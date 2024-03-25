This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Diablo 4 PTR Patch Notes Likely Coming March 28 - Season 4 Notes to Come Later
Diablo IV
Posted
2 hr 15 min ago
by
Jezartroz
Blizzard has stated that PTR Patch Notes for Diablo 4 will likely be revealed this Thursday, March 28 - but these patch notes will not include the full list of Season 4 changes.
Global Community Development Director Adam Fletcher responded to a recent Reddit thread regarding when PTR patch notes would be released, stating that Blizzard is aiming to release them this Thursday:
Patch Notes Thread on Reddit
Aiming for Thursday. It will be a blog explaining the details we talked about on stream and patch notes below it.
I should note these are PTR notes and not Season 4 notes so there will be more later
While Fletcher's language does leave room for a delay, it's likely that we'll see the PTR notes this Thursday - after all, the first PTR in Diablo 4 history begins next week and will run for a week from April 2 until April 9.
