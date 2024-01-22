Diablo 4 Season 3 Patch Notes Update - Unique Drop Locations, NMD Rotation, World Boss Drop Updates

Hello -We have seen some questions over the weekend regarding NMD rotation, where players can obtain new Unique’s in Season of the Construct and some clarification and corrections on World Boss item power drop updates.You can find them on the patch notes
now.They are also noted below.
New Dungeon Rotation for Season of the Construct
- World Tier 3
Kor Dragan Barracks
- Mercy’s Reach
- Faceless Shrine
- Ghoa Ruins
- Maugan’s Works
- Serpents Lair
- Collapsed Vault
- Shivta Ruins
- Tomb of the Saints
- Uldur’s Cave
- Aldurwood
- Mariner’s Refuge
- Betrayer’s Row
- Champion’s Demise
- Charnel House
World Tier 4
- Dead Mans Dredge
- Kor Dragan Barracks
- Mercy’s Reach
- Rimescar Cavern
- Akkhan’s Grasp
- Bastion Of Faith
- Blind Burrows
- Faceless Shrine
- Ghoa Ruins
- Light’s Refuge
- Maugan’s Works
- Serpent’s Lair
- Collapsed Vault
- Deserted Underpass
- Prison of Caldeum
- Shivta Ruins
- Tomb of the Saints
- Uldur’s Cave
- Yshari Sanctum
- Aldurwood
- Howling Warren
- Mariner’s Refuge
- Underroot
- Wretched Delve
- Betrayer’s Row
- Champion’s Demise
- Charnel House
- Guulrahn Canals
- Komdor Temple
- Path of the Blind
Boss Ladder Drop Table Update
- All new uniques for Season 3 will be available in the Beast in Ice drop table for Season 3.
World Boss Drops Updated
Developer’s Note:World Bosses are intended to reward powerful loot for your level. With this change, at a high level, players will see maximum Item Power gear from World Bosses at higher levels.
- The increased cap for Item Power on drops from World Bosses has been adjusted.
Previous: +100 to min, +100 to max
- New:
Player Level below 70: 785-885
- Player Level 71-80: 815-905
- Player Level 81-90: 845-925
- Player Level 91-100: 890-925