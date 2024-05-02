This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Diablo 4 Season 4 Developer Update Recap - Livestream Recording
Posted
22 minutes ago
by
Garmanoth
Blizzard has posted the full video of today's Developer Update Livestream, outlining the massive changes to itemization, gameplay systems, and more coming to Diablo 4 in Season 4: Loot Reborn!
There are tons of changes coming to the game in Season 4 - what's got you most excited? Let us know in the comments below!
Diablo 4 Season 4 Developer Update Livestream Summary Diablo 4 Season 4 Patch 1.4.0 Patch Notes
