This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Live
PTR
Diablo 4 Season 4 Endgame Overview Guide Now Live - Everything Endgame Explained
Diablo IV
Posted
10 minutes ago
by
constvnt
With Season 4's introduction of Tormented Bosses, The Pit, revamped Helltides, and so much more, it's a great time for new and returning players to check out everything Diablo 4's endgame has to offer with Wowhead's Endgame Activities Guide!
Diablo 4 Endgame Explained - Season 4
While Diablo 4's first few seasons were fairly light on endgame content offerings, Season 4 brings new activities of varying difficulty levels that dramatically improve the game's depth. Diablo 4's endgame has a little bit of everything: World Bosses, Uber Bosses, Nightmare Dungeons, a timed Gauntlet with Leaderboards, hourly Helltides, Legion Events, and World and Zone Events. Season 4 adds Tormented Bosses (significantly more challenging versions of Uber Bosses) and The Pit, a highly anticipated dungeon-esque feature that is essentially a recreation of Diablo 3's Greater Rifts. These are just the endgame
activities
that players can sink considerable amounts of time into; the gearing systems like Tempering and Masterworking add additional layers to the endgame experience.
Whether you're planning to spend your days and nights grinding through the Pit of Artificers or looking to experience everything Helltides have to offer, Season 4: Loot Reborn adds some exciting new endgame features for all of Sanctuary's adventurers. Let us know what new or updated activity you're looking forward to the most in the comments!
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Recent News