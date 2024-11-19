This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Diablo 4 Patch 2.0.5 Datamined Changes - Midseason Buffs, Holiday Items
Diablo IV
Posted
6 hr 24 min ago
by
Wowhead
We've been hard at work datamining all the new changes for Diablo 4's Patch 2.0.5! Take a look at the raw data we've gathered below.
This datamined information comes directly from the Diablo 4 client. While some of it may differ from what was described in patch notes, this is the current information in the Patch 2.0.5.
These changes may have already entered the game due to the nature of Blizzard's release process - while the items aren't necessarily new to this specific patch release, they are new to the latest comparison of patch changes.
Please note that performance on this page may lag due to the sheer amount of data. For improved performance, close any togglers you are not actively reading.
Here are the datamined changes for build 2.0.5.59712, compared to 2.0.4.59495.
Attempt a killing strike, dealing 120% 140% damage to enemies in front of you.
Sweep your weapons from opposite directions, dealing 50% 60% damage with each weapon. Enemies caught in the center are damaged by both.
Smash the ground, dealing 35% 80% damage and Stunning surrounding enemies for 3 seconds.
Slam your hammer down with the fury of the Ancients, dealing 55% 70% damage to a concentrated area.
While using Two-Handed weapons you deal 5% 6%\ increased Critical Strike Damage.
Cooldown: 14 12 seconds
Throw a powerful kick that deals 18% 60% damage and Knocks Back enemies in front of you. Enemies who are Knocked Back into terrain take an additional 105% damage and are Stunned for 3 seconds.
Leap forward and then slam down, dealing 42% 55% damage and Knocking Back surrounding enemies on impact.
Hurl your weapon, dealing 80% 120% damage upon impact and sticking in the ground. While in the ground, your weapon pulses and deals 35% 55% damage every second for 4.02 seconds.
You have 3%\ increased Critical Strike Chance against Immobilized, Stunned, or Slowed enemies. Chance.
You deal 3%\ increased damage to Close enemies and gain 2% Distant Damage Reduction.
Cleave enemies in front of you, dealing 12% 25% damage and inflicting 105% 120% Bleeding damage over 5 seconds.
Skewer enemies in front of you, dealing 13% 25% damage which is guaranteed to Overpower. Then rip your weapon out, damaging enemies for their total Bleeding amount and removing all Bleeding damage from them.
Throw out a trio of chains that deal 23% 35% damage and Pull In enemies.
Lucky Hit Chance: 25% 30%
Tear into the ground with your weapon and fling debris forward, dealing 100% 120% damage.
When Shapeshifting, Werebear grants 30% 40%\ increased damage and Werewolf grants 20%\ 30%\+] Attack Speed.
Lucky Hit: Damaging enemies with Earth Skills has up to a 10% 15% chance to:
10% 15% for Critical Strikes
10% 15% if the target is Stunned, Immobilized, or Knocked Back
Shapeshift into a Dire Werebear for 10 seconds gaining 30% 50%\ bonus damage and 20% Damage Reduction. Damage bonus is increased by 3% each second while in this form, up to a maximum of 75%.
Every 3rd Werewolf Skill hit Critically Strikes and deals 70.0% 100%\ increased damage, doubled to 140.0% 200%\ against Injured enemies.
Casting an Earth Skill has a 35% 40% chance to trigger a free Storm Skill of the same category, and vice versa.
Your Companion Skills each gain 1 additional companion and deal 60% 80%\ increased damage.
Storm Skills that you cast grant 1 2 Spirit and deal 45% 60%\ increased damage when damaging a Vulnerable, Immobilized or Slowed enemy.
Shapeshift into a Werewolf and perform an infectious bite against enemies in front of you, dealing 28% damage and applying an additional 175% 275% Poisoning damage over 6 seconds.
Electricity gathers around your weapon, dealing 20% damage to your target and chaining to up to 3 surrounding enemies, dealing 20% less damage each time it chains. enemies.
Spirit Cost: 40 35
While Healthy, deal 15.0%\ increased damage, and 45.0% 70.0%\ increased Overpower damage.
Your Curse Skills deal 80% 100% Shadow damage when applied to Afflicted enemies. This amount increases by 30%\ of your Damage to Crowd Controlled, Vulnerable Damage, and Shadow Damage over Time bonuses combined.
Generate Essence: 7 10
Fire 3 splinters of bone, dealing 9% 15% damage each. Each subsequent time an enemy is hit by the same cast of Bone Splinters, you gain 1 Essence.
A swirling storm of bones appears around you and your Golem, dealing 180% 300% damage to surrounding enemies over 10 seconds.
After Critically Striking 10 times with Bone Skills, your Bone Skills deal 5% 6%\ increased damage for 5 seconds.
Generate Essence: 10 \ per second
Tear the flesh from an enemy, dealing 33% 60% damage per second and forming a usable Corpse with the flesh every 1 second.
Your Bone Skills deal 5% 6%\ increased Critical Strike Damage damage to Vulnerable enemies.
