Diablo 4 Patch 2.0 PTR Now Live!
Diablo IV
Posted
18 hr 56 min ago
by
PopularTopular
The Diablo 4 Patch 2.0 PTR is now live! This PTR will allow players to reach level 60 to test out the new leveling experience. Beginning September 6th, players can test endgame builds with vendors who will provide level boosts, Unique items, and Paragon Glyphs.
Patch 2.0 New Skills, New Aspects, Paragon Changes Patch 2.0 Mythic Uniques, Post-Level-Squish Items
What do you plan on testing out during the Diablo 4 Patch 2.0 PTR? Let us know your plans in the comments down below!
1
Comment by
minka25
on 2024-09-05T07:07:39-05:00
Dead game without any comments.
1
