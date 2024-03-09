This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Diablo 4 PTR Livestream Date to be Announced Soon - Blizzard
Diablo IV
Posted
58 seconds ago
by
Jezartroz
With the news of an upcoming PTR for Diablo 4 taking the community by storm, many players have been itching to hear more information, which was promised in the form of a PTR Discussion Livestream. While the date for this Livestream has not yet been formally announced, Blizzard has stated that the official date will be coming within the next two weeks.
Global Community Development Director Adam Fletcher responded to comments on X (formerly known as Twitter), stating that the PTR Livestream date would be coming "soon." With the launch of Season 4 roughly a month away, since Season 3 ends on April 16, there's likely to be some tight timing in the Season 4 leadup.
Traditionally, Livestreams have been announced roughly one week before the actual date, and those Livestreams themselves are generally one week before the content they discuss launches. This would mean that with about five and a half weeks before April 16, we could potentially be receiving some type of news once per week leading up to the Season launch - and that doesn't include the hinted
Itemization discussion
that Blizzard previously confirmed would give us news to upcoming changes "earlier than normal."
When do you think the Diablo 4 PTR will launch? Let us know in the comments below!
