Diablo 4 PTR Patch 1.4.0 Necromancer Class Changes - Massive Minion Buffs, Bug Fixes

Blizzard

Balance Updates

Necromancer, Barbarian, Druid, and Sorcerer Companions now receive 100% of the player's attributes.

Skill tags have been updated everywhere to allow more Aspects and other effects to affect more skills and abilities. Examples:



Applicable "Shout" skills for Druid and Barbarian are now tagged as Shouts. New Chain tag for abilities like and .

New Mobility tag for abilities that move and or teleport the player, such as or .

More skills are now tagged as Core skills, such as Sorcerer Mastery Skills and other skills which use resources like .

Additionally, various Aspects have been updated to account for these changes.

The Tooltip now correctly references the defiled area for the Slow effect.

Removed the movement speed reduction.

This ability can now be activated while crowd controlled. Activating this ability makes the player Unstoppable.

Reworded description to be more consistent with the use of Corpses.

Interval reduced from 1.5 seconds to 1 second.

Increased channeling Essence generation from 8 to 10 per second.

Upgrades now activate when spawning corpses instead of channeling for 1 second.





now causes an explosion when creating a corpse or when the target dies. Now also generates 10 Essence when creating a corpse.

Previous - Every 1.5 seconds, makes Enemies Vulnerable for 4 seconds.

Now - explosions make enemies vulnerable.

Movement Speed bonus is now on explosions instead of channeling.

Increased spawn rate of Volatile Skeletons by 50%.

spawn rate adjusted to match Volatile Skeletons.

Is now categorized as a Summoning skill.

Previous - After you have been Healthy for at least 2 seconds, you and your Minions gain 4/8/12% Attack Speed.

Now - While you are Healthy, you gain 4/8/12% increased critical chance and your Minions gain 6/12/18% increased Critical Strike Chance.

Previous - After you have not taken damage in the last 2 seconds, your Minions gain 15% Attack Speed. This bonus is doubled while you have at least 7 Minions.

Now - Your Minions gain 3% Attack Speed for each active Minion.

Skeletal Warriors will now run ahead of the Necromancer more often, and can initiate combat.

Skirmishers – Removed 3 second limit from the second upgrade.

s



First Upgrade



First Upgrade Previous - Reaper attacks against enemies who are Immobilized, Slowed, Stunned, or Vulnerable reduce the cooldown of their powerful wind-up attack by 2 seconds. Now - Wind-up attacks now reduce one of your active Cooldowns by 3 seconds.

Now Taunts in an area around them, instead of negating damage every 6 seconds from the first upgrade.

Changed functionality from Thorns upgrade instead to take 99% reduced damage from the second upgrade.

Attacks now pierce.

First upgrade



Previous - Shadow Mage attacks have a 10% chance to Stun for 2 seconds. This cannot happen toon the same enemy more than once every 5 seconds. Now - You deal 3% increased damage for each active Shadow Mage.

Attacks now gain 3 Essence from the first upgrade.

Attacks now apply Vulnerable without condition.

First Upgrade



Previous - Reduce the Life cost of your Bone Mages' Attack from 15% to 10%. After being alive for 5 seconds, Bone mages deal 40% increased damage. Now - Bone Mages have a 25% chance to cast or if it is on your equipped Skills.

Previous - Each time a Bone Mage dies from its own attack they leave behind a corpse and Fortify you for 20% of your Maximum Life.

Now - Bone Mages drop a corpse when they die. Bone Mage attacks will grant 3% of Maximum Life Fortify.

Golem now absorbs 30%, up from 15%, from the first upgrade.

The second upgrade active ability from Golem also heals the player for 5% of Maximum Life for each enemy drained.

First Upgrade



Previous - Each time your Bone Golem takes up to 20% of its Maximum Life as damage, it sheds a corpse. Now - Spawn 5 corpses around the Golem where its ability is used.

Previous - Your Bone golem gains 10% Maximum Life and the amount of Thorns it inherits from you is increased from 30% to 50%.

Now - Your Bone Golem unleashes Bone Spikes when taking damage.

First upgrade



Now casts the Shockwave every 2 attacks instead of 4. Shockwave damage increased from 40% to 154%.

Now also pulls enemies in instead of applying Vulnerable.

Previous - Your movement speed is no longer reduced while is active.

Now - While in form, increases movement speed by 20%.

Previous - While is active, your Minions gain 70-84% Attack Speed and take 90% reduced damage.

Now - While is active, your Minions deal 70-84% increased damage and take 90% reduced damage.

Also increases the max number of Skeletal Warriors by 2.

Previous - Your Maximum number of Skeletal Warriors is increased by 2.

Now - Your Skeletal Priests also empower you at 55-70% effectiveness.

Previous - When spawns a Corpse, gain 25-40 Essence.

After: When explodes, gain 25-40 Essence.

Previous - can chain and burst up to 2 additional targets. When Decompose spawns a Corpse, it has a 50-100% chance to spawn a Corpse under all afflicted targets.

After: can chain and burst up to 2 additional targets. Explosions from deals 15-30% increased damage.

Previous - You deal 40-50% increased Shadow damage to enemies afflicted by both and .

After: You deal 40-50% increased Shadow damage to enemies afflicted by any Curse.

Previous - Each percent of your Maximum Life you Heal beyond 100% grants you 0.5% bonus Overpower damage on your next Overpowering attack, up to a 30-60% bonus.

After: Each percent of your Maximum Life you Heal beyond 100% grants you 0.5% bonus Critical Strike Damage on your next Critical Strike, up to a 30-60% bonus.

Previous - While Healthy, Blood Orbs grant 10-25 Essence.

After: Blood Orbs grant 10-25 Essence.

Previous - Lucky Hit: Up to a 10% chance to empower all of your Minions, causing the next attack from each to explode for X Physical damage.

Now - Every 6th attack from each Minion is empowered, exploding for X Physical damage.

Previous - Additional Bonus: You and your Minions deal 10% increased damage to Slowed or Chilled enemies or, instead, 20% increased damage to Stunned or Frozen enemies.

Now - Additional Bonus: You and your Minions deal 20% increased damage to Crowd Controlled targets.

Additional Bonus maximum bonus buffed to 15%.

Previous - Your Minions deal 15% increased damage for each 20% of Attack Speed Bonus they have.

Now - Your Minions deal 30% increased damage for each 20% of Attack Speed Bonus they have, up to a maximum of 100% Attack Speed Bonus.

Bug Fixes

NecromancerDefendersShadow MagesAdditional Shadow Bolt now occurs every 2nd attack after the second upgrade.Cold MagesBone MagesSecond UpgradeBlood GolemBone GolemSecond UpgradeIron GolemSecond upgrade'sof theofofGlyphGlyphParagon NodeGameplayFixed an issue where the bonus from the Legendary Paragon Node, which should only trigger from damage, could be triggered when enemies were made Vulnerable by .Fixed an issue where the bonus Movement speed from was not active while in town.Fixed an issue where the was granting lower Maximum Essence per minion than intended.Fixed an issue where a Golem attack initiated right after dismounting wouldn't complete.