When you damage enemies with Darkness Skills, they take 2%\ increased Shadow damage from you and your Minions for 2 seconds, stacking up to 3 4 times.
Generate Essence: 9 13
Burst an enemy's blood, dealing 27% 40% damage. Hemorrhage has a 20% chance to form a Blood Orb.
Generate Essence: 4 per enemy hit hit, 15 for a Boss
Sweep an ethereal scythe in front of you, dealing 13% 20% damage. Hitting an enemy with Reap increases your Damage Reduction by 15% for 4 seconds.
Shadow damage infects enemies with Shadowblight for 2 seconds. Every 8th time an enemy receives Shadow damage from you or your Minions while they are affected by Shadowblight, they take an additional 44% 60% Shadow damage.
Dealing 3 2 different types of Non-Physical damage increases the Potency of your Imbuement Skills by 40%\ for 5 seconds.
This Potency is further increased by 20% 40% of the total amount of your Bonus damage to Poison, Shadow, and Cold.
While both Attack Speed bonuses are active, you deal increased damage equal to 15% 25%\ of your Damage vs Close bonus.
Channel to launch knives at surrounding enemies, consuming one Charge per second and each knife dealing \ \]% damage. Attack Speed increases damage done rather than number of knives thrown.
Dash forward and slash enemies for 40% 65% damage. Any enemies hit are Slowed by 30% for 3 seconds.
You deal 3% 6%\ increased Poisoning damage.
You deal 6% 8%\ increased damage to Healthy and Injured enemies.
Lucky Hit: Dealing damage to an enemy affected by a Trap Skill has up to a 25% 40% chance to:
Drop a cluster of exploding Stun Grenades that deal 40% 80% total Physical damage and Stun enemies for 1.00 seconds
Unleash a flurry of stabs and slashes, striking enemies in front of you 4 times and dealing a total of 130% 150% damage to each.
Fire a powerful arrow at an enemy, dealing 22% 33% damage. Every 3rd cast makes enemies hit Vulnerable for 5 seconds.
Melee attack an enemy, dealing 35% 45% damage and increasing Energy Regeneration by 40%\ for 3 seconds.
5% 6%\ Increased Damage
Fire an arrow that pierces through all enemies in a line, dealing 70% 95% damage, increased by 10%\ per enemy it pierces.
When you reach 4 stacks of Precision, your next Marksman Ultimate or Core Skill is a guaranteed Critical Strike and deals 50%\ increased Critical Strike Damage, consuming all stacks of Precision. This damage is further increased by 15% 20%\ of your Critical Strike Damage bonus.
Current Bonus: 57.5% 60.0%\
Rapidly fire 5 arrows, each dealing 33% 40% damage.
If the infection expires before the enemy dies, it will deal 40% 60% damage to only that enemy.
Cooldown: 13 10 seconds
Throw a smoky concoction at enemies that deals 45% 90% damage and Dazes them for 4 seconds.
Impale an enemy with your blades, dealing 54% 70% damage and making them take 8%\ increased damage from you for 1.5 seconds. After 1.5 seconds the blades return to you, piercing enemies for 86% 112% damage.
Victimize's damage is increased by 120% 150%\ of your Vulnerable Damage Bonus.
Current damage: 74. 78.
Lucky Hit: Your Frost Skills have up to a 10% 30% chance to make your next cast of Ice Shards, Frozen Orb, or Blizzard consume no Mana and deal 60%\ increased damage. Chance Damage is doubled increased by an additional 25%\ against Vulnerable enemies.
Your Burning effects deal 60%\ increased damage, and an additional 4% 25%\ per unique source of your Damage to Burning you have applied to the enemy. Enemies bonus.
Current Bonus: 60.0%\
Summon a familiar matching the element of your last cast Skill for 8 seconds. It seeks enemies and periodically explodes, dealing 40% 70% of its element's damage.
Channel a beam of fire, Burning enemies for 101% 120% damage per second. Damage per second increases over 2 seconds, up to 136%. 162%.
Summon a meteor that strikes the target location, dealing 96% 120% damage and Burning the ground for 35% damage over 3 seconds.
Critical Strikes have a 10% chance to cause the damage to arc as Lightning damage to another nearby enemy, or if there are no other targets you hit the target again for 250% 500% of the damage.
Increases Core Stats by 50%\ for 5 7 seconds
Upon casting an Ultimate Skill, the last different Potency, Defensive, or Focus Skill you cast prior is reset and can be cast for free up to 1 times in the next 5 7 seconds.
Your Healing is increased by 20%\. Whenever you Heal, your Poisoning Damage is increased by 3% 4%\ for 3 seconds.
Whirl out a cluster of razor sharp feathers that rebound back, dealing 50% 75% damage each way.
Passive: Enemies that attack you are Poisoned for 30% 36% damage over 3 seconds.
Dart at and jab an enemy several times, dealing a total of 5% damage and applying 30% 36% Poisoning damage over 6 seconds.
Your 3rd attack bursts on your target, damaging surrounding enemies and Slowing them by 30% 40% for 3 seconds.
