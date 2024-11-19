This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Diablo 4 Patch 2.0.5 is Now Live - 1.5GB
Diablo IV
Posted
2 hr 23 min ago
by
Arktane
Diablo 4's
Patch 2.0.5
is now live! In this Mid-Season update, we see numerous buffs for all Classes, various Passives and Aspects, Rune tweaks, and more!
Season 6 Patch 2.0.5 Notes
While Patch 2.0.5 goes live today, more news is in store later this week - stay tuned for the Season 7 PTR Campfire Chat on November 21, revealing the next chapter in Diablo 4's seasons!
Season 7 PTR Announced
In addition to all the changes now live, the
Midwinter Blight event
begins today at 10 a.m. PST and runs until December 3, 10 a.m. PST.
During this event, players can take down the Red-Cloaked Horror and enjoy some of the upgraded
Gileon's Brew
. Once the event goes live, players may obtain a one-time use, powerful item from the Midwinter Square!
1
Comment by
AlaskanDruid
on 2024-11-19T12:48:24-06:00
The gift is NOT 'Bloodpetal Scepter'. It is a crossbow.
1
