Diablo 4 Patch 2.0 PTR Now Available for Early Download - 38GB, 24GB Without High-Res Assets
Diablo IV
Posted
31 minutes ago
by
Jezartroz
The Diablo 4 Patch 2.0 PTR is now available for early download! The download comes in at 38GB, while excluding high-res assets takes only 24GB. For players with Diablo 4 preinstalled, this download will use preinstalled assets, significantly reducing the amount needed to load.
Diablo 4 Patch 2.0 Notes
We'll be covering all the information we can discover in the PTR - stay tuned for the latest information!
