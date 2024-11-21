This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Diablo 4 Patch 2.1 PTR Campfire Chat Liveblog
Diablo IV
Posted
57 minutes ago
by
PopularTopular
The Diablo 4 Patch 2.1 PTR Campfire Chat is about to begin! In this article, we will summarize all of the newest content, features, and quality-of-life improvements coming to Diablo 4!
Upcoming Content
Patch 2.1 Patch Notes will be available on November 27th.
The Patch 2.1 PTR will become available on December 3rd.
Season 7 will also be available for testing on the Patch 2.1 PTR
Class Changes
Barbarian
Skills and Passives such as Walking Arsenal and Hammer of the Ancients will be buffed.
Earthquake will be receiving buffs.
Sorcerer
Firebolt, Devouring Blaze, and Ball Lightning will be receiving updates.
Ball Lightning-related Unique items will be receiving a rework.
Druid
Druids will be receiving bonuses to their Werewolf form.
Boulder and Wolf Companions will also be receiving upgrades.
Rogue
Rogues will be receiving many updates and buffs to their Shadow Clones.
These changes will positively affect Druid Companions and Necromancer Summons as well.
Rogues will be receiving a new Unique item that will imbue all of their Mobility Skills will Shadow Imbuement.
Caltrops is being reworked to be much easier to use, and will no longer cause the character to jump backwards.
Necromancer
Blood Necromancers will be receiving several buffs.
Necromancers will be receiving two new Uniques that affect Blood Wave.
Spiritborn
Multiple bugs have been fixed that will no longer allow Spoiritborn to be ridiculously overpowered.
Spiritborn will be receiving a new Aspect that will enhance Razor Wings.
Gameplay Updates
Ultimate Skills will have additional bonuses unlocked at Rank 5.
More Aspects and Paragon options are being added to support Ultimate Skills.
The Teb and Cir Runes will be receiving updates.
New Runes will be introduced.
Season 7
Season 7 will introduce the new Seasonal power of Witchcraft.
The seasonal enemies are called Headrotten, who will drop the seasonal currency called Restless Rot.
Restless Rot can be earned and used to purchase Witchcraft powers.
Players can earn Covens Favor, which is the new Seasonal Reputation that can be earned by completing Whispters.
Players will be able to find "Lost" powers by discovering Forgotten Altars in the open world.
There will be over 20 Powers introduced in Season 7.
New Whispers will show players areas where Headrotten enemies can be found.
New Occult Gems will have unique effects that can be socketed into Item Sockets.
The town around the Tree of Whispers is receiving more services and quality-of-life improvements.
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Recent News