Diablo 4 Patch 2.0 PTR Early Download Available August 30th
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 35 min ago
by
PopularTopular
Blizzard has revealed
everything coming to the Diablo 4 Patch 2.0 PTR
. Additionally, Diablo 4 Global Community Development Director,
Adam Fletcher
, has shared that the Diablo 4 Patch 2.0 PTR will be available for Early Download starting tomorrow, August 30th.
Diablo 4 Patch 2.0 PTR Campfire Chat Livestream Summary
What are you most looking forward to testing during next week's Diablo 4 Patch 2.0 PTR? Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below!
