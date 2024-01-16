This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Diablo 4 Season 3 Patch Notes Coming January 19 - Blizzard
Diablo IV
Posted
6 hr 9 min ago
by
Jezartroz
With Season of the Construct officially announced, Blizzard has revealed a whole slew of changes: from a new Seasonal Mechanic adding a Seneschal companion to your build, to WASD movement, and more, we've got a ton of new content to wade through. While you can find the new blog post announcing the season below, one thing it doesn't include is official patch notes - we'll have to wait a few days for those.
Season of the Construct Reveal Blog Season of the Construct Trailer
Blizzard has stated that official patch notes for Season of the Construct will be released on January 19, which will give players time over the weekend to read, absorb, and begin planning their Season 3 builds. These patch notes will come after the Season 3 Campfire Chat, scheduled on January 18, which will likely go over things such as class tuning, the Seasonal Mechanic, and any new additions to the game such as new gear or abilities.
Stay tuned for our full
Patch Notes for Season of the Construct
, which will be available on
January 19
.
Which classes do you think will get hit with the dreaded nerf bat in the patch notes? Let us know in the comments below!
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post