Diablo 4 Pre-Launch Livestream on October 2 - In-Depth Look at Season 6 and Vessel of Hatred

This one’s going to be big, wanderer! Our next livestream begins on October 2, 11 a.m. PDT and gives an in-depth look at content releasing with Season 6 and the Vessel of Hatred expansion. Associate community director Adam Fletcher hosts alongside a rotating cast of developers from the team, and will also go over learnings from our last PTR and answer questions from players.

Visit our official Diablo Twitch, YouTube and X channels to watch live! Following the livestream’s conclusion, we’ll post another article with a video of the chat so you can catch up on the details if you miss them.