Diablo 4 Patch 2.0 PTR Known Issues

The following issues have been identified by the team, and will be present in the PTR at launch. If you see issues from this list, it will not be necessary to create new topics on these items.
-
Shred 4th attack can still be cast after un-equipping the item.
-
The starter glyphs that Druid receives do not scale with Willpower. This is not in line with the other classes.
-
Prime Grizzly Rage upgrade does not provide the “Unstoppable” bonus to the character when activating Grizzly Rage.
-
Tempers that extend Lacerate duration may cause the character to be immobile for a second after gaining stealth…
-
The Affix of Mad Wolf’s Glee adds 2 levels to all Werewolf skills when the tooltip shows 3.
-
Wolves: +X% Storm/ Nature Magic damage is not applied when equipped with “Storm’s Companion” unique pants while using the wolves companion skill.
-
Some Druid Unique staffs may have tooltip inconsistencies.
-
Nature’s Fury never triggers Hurricane when casting Boulder when using Metamorphic Stone Aspect.
-
“Fierce Maul” skill upgrade does not stack with Maul Size item affixes.
-
Obsidian Slam: The overpower buff can be consumed by non-damaging abilities.
-
Players can move while channeling Lacerate by holding left click down.
-
Lupine Ferocity : Buff icon still shows old hit requirement of 6 instead of 3.
-
The Unmaker: zone transfers do not carry over buff effects
-
Paragon Hulking Monstrosity Board - Additional bonus for Dexterity Glyphs are unobtainable on the Hulking Monstrosity board at Glyph Level 15
- This affects similar boards such as Sorc’s Frigid Fate
-
Several Necro abilities are not matching tooltips due to a merge conflict
- Reap, Hemorrhage, Bone Splinters, Blight, Corpse Tendrils
-
Changing the Golem upgrade before it respawns and entering, generates an error that prevents the Golem from respawning
-
Sever paired with Greaves of the Empty Tomb do not generate extra Desecrated Ground on the altered skill
-
Wither’s damage bonus is not capped at 1200 Intelligence
-
Blood Moon Breeches can lead to the player getting cursed by their own minions.
-
Stacking for Shadow Blight is inconsistent when Sever is paired with Desecrated Ground
-
When the Bone Golem leaps it delays the corpse shedding upon landing.
-
With Abhorrent Decrepify only Reaper Army can trigger the CD reduction but not by other minions
-
Chance to Cast Bone Splinters twice tempered affix when used with Tragoul’s Bone Prison overlaps the missiles
-
Blood Mist only damage the first three seconds, even if the duration is increased.
-
Minions inconsistently inherit the Necromancer’s damage multipliers
-
Unyielding Commander’s tooltip does not display its effect as multiplicative.
We updated attributes (the 4 main character stats as well as + Max Life) to uniques, but their tooltips won’t be updated for PTR. This means you will see something on a tooltip but behind the scenes it will perform differently. In general, the server values will be a bit lower than what is dispalyed on the tooltip.
-
Unable to close “Joined Party” modal after joining a listing.
-
Current Party button crashes players who have it selected when someone joins - Players should avoid selecting it for the time being.
-
The tier range for “The Pit” activity does not properly support controller input.
-
When in the Pit (or other activities that disallows Party changes), Party Finder can hang on Join.
-
Locked-in dropdowns on the “List A Party” tab can be changed after leaving the tab and coming back.
-
“Quick List In Party Finder” when viewing a Map icon tooltip will place the Map pin instead.
-
Party Leader can list the party for content not accessible in that Difficulty
-
Player portrait is not displayed when a new character is created or changing the appearance when trying to list a party
-
No Party available search string is truncated on large font settings.
-
Empty party will stay listed after player has lost connection to the server
-
Only Helltide Whisper Bounties have the Quick List option for Party Finder
-
The torment tiers quest keeps starting
-
Players cannot complete class mechanic quests using the PTR cheat vendor if the quest is already in progress.
