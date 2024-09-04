Diablo 4 Patch 2.0 PTR Known Issues

Greetings, Wanderers:

The following issues have been identified by the team, and will be present in the PTR at launch. If you see issues from this list, it will not be necessary to create new topics on these items.

CLASSES

BARB

Barbarian - Charge: Killing Animus Holders by Barbarian’s skill Charge makes the Anima to drop over walls.

Barbarian – Hemorrhage Legendary Paragon Node: The current bonus from the node does not match the formula in the tooltip

Paragon Glyph: The increase of the Legendary Power of the Barbarian Glyph “Revenge” is stated as an increase in percent.

DRUID

Lupine Ferocity : Buff icon still shows old hit requirement of 6 instead of 3.

Players can move while channeling Lacerate by holding left click down.

Obsidian Slam: The overpower buff can be consumed by non-damaging abilities.

“Fierce Maul” skill upgrade does not stack with Maul Size item affixes.

Nature’s Fury never triggers Hurricane when casting Boulder when using Metamorphic Stone Aspect.

Some Druid Unique staffs may have tooltip inconsistencies.

Wolves: +X% Storm/ Nature Magic damage is not applied when equipped with “Storm’s Companion” unique pants while using the wolves companion skill.

The Affix of Mad Wolf’s Glee adds 2 levels to all Werewolf skills when the tooltip shows 3.

Tempers that extend Lacerate duration may cause the character to be immobile for a second after gaining stealth…

Prime Grizzly Rage upgrade does not provide the “Unstoppable” bonus to the character when activating Grizzly Rage.

The starter glyphs that Druid receives do not scale with Willpower. This is not in line with the other classes.

Shred 4th attack can still be cast after un-equipping the item.

NECRO

Unyielding Commander’s tooltip does not display its effect as multiplicative.

Blood Mist only damage the first three seconds, even if the duration is increased.

Chance to Cast Bone Splinters twice tempered affix when used with Tragoul’s Bone Prison overlaps the missiles

With Abhorrent Decrepify only Reaper Army can trigger the CD reduction but not by other minions

When the Bone Golem leaps it delays the corpse shedding upon landing.

Stacking for Shadow Blight is inconsistent when Sever is paired with Desecrated Ground

Blood Moon Breeches can lead to the player getting cursed by their own minions.

Wither’s damage bonus is not capped at 1200 Intelligence

Sever paired with Greaves of the Empty Tomb do not generate extra Desecrated Ground on the altered skill

Changing the Golem upgrade before it respawns and entering, generates an error that prevents the Golem from respawning

Several Necro abilities are not matching tooltips due to a merge conflict

Paragon Hulking Monstrosity Board - Additional bonus for Dexterity Glyphs are unobtainable on the Hulking Monstrosity board at Glyph Level 15

The Unmaker: zone transfers do not carry over buff effects

ROGUE

Dash to target while using the Improved Flurry upgrade may not work

Advanced Penetrating Shot can lead to Goatman Brutes being knocked down twice

Dance of Knives is unable to be cast after repeatedly tapping the skill until charges run out and return

SORC

The crit bonus from Elementalist is not applying to the Meteor skill when the character is using the Starfall Coronet.

Extra Incinerate beams are not affected by Incinerate Size increase affixes

Hydra, Ice Blades, and Familiar are behaving inconsistently with various Lucky Hit affixes.

The VFX for the cast of the Familiar skill can disappear completely or be invisible upon using the skill for the first time after using other skills

Familiar skill is not affected by the Shocking Impact passive.

Waves Shock charge persist after removing the legendary affix, Charged Flash.

Enlightenment/Familiar: Familiar is always considered a fire skill for granting stacks of Enlightenment

Vyr’s Mastery Key Passive is stacking a massive amount of multiplicative damage bonuses to one shot bosses

We updated attributes (the 4 main character stats as well as + Max Life) to uniques, but their tooltips won’t be updated for PTR. This means you will see something on a tooltip but behind the scenes it will perform differently. In general, the server values will be a bit lower than what is dispalyed on the tooltip.

Raiment of the Infinite

Eyes in the Dark

The Third Blade

PARTY FINDER

Only Helltide Whisper Bounties have the Quick List option for Party Finder

Empty party will stay listed after player has lost connection to the server

No Party available search string is truncated on large font settings.

Player portrait is not displayed when a new character is created or changing the appearance when trying to list a party

Party Leader can list the party for content not accessible in that Difficulty

“Quick List In Party Finder” when viewing a Map icon tooltip will place the Map pin instead.

Locked-in dropdowns on the “List A Party” tab can be changed after leaving the tab and coming back.

When in the Pit (or other activities that disallows Party changes), Party Finder can hang on Join.

