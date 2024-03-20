Diablo 4 Season 4 Delayed until May 14th to Allow "All the PTR Feedback"

OMG the Season really is so undercooked they need 1 extra month? Loool... and they'll probably want 70 bucks for their next expansion that will launch right after S4 probably? OMG
Better to have it delayed and good than released half-assed.
oh boy....maybe they figured out it was still under cooked.
PoE has not PTR and it's free and beats diablo by 1000000000 miles each version of diablo. I rather skip making ur season good. You should start getting people that understand how ARPG works. If you pay me i will point you in right direction but testing ur game for you, nope! I rather see that ship sinks faster than later.
The title of this post is wrong and incorrect, D4 Season 4 is not delayed until April 9th. The new date for Season 4's launch will be on May 14th, 2024. The PTR will begin on April 2, 2024 and will run until April 9th, 2024. Very misleading title on this post.
It says delayed until april 9th, you put the wrong date there I think.
The title of this post is inaccurate.Title - "Diablo 4 Season 4 Delayed until April 9th to Allow All the PTR Feedback"Body - "The new date for Season 4's launch will be on May 14th, 2024."
Diablo devs are best ! yeah of course game needed a lot things to be changed and fixed, but atleast we see that they are actually working on it and hearing us. I dont care for anything other than that. s4 will rock !