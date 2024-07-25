Diablo 4 Season 5 Developer Update Livestream Coming August 1st

Our next Developer Update stream arrives on August 1 at 11 a.m. PDT and gives a preview of our upcoming Season, and changes made since the last PTR (Public Test Realm).

Join community manager Marcus Kretz, associate director of community Adam Fletcher, and members of the development team, as they share more details for the next season of Diablo IV. Tune in to learn more on systems, balance updates and feedback learnings from our recent PTR.

There will also be a Q&A segment at the end of the stream for players to field their questions directly to the team.

Visit our official Diablo Twitch, YouTube and X channels to watch live! Following the stream's conclusion, we’ll post another article with a video of the chat so you can catch up on the details if you miss them.