The tier range for “The Pit” activity does not properly support controller input.

Current Party button crashes players who have it selected when someone joins - Players should avoid selecting it for the time being.

Unable to close “Joined Party” modal after joining a listing.

DUNGEONS

Elemental Totem; Spawns and dies within a couple of seconds

Several Dungeon Events do not award Greater Radiant Chests when Mastery is achieved

Increased Crit Chance affix does not work after entering a Nightmare Dungeon

Attack Move Speed On Kill does not affect the playable character

Haunted Refuge: Can’t complete dungeon in the PTR. We recommend avoiding this dungeon.

THE PIT

Portal VFX does stays present when a party leader exits the Pit

The playable character is able to upgrade skills inside the Pit

RUNES

Jeweler - Rune Crafting is gated behind Level and Torment levels.

Monsters slayed by the playable character’s summons/pets do not count towards the runic power progress

Zec Rune in combination with Zan do not work on some Ultimate skills.

The Feo Rune cooldown time is 15 seconds instead of 20

MISCELLANEOUS

The torment tiers quest keeps starting

Players cannot complete class mechanic quests using the PTR cheat vendor if the quest is already in progress.

Shattered Vow - Weapon from PTR cache is displaying PH icon.

Blood Harvest counter UI icons appears when a player leaves or enters a party

The priority quest Eyes of the Enemy is pushed to the player on Expert.

Several stash edit icons options have no images.

By Three They Come: The quest can get stuck after killing all the enemies

Chests Overlapping in NMD can cause issues with interactions at the end of the dungeon.

Final PTR Number Tuning Changes All items that migrate over from S5 (now considered legacy) will maxroll their affixes, except legendary and tempering.

Quest XP Tiers only reduce XP scalar until level 60 then use Level 1 Quest Reward Scalar for Paragon levels.

Players are not receiving XP or Gold quest rewards for completing some Local Events.

Whisper Caches drop gear of lower item power level than expected for your level.

Player can Create a Seasonal Character

Player character still should not be able to get in with a seasonal character though

Heir of Perdition’s Bonus to Angels and Demons is multiplicative instead of additive.

Capped armor isn’t highlighted in green

Effects that grant unlimited resource, Mjölnic Ryng, Inner Sight, etc do not work with effects that track resource spent like Ancestral Guidance or Banished Lord’s Talisman

The barrier generated by Temerity is inconsistent

Blood Boiling: Skills can overpower in every 20 sec is not functioning in The Pit.

There are several Legendary Affix values that were squished more than expected in the updated Progression changes.

Some Tempering Recipes have 5 affixes they can roll at random still. This will be updated before launch.

Players should not engage with Infernal Hordes as it will lead to a soft lock on your client.

Gambling vendors will often fail to give the player any items.

Nightmare dungeons do not have the proper XP reward set up also player characters will not receive gold upon NMD completion.

Rewards for Scosglen are inconsistent past level 25 when player unlocks the Tier 2

Player can pick up Masterworking materials at level 50.

The Tempering tab is automatically unlocked at Lv. 1.

Elemental Surge Recipes are gated behind Expert difficulty.

The additional passive bonuses gained from several Glyphs do not appear in your character details while in Town.

Some required amounts for Boss Summoning Items and amounts displayed in tooltips do not match.

Paragon exp not granting from Whisper turn in.

The Legendary Bonus gained from equipping Legendary Glyphs shows a missing label error in the tooltip summary.

Damage Shields are not scaling properly on monsters with the new Progression changes. Monsters that gain barriers/shields may have significantly more HP shield than expected

Gems crafting menu shows a lock icon on gems that previously had a level requirement when interacting with any Jeweler.

Nightmare Sigil drops from Nightmare Dungeon with Reduced Cooldown on Kill affix displays a missing string.

Awarded XP from Renown is not scaling up properly to the player’s conditions when claiming Renown Rewards in Season 6.

Items granted via March of the Goblin caches are not versioned to level 50/520 ipower when migrating to season 6. In some situations, placeholder items may drop instead of actual items

Alchemist: Incense crafting menu displays a lock icon on incenses that had a level requirement before the progression changes.

The cost to Craft the Elixir of Precision II is set to 200.

A pop-up banner appears with Tier number from world difficulty after activating a keyed dungeon NMD keys (or any key that used to display a tier number) still display their tier number.

All Legendary Glyph Bonuses are missing their Attribute Labels.

There are several Paragon Glyphs that has missing Tooltip Description or are displayed incorrectly

Several Paragon Glyphs have missing keywords or are tagged incorrectly

The Legendary Bonus gained from equipping Legendary Glyphs shows a missing icons when starting glyphs are upgraded to legendary