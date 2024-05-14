This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Diablo 4 Season 4 End Date & Season 5 Start Date Revealed - August 6th 2024
Diablo IV
Diablo 4 Season 4: Loot Reborn has begun! And with players' first steps into the game, Blizzard has already told us when Season 4 will end and when Season 5 will begin.
Since Season 3 was about a month longer than usual, due to the development time of Season 4, it appears that 'Loot Reborn' will be about a week shorter than in previous Seasons. What do you think will happen in Season 5? Let us know in the comments below!
