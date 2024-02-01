Diablo 4 Season 2 Stats Emails Sent Out by Blizzard

Blizzard
Fanged Feats and Community Highlights
Thank you for culling the vampiric invasion, .
Before we put a stake in Season of the Blood
, let’s take a moment to look back at what the community accomplished together in Diablo® IV’s second season
.
The crimson tide of the vampiric invasion was no match for the wanderers of Sanctuary, who drove a stake into the opposition with over 497 million Bloodseekers slain
. Their Dark Master’s ascension sought to bleed the mortal realm dry, but the community transmuted immortality into eternal rest by defeating Lord Zir 9.4 million times
. No glory is gained without a little pain though, and the 21.3 million deaths to Bloodseekers
and 1.2 million deaths to Lord Zir
will never be forgotten.
Speaking of gains, the community came out on top during Season of Blood by contributing to the discovery of 350 million Unique items
, 674 million Seeker Keys
, and 41 billion Potent Blood
.
We hope you’re enjoying the mechanical machinations in Season of the Construct
and we'll see you on February 6
to Celebrate the Lunar Awakening
event!