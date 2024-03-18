Diablo 4 Ray Tracing Update Arrives March 26

Since launch in June 2023, Diablo IV GeForce RTX gamers have been accelerating performance by 2.5X on average at 4K, thanks to the inclusion of DLSS 3. And with NVIDIA Reflex, system latency was reduced by up to 67%, for the most responsive gameplay possible.



Coming March 26th, Diablo IV content will look even better thanks to the addition of 2 ray-traced effects. Armor, water, windows, and other suitably reflective surfaces will now feature accurate, realistic ray-traced reflections and ray-traced transparent reflections, making battles in Sanctuary even more spectacular. The many shadows of Diablo IV will be enhanced with ray tracing, adding extra detail to all scenes.

Adam Fletcher

We will have a blog before the 26th with a great breakdown on the tech being included along with some good before/afters.

