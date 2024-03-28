Diablo 4 PTR Patch 1.4.0 Druid Class Changes - Companion Buffs, Bug Fixes

Blizzard

Balance Updates

Necromancer, Barbarian, Druid, and Sorcerer Companions now receive 100% of the player's attributes.

Skill tags have been updated everywhere to allow more Aspects and other effects to affect more skills and abilities. Examples:



Applicable "Shout" skills for Druid and Barbarian are now tagged as Shouts.

Applicable "Shout" skills for Druid and Barbarian are now tagged as Shouts. New Chain tag for abilities like and .

New Mobility tag for abilities that move and or teleport the player, such as or .

More skills are now tagged as Core skills, such as Sorcerer Mastery Skills and other skills which use resources like .

Additionally, various Aspects have been updated to account for these changes.

Cooldown reset chance increased from 20% to 25%.

Spirit restoration increased from 10 to 20.

Critical Strike Healing increased from 3% to 5%.

Damage increased by ~10% (.25 to .28).





Attack Speed increased from 15% to 20%.

Damage increased by ~10% (.24 to .26).





Fortify increased from 5% to 8%.

Stun duration increased from 2 to 3 seconds.

Damage increased by 10%.





Healing increased from 2% to 4%.

Now categorized as a Shout skill.

now gain Unstoppable when the Skill is cast.





Previous - 's effect durations are increased by 1 second.

Previous - 's effect durations are increased by 1 second. Now - grants 50 Spirit when cast and its effect durations are increased by 1 second.

Previous - Killing an enemy affected by grants 25 Spirit.

Now - Killing an enemy affected by reduces its Cooldown by 1 second. Hitting a Boss with reduces its Cooldown by 10 seconds.

Damage increased by 22%.





Previous - hits Heal for 3% Maximum Life, doubled on Critical Strikes.

Previous - hits Heal for 3% Maximum Life, doubled on Critical Strikes. Now - hits Heal for 3% Maximum Life, doubled on Critical Strikes. The first Critical Strike is guaranteed and deals 150% increased damage.

Previous - 's initial strike is guaranteed to Critically Strike and deals 150% increased damage.

Now - Whenever Critically Strikes, your Shapeshifting Skills deal 4% increased damage for 10 seconds, up to 40%.

Damage increased from 10% to 12%.

Previous - When a Shapeshifting Skill transforms you into a different form, it deals 7% increased damage.

Now - When Shapeshifting into a new animal form, you deal 1% increased damage for 3 seconds, up to 6%.

Previous - Upon Shapeshifting into a Werebear or Werewolf, gain 4% Damage Reduction against Elites for 5 seconds.

Now - When Shapeshifting into an animal form, Werebear grants 2% Damage Reduction and Werewolf grants 2% Movement Speed, each for 6 seconds. Bonuses are doubled while both are active.

Previous - Gain 2 Spirit when transforming into Human form.

Now - After casting a Companion Skill, your next Core or Wrath Skill's damage and Critical Strike Chance are increased by 5%, up to 15%.

Movement Speed increased from 3% to 4%.

Previous - Damaging a Poisoned enemy with a Werebear Skill will instantly deal 120-124% of the Poisoning damage and consume the Poisoning.

Now - You deal 25-40% increased damage while hitting a Poisoned enemy as a Werebear or a Crowd Controlled enemy as a Werewolf.

Previous - After killing an enemy with , your next Werewolf Skill generates 25-32% more Spirit and deals 25-32% increased damage.

Now - After killing an enemy with , you gain 20 Spirit. Your Werewolf Skills deal 10-25% increased damage when cast above 50 Spirit.

Damage increased from 25-32% to 25-35%.

Previous - increases Critical Strike Chance by 5-10%. In addition, also affects Nearby Companions and Players for 3 seconds.

Now - is now a Shout Skill and increases Critical Strike Chance by 5-10%. In addition, also affects Nearby Companions and Players for 3 seconds.

Now all Shapeshifting Skills contribute to the buff stacks.

Damage increased from 35-50% to 40-55%.

Stun duration increased from 2 to 3 seconds.

Now Wrath Skills also gain increased damage from Companions.

Previous - When you are struck as a Werebear you have a 25-40% chance to gain 3 Spirit.

Now - While in Werebear form, you gain 10-25 Spirit every 8 seconds.

Killing an enemy with any Skill now replenishes the Barrier as well as Earth Skills.

Now equippable by both Barbarians and Druids.



Previous - Your Shout Skills generate 2-4 Fury per second while active.

Previous - Your Shout Skills generate 2-4 Fury per second while active. Now - Your Shout Skills generate 5-10 Primary Resource per second while active.

Damage bonus increased from 10% to 15%.

Previous - and deal damage to Nearby Poisoned enemies, increased by 15% for every 100 Willpower you have.

Now - Casting a Defensive Skill deals damage to Nearby Poisoned enemies, increased by 15% for every 100 Willpower you have.

Poisoning damage effect duration increased from 33% to 40%.

Poison effect double damage chance increased from 10% to 15%.

Critical Strike Chance increased from 20% to 25%.

Damage increased from 120% to 130%.

Previous - After Shapeshifting, your Spirit costs are reduced by 10% for 5 seconds, up to 30%.

Now - After Shapeshifting, your Spirit costs are reduced by 5% for 10 seconds, up to 45%. If you reach 10 stacks, this bonus resets and reduces the Cooldown of your Ultimate Skill by 5 seconds.

Bug Fixes

DruidPackleaderEnergizeMasochistic's'sOf Vocalized Empowerment (Previously of )GlyphGlyphGlyphGlyphLegendary NodeGameplayFixed an issue where the bonus damage from the passive was additive instead of multiplicative.Fixed an issue where was not displaying decimal values for its duration when affected by the passive.Fixed an issue where the damage bonus from the bonus could apply twice.Fixed an issue where and could attack in place instead of attempting to path the player.Fixed an issue where would not heal the player or properly regenerate Spirit when equipped with the .Fixed an issue where the Fortify values generated by was using Base Life instead of Maximum Life.Fixed an issue where the multiplicative damage from the Glyph did apply for passive attacks from companions.