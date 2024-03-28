Diablo 4 PTR Patch 1.4.0 Sorcerer Class Changes - Bug Fixes, Class Tuning

Blizzard

Balance Updates

Necromancer, Barbarian, Druid, and Sorcerer Companions now receive 100% of the player's attributes.

Skill tags have been updated everywhere to allow more Aspects and other effects to affect more skills and abilities. Examples:



Applicable "Shout" skills for Druid and Barbarian are now tagged as Shouts. New Chain tag for abilities like and .

New Mobility tag for abilities that move and or teleport the player, such as or .

More skills are now tagged as Core skills, such as Sorcerer Mastery Skills and other skills which use resources like .

Additionally, various Aspects have been updated to account for these changes.

Mastery Skills are now also considered Core Skills.

Chance for conjuration skills to case a Frost Nova increased from 30 to 35%.

Chill amount increased from 15% to 18%.

Previous - Flame Shield automatically activates upon taking fatal damage. This effect can only happen once every 120 seconds.

Now - Flame Shield automatically activates after cumulatively losing 100% Maximum Life. Can only happen once every 30 seconds.

New Functionality: Travel distance is now controllable.

Damage increased by 20% (.34 to .41).





Previous - When cast above 40 Mana, 's explosion damage is increased by 45% against Elites and 30% against all other enemies. Now - While Healthy, the explosion of deals 45% increased damage.

Vulnerable chance increased from 30% to 40% and duration increased from 2 to 3 seconds.





Mana Regeneration increased from 25% to 30%.

Previous - Enemies that hit you while is active have a 15% chance to become Frozen for 3.23 seconds.

Now - While is active, you reduce its Cooldown by 2 seconds for every 50 Mana you spend.

Previous - Damage against Vulnerable enemies contributes 50% more to 's Barrier.

Now - While is active, you periodically Chill Close enemies for 20% and deal 15% increased damage to Frozen enemies.

Previous - generates 4 Mana per enemy hit.

Now - grants 3% Dodge Chance per enemy hit, up to 15%. Hitting a Boss gives the maximum amount. For the next 8 seconds, you keep this effect, and successful Dodges generate 20 Mana.





Previous - grants 25% increased Movement Speed while active. Now - has a 50% larger burn radius.

Previous - You gain 25% Mana Cost Reduction while is active.

Now - After ends, surrounding enemies are Stunned for 3 seconds and your next Skill within 10 seconds is a guaranteed Critical Strike.





Previous - 's Cooldown is decreased by 0.5 seconds per enemy hit, up to 3 seconds. Now - You gain 30% Movement Speed for 3 seconds after Teleporting.

Previous - For 4 seconds after Teleporting, Crackling Energy hits 2 additional enemies.

Now - deals 500% increased damage. It also forms a Crackling Energy for each enemy it hits, up to 3 .

Now applies Vulnerable for 5 seconds when it ends.

Damage increased by 28% (1.25 to 1.6).





Ricochet chance increased from 40% to 50%.

Baseline maximum amount increased from 1 to 2.

Damage increased by 8% (.15 to .16).

Damage increased from 25% to 35%.

New Functionality: Gain 15% baseline Damage Reduction while channeling.

Damage increased by 10% (.76 to .84).

Cooldown reset chance increased from 5% to 7%.

Damage Reduction increased from 7% to 8%.

Crowd Controlled enemies now provide the damage bonus instead of Immobilized.

Previous - You gain 1% increased damage for each active conjuration.

Now - You gain 1% increased damage, 1% Movement Speed, and 2% Mana Generation for each active Conjuration.

Lucky Hit Chance increased from 3% to 5%.

Damage increased by 100% (.2 to .4).

Damage increased from 3% to 4%.

Previous - Gain 15-30% Movement Speed for 3 seconds after Teleporting.

Now - 's Cooldown is reduced by 1.0-2.5 seconds. After Teleporting, Crackling Energy hits 2 additional enemies for 5 seconds.

Damage increased from 30-40% to 45-60%.

Previous - Your Mana Regeneration is increased if you have not taken damage in the last 2 seconds.

Now - Casting a Conjuration Skill grants you 10-25% Damage Reduction for 5 seconds.

Chance to chain to an additional enemy increased to 35-50%.

Damage reduction increased from 10-25% to 15-30%.

Now both Immobilize and Stun trigger the Slow effect.

Previous - While channeling , your Burning damage is increased by 25-40%.

Now - While channeling , your Burning damage is increased by 25-40%. Enemies hit by explode, Burning all surrounding enemies for over 6 seconds. This effect occurs once per 3 seconds.

Previous - has a 35-50% chance to spawn an additional when you cast it.

Now - Casting always spawns an additional and increases your damage with Lightning Skills by 10-25% for 3 seconds.

Enemies no longer need to die while Frozen to trigger the bonus damage.

Damage increased from 25-40% to 30-45%.

Damage to Close Enemies replaced with Ranks of .

New Functionality: Now lasts 4 seconds longer for each Defensive Skill not on your Action Bar.

Cold damage increase maximum raised from 15% to 18%.

Bug Fixes

SorcererGlyphGlyphGameplayFixed an issue where the bonus damage from the and Glyphs were additive instead of multiplicative.Fixed an issue where the passive would activate on any type of damage, instead of just cold damage.Fixed an issue where was applying increase Critical Strike Damage to all damage types, instead of just Fire Damage.Fixed an issue where was applying vulnerable to frozen enemies without the upgrade.Fixed an issue where the vulnerable effect could be applied by free casts granted by the .Fixed an issue where the effect from the could be consumed by free casts granted by the .Fixed an issue where other players in the party could trigger the enchantment effect when far away from the Sorcerer.Fixed an issue where the damage bonus for the Glyph was additive and not multiplicative.The tooltip for the now properly describes that it can grant both effects simultaneously.Fixed an issue where the Mana Reduction from the only benefited for the first second of channeling the ability.Fixed an issue where the additional from the were dealing more damage than intended.Fixed an issue where s fired from the effect did not prioritize targeting enemies on-screen.