This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Diablo 4 Season 4 Patch 1.4.1 - Masterworking Gold Cost Reduction
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 22 min ago
by
Garmanoth
Blizzard has
recently released patch notes
for Diablo 4 Patch 1.4.1, which is set to go live next week. Players will be happy to hear that there will be several upcoming changes specifically to improve Season 4’s new crafting system, Masterworking!
Blizzard" type=diablo-iv-blizzard url="
https://news.blizzard.com/en-us/diablo4/23964909/diablo-iv-patch-notes
1.4.1 Build #54053 (PC, Xbox) and #53991 (PlayStation™) - May 28, 2024
Masterworking materials can now be directly transmuted instead of requiring the opening of a Materials Cache to receive them.
Once Masterworking is unlocked by one character, it is now always accessible to all characters across realms.
The Gold cost of Masterworking has been reduced.
Though these changes appear minor, they’ll absolutely help to improve the quality of life for players actively engaged with the new crafting system. Allowing all characters to access Masterworking once it has been unlocked by a single character is huge in a season that already incentivizes the creation of alts. This season,
leveling up is the fastest it’s ever been
and
every character can earn their own
Resplendent Spark
by progressing their Wolf’s Honor Rank, so letting players instantly Masterwork their alt's gear is a definite win!
Additionally, the steep Gold requirements for Masterworking have been a constant pain point for players since the start of the season, and Blizzard has been working hard to lessen the financial investment required to enjoy Masterworking - they’ve already
reduced the cost of transmuting Masterworking materials
in patch 1.4.0b, and the upcoming patch is set to reduce the overall cost of Masterworking itself.
Patch 1.4.1 Masterworking Costs
Masterworking Rank
Updated Gold Cost
1-4
Unchanged
Rank 5
450,000
Rank 8
1,000,000
Rank 12
10,000,000
Blizzard states in the patch notes that these changes are focused on avoiding “the possibility of having the materials available, but needing to take extra time to collect the Gold.” The acquisition of Masterworking materials is already a time sink, so players are sure to appreciate this sizable reduction in Gold cost. Players can also expect to see several other UI-related bug fixes when the patch rolls out next week.
Blizzard" type=diablo-iv-blizzard url="
https://news.blizzard.com/en-us/diablo4/23964909/diablo-iv-patch-notes
1.4.1 Build #54053 (PC, Xbox) and #53991 (PlayStation™) - May 28, 2024
Fixed an issue where the Masterworking menu could become locked when switching World Tiers.
Fixed an issue where the icons for denoting levels of Masterworking on an item were inconsistent.
Various miscellaneous fixes and quality-of-life improvements for the Tempering, Masterworking, and Codex of Power menus.
Diablo 4 Masterworking Guide
How do you feel about these changes to the cost of Masterworking - will it be enough? Tell us what you think in the comments below!
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post