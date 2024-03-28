Diablo 4 PTR Patch 1.4.0 Barbarian Class Changes - Charge Nerfs, Expertise Rebalanced, Bug Fixes

Blizzard

Balance Updates

Necromancer, Barbarian, Druid, and Sorcerer Companions now receive 100% of the player's attributes.

Skill tags have been updated everywhere to allow more Aspects and other effects to affect more skills and abilities. Examples:



Applicable "Shout" skills for Druid and Barbarian are now tagged as Shouts.

Applicable "Shout" skills for Druid and Barbarian are now tagged as Shouts. New Chain tag for abilities like and .

New Mobility tag for abilities that move and or teleport the player, such as or .

More skills are now tagged as Core skills, such as Sorcerer Mastery Skills and other skills which use resources like .

Additionally, various Aspects have been updated to account for these changes.

Barbarian's 10% innate Damage Reduction has been removed.

Legendary powers that require to be equipped no longer have that requirement.

Damage reduced from 250% to 180%.

Cooldown Reduction per Target Hit reduced from 3 to 2 seconds.

Cooldown Reduction for hitting a Boss reduced from 6 to 4 seconds.

Maximum Cooldown Reduction reduced from 9 to 6 seconds.

Previous - deals 1% increased damage for each point of Fury you had when using it.

Now - gains 2% increased Critical Strike Chance for every 10 Fury you had when using it.

Rend's Damage against Vulnerable enemies increased from 12% to 25%.

The initial damage dealt from Rupture is now guaranteed to Overpower.

Korlic Leap damage increased from 104% to 156%.

Korlic Frenzy damage increased from 39% to 59%.

Talic Whirlwind damage increased from 65% to 98%.

Madawc Upheaval damage increased from 195% to 293%.

Range of damage increased from 2.2 meters to 3 meters.

Additional damage when enemy is knocked into a wall increased from 70% to 105%.

Damage per 10 Fury consumed increased from 20% to 25%.

Bonus damage reduced from 135% to 100%.

Lucky Hit chance increased from 10% to 15%.

Damage while Healthy increased from 10% to 15%.

Fury gain increased from 2 to 5.



Previous - You deal 15% increased Critical Strike damage to Stunned and Vulnerable enemies while Berserking.

Previous - You deal 15% increased Critical Strike damage to Stunned and Vulnerable enemies while Berserking. Now - You deal 15% increased Critical Strike damage while Berserking.

Vulnerable Damage reduced from 15% to 10%.

Critical Strike Chance against Injured enemies increased from 5% to 10%.

Cooldown reduction reduced from 4 to 2 seconds.

Damage increased by Berserking bonus reduced from 25% to 10%, and caps at 30% damage bonus.

Additional Bonus: Overpower damage reduced from 30% to 20%.

Bonus Overpower Damage per 5 Willpower reduced from 39.9% to 14.9% at Glyph level 21.

Additional Bonus



Previous - After not Overpowering for 30 seconds, your next attack will Overpower.

Previous - After not Overpowering for 30 seconds, your next attack will Overpower. Now - Every 30 seconds, your next attack will Overpower.

Additional Bonus: Fury gain on enemy kill increased from 3 to 5.

Description reworded for clarity, no functional change.



Previous - Every 25 seconds, is guaranteed to Overpower and deals 10–25% increased damage. This timer is reduced by 4 seconds when Overpowers a Boss or an Elite enemy.

Previous - Every 25 seconds, is guaranteed to Overpower and deals 10–25% increased damage. This timer is reduced by 4 seconds when Overpowers a Boss or an Elite enemy. Now - Every 25 seconds, your next cast is guaranteed to Overpower and deals 10-25% increased damage. This timer is reduced by 4 seconds when Overpowers a Boss or an Elite enemy.

Bonus Overpower Damage reduced from 35-50% to 15%-30%.

Fury Generation while all three bonuses are active increased from 20-35% to 35-65%.

Previously, Dust Devils would have varying durations, speeds, and movement patterns based on which legendary Aspect created them. Now, they all behave consistently regardless of which Aspect they are from.

Previous - Casting twice within 1.5 seconds creates a Dust Devil that deals 0.22-0.32 damage to enemies behind the target.

Now - Casting creates a Dust Devil that deals 0.35-0.5 damage to enemies in its path. Triple the amount of Dust Devils created if is cast twice within 2 seconds.

Previous - After generating 100 Fury, your next attack that deals direct damage creates a Dust Devil that deals 0.24-0.38 damage to enemies behind the target.

Now - After generating 100 Fury, your next direct damage creates 3 Dust Devils that deal 0.4-0.6 damage to enemies in their path.

Previous - leaves behind Dust Devils that deal 0.22-0.32 damage to surrounding enemies (1 Dust Devil every 1.5 seconds).

Now - leaves behind Dust Devils that deal 0.4-0.6 damage to enemies in their path (1 Dust Devil every 0.75 second).

Now increases the damage for Charge, Leap, and .

The timer on the buff has been removed.

Previous - Reduces the Cooldown of Leap by seconds per enemy hit, up to a maximum of 9 seconds.

Now - Reduces the Cooldown of Leap by (2.5-5) seconds per enemy hit, up to a maximum of 9 seconds. Hitting a Boss with provides the maximum cooldown reduction.

Previous - Lucky Hit: Direct damage against Bleeding enemies has a 15-30% chance to Stun them for 2 seconds.

Now - Lucky Hit: Damaging Bleeding or Vulnerable enemies has a 15-30% chance to Stun them for 2 seconds.

Now equippable by both Barbarians and Druids.



Previous - Your Shout Skills generate 2-4 Fury per second while active.

Previous - Your Shout Skills generate 2-4 Fury per second while active. Now - Your Shout Skills generate 5-10 Primary Resource per second while active.

Previous - Lucky Hit: Up to a 20-40% chance to reduce the Cooldowns of your non-Ultimate Skills by 1.5 seconds when you inflict Bleeding on Elites.

Now - Lucky Hit: Inflicting Bleeding on an enemy has up to a 20-40% chance to reduce the Cooldowns of your Skills by 1 second.

Damage dealt when Freezing enemies increased from 2.0-3.0 to 3.0-4.5.

Can now trigger from Non-Core skills.

The blood pool now makes enemies take increased damage from all damage types.

Bug Fixes

BarbarianPolearm ExpertiseTwo-Handed Mace ExpertiseTwo-Handed Axe ExpertiseOne-Handed Axe ExpertiseGlyphLegendary NodeGlyphGlyphGlyph's Aspect'sOf Vocalized Empowerment (Previously )GameplayFixed an issue where did not benefit from bonus Barrier Generation sources.Fixed an issue where cast by Madawc with would not stun with the Supreme Upgrade enabled.Fixed an issue where the tooltip for the did not denote that the damage bonus is multiplicative.Fixed an issue where the Glyph did not fully give bonus damage to all Earthquake effects.Fixed an issue where some non-skill damage effects, such as or , could grant stacks of .Fixed an issue where the legendary could occasionally stop functioning properly.