-
Shattered Vow - Weapon from PTR cache is displaying PH icon.
-
Blood Harvest counter UI icons appears when a player leaves or enters a party
-
The priority quest Eyes of the Enemy is pushed to the player on Expert.
-
Several stash edit icons options have no images.
-
By Three They Come: The quest can get stuck after killing all the enemies
-
Chests Overlapping in NMD can cause issues with interactions at the end of the dungeon.
-
Final PTR Number Tuning Changes
- All items that migrate over from S5 (now considered legacy) will maxroll their affixes, except legendary and tempering.
-
Quest XP Tiers only reduce XP scalar until level 60 then use Level 1 Quest Reward Scalar for Paragon levels.
-
Players are not receiving XP or Gold quest rewards for completing some Local Events.
-
Whisper Caches drop gear of lower item power level than expected for your level.
-
Player can Create a Seasonal Character
-
Player character still should not be able to get in with a seasonal character though
-
Heir of Perdition’s Bonus to Angels and Demons is multiplicative instead of additive.
-
Capped armor isn’t highlighted in green
-
Effects that grant unlimited resource, Mjölnic Ryng, Inner Sight, etc do not work with effects that track resource spent like Ancestral Guidance or Banished Lord’s Talisman
-
The barrier generated by Temerity is inconsistent
-
Blood Boiling: Skills can overpower in every 20 sec is not functioning in The Pit.
-
There are several Legendary Affix values that were squished more than expected in the updated Progression changes.
-
Some Tempering Recipes have 5 affixes they can roll at random still. This will be updated before launch.
-
Players should not engage with Infernal Hordes as it will lead to a soft lock on your client.
-
Gambling vendors will often fail to give the player any items.
-
Nightmare dungeons do not have the proper XP reward set up also player characters will not receive gold upon NMD completion.
-
Rewards for Scosglen are inconsistent past level 25 when player unlocks the Tier 2
-
Player can pick up Masterworking materials at level 50.
-
The Tempering tab is automatically unlocked at Lv. 1.
-
Elemental Surge Recipes are gated behind Expert difficulty.
-
The additional passive bonuses gained from several Glyphs do not appear in your character details while in Town.
-
Some required amounts for Boss Summoning Items and amounts displayed in tooltips do not match.
-
Paragon exp not granting from Whisper turn in.
-
The Legendary Bonus gained from equipping Legendary Glyphs shows a missing label error in the tooltip summary.
-
Damage Shields are not scaling properly on monsters with the new Progression changes.
- Monsters that gain barriers/shields may have significantly more HP shield than expected
-
Gems crafting menu shows a lock icon on gems that previously had a level requirement when interacting with any Jeweler.
-
Nightmare Sigil drops from Nightmare Dungeon with Reduced Cooldown on Kill affix displays a missing string.
-
Awarded XP from Renown is not scaling up properly to the player’s conditions when claiming Renown Rewards in Season 6.
-
Items granted via March of the Goblin caches are not versioned to level 50/520 ipower when migrating to season 6.
- In some situations, placeholder items may drop instead of actual items
-
Alchemist: Incense crafting menu displays a lock icon on incenses that had a level requirement before the progression changes.
-
The cost to Craft the Elixir of Precision II is set to 200.
-
A pop-up banner appears with Tier number from world difficulty after activating a keyed dungeon
- NMD keys (or any key that used to display a tier number) still display their tier number.
-
All Legendary Glyph Bonuses are missing their Attribute Labels.
-
There are several Paragon Glyphs that has missing Tooltip Description or are displayed incorrectly
-
Several Paragon Glyphs have missing keywords or are tagged incorrectly
-
The Legendary Bonus gained from equipping Legendary Glyphs shows a missing icons when starting glyphs are upgraded to legendary
-
Legendary paragon glyphs give bonus to critical strike damage instead of damage