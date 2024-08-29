Diablo 4 Patch 2.0 PTR Campfire Chat Livestream Summary

Tempering Updates
- Weapon Tempering Affixes will now grant multiplicative bonuses.
- Offensive Tempering Affixes will grant additive damage increases.
- Size and Duration Affixes have been moved to the Utility category.
Ultimate Skill Ranks
- Ultimate Skills can now be increased up to Rank 5.
- Additional Skills Ranks will grant additional damage and reduced Cooldown.
- Only one Ultimate Skill can be equipped at a time.
Barbarian
New Skill - Mighty Throw
New Passives
New Items
Druid
New Skill - Stone Burst
New Passives
New Items
Necromancer
New Skill - Soulrift
New Passives
New Items
Rogue
New Skill - Dance of Knives
New Passives
New Items
Sorcerer
New Skill - Familiar
New Passives
New Items