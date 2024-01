Diablo 4 Season 3 Patch Notes Update - Unique Drop Locations, NMD Rotation, World Boss Drop Updates

New Dungeon Rotation for Season of the Construct

World Tier 3



Kor Dragan Barracks

Kor Dragan Barracks Mercy’s Reach

Faceless Shrine

Ghoa Ruins

Maugan’s Works

Serpents Lair

Collapsed Vault

Shivta Ruins

Tomb of the Saints

Uldur’s Cave

Aldurwood

Mariner’s Refuge

Betrayer’s Row

Champion’s Demise

Charnel House

Dead Mans Dredge

Mercy’s Reach

Rimescar Cavern

Akkhan’s Grasp

Bastion Of Faith

Blind Burrows

Deserted Underpass

Prison of Caldeum

Yshari Sanctum

Howling Warren

Underroot

Wretched Delve

Guulrahn Canals

Komdor Temple

Path of the Blind

Boss Ladder Drop Table Update

All new uniques for Season 3 will be available in the Beast in Ice drop table for Season 3.

World Boss Drops Updated

The increased cap for Item Power on drops from World Bosses has been adjusted.



Previous: +100 to min, +100 to max

New:



Player Level below 70: 785-885

Player Level below 70: 785-885 Player Level 71-80: 815-905

Player Level 81-90: 845-925

Player Level 91-100: 890-925

Hello -We have seen some questions over the weekend regarding NMD rotation, where players can obtain new Unique’s in Season of the Construct and some clarification and corrections on World Boss item power drop updates.You can find them on the patch notes now.They are also noted below.World Tier 4