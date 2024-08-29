Diablo 4 Patch 2.0 Campfire Chat Catch-Up

On August 29, we held a Campfire Chat that covered our upcoming 2.0 Public Test Realm (PTR), which runs from September 4—September 11 for players with a PC Battle.net account.

Associate director of community Adam Fletcher, lead live game designer Colin Finer, systems designer Aislyn Hall, game designer Charles Dunn, and expert game designer Jeevun Sidhu sat down to provide a preview of major progression update details, class and balance updates, plus an introduction to Runewords.

To catch up on all the details shared during the Campfire Chat, watch the video below.

For details on what you can expect in our 2.0 PTR, visit this article.