Curse of Flames: Your direct damage Burns enemies for 30% damage over 3 seconds, but you lose 10% 8% of your Maximum Resource per second.
Aldkin's Shadow damage has a 5% 10% chance to Daze enemies for 2 seconds.
Aldkin hurls a flaming bolt at an enemy, dealing 40% 90% Fire damage and 55% Burning damage over 4 seconds.
Aldkin shoots a burst of darkness shadow bolts at an enemy, each dealing 30% Shadow damage.
Aldkin conjures a mass of flames forward, repeatedly dealing 300% 550% Fire damage, Knocking Back enemies, and destroying small missiles.
Raheir's Valiance's Cooldown is reduced by 25%. 35%.
Raheir's Valiance Cooldown is reduced by 25%. 35%.
Raheir's Valiance Cooldown is reduced by 25%. 35%.
Raheir throws his shield, dealing 225% 450% Physical damage and Taunting enemies for 3 5 seconds. The shield bounces up to 3 9 times and cannot bounce to the same target twice.
Raheir's final Crater burst deals 200%\ increased damage and inflicts Vulnerable on enemies for 4 seconds.
Targets stuck with Explosive Charges take 2% 5%\ increased Overpower Damage per Explosive Charge stuck.
You and Subo gain 15%\ 25%\+] Crowd Control Duration.
Subo's Cover Fire also Immobilizes enemies for 2 3 seconds.
Subo charges a massive piercing bolt, then unleashes it forwards for 300% 450% Physical damage that Knocks Back enemies.
Explosive Charges now detonate after only 3 1.5 seconds.
Varyana launches three harpoons ahead of her, piercing enemies for 140% 200% Physical damage. She then rips them back, Pulling In and Stunning enemies for 2 4 seconds.
Varyana's Ancient Harpoons additionally Slow enemies by 40% for 3 5 seconds. During this time, you gain 30%\ Lucky Hit Chance against those targets.
While Varyana has Bloodthirst, enemies around her deal 10% 15% reduced damage.
When you or Varyana deal direct damage to an enemy inflicted with any of her Bleeding effects, you Heal for 1% 2% of your Maximum Life (0). Life.
Varyana spins violently in a line, repeatedly dealing 65% 85% Physical damage and 30% Bleeding damage over 5 seconds.
Death Blow deals 150% 200%\ increased damage to Bosses.
Iron Skin's Skin grants Unhindered for 5 seconds and its Barrier absorbs 25% 30% more of your Maximum Life.
Ripping your weapon out of enemies during Rupture causes an explosion that deals 70% Bleeding damage over 5 seconds. This damage is increased by 20% 35%\ for every 50 Strength you have.
Upheaval has a 35% 45% chance to Stun all enemies it damages for 3.0 seconds.
Dealing direct damage to an enemy with a Skill that is not Upheaval causes your next cast of Upheaval to deal 15% 20%\ increased damage, stacking up to 8 10 times.
Reduce the Cooldown of your Ultimate Skill by 4 5 seconds per enemy damaged by Ground Stomp, up to 12 15 seconds.
Iron Skin also grants 20% 30% Maximum Life (0) as Fortify. Double this amount if cast while below 50% Life.
While Iron Skin is active, Heal for 10% 20% of the Barrier's original amount as Life per second.
Successive casts of Flurry increase its damage by 10%\ and reduce its Energy cost by 10%, 15%, up to 3 times.
When cast with full Energy, Penetrating Shot will Slow all enemies it hits by 50% for 3 seconds. Elite enemies will also take 50% increased damage and be Knocked Down for 1.5 seconds.
Casting Concealment grants 10% Dodge Chance and Chance, increases the Movement Speed bonus to 60%\] ], and gives all of its other bonuses for the full 5 seconds.
Each subsequent arrow from Rapid Fire has 5%\ 7.5%\+] increased Critical Strike Chance, up to 25%\ 38%\+] on the 5th arrow.
Smoke Grenade now deals Poison damage and applies another 45% 90% Poisoning damage over 5 seconds.
While Healthy, your casts of Hydra gain 1 additional head. head and deal 50%\ increased damage for its duration.
If a cast of Meteor hits 3 or more enemies, there is a 30% chance an additional Meteor falls on the same location.
Enemies hit by Rushing Claw take 10% 20%\ increased damage from Rushing Claw, up to 80% 100%\.
While active, Toxic Skin's Poisoning is increased by 100% 130% to 60% 83% over 3 seconds.
While Toxic Skin is active, you deal an additional 15% 36% Poison damage as Critical Strikes to Nearby Vulnerable Poisoned enemies every second.
When Rushing Claw hits an Elite enemy you gain 10% increased Dodge Chance for 3 6 seconds.
Withering Fist's 3rd attack spreads its Poisoning to 3 5 Nearby unaffected enemies. Hitting a Vulnerable enemy will also spread that effect to all hit.
Every 20 seconds, your next Upheaval cast is guaranteed to Overpower and deals \ \]%\ increased damage. Upheaval Critical Strikes against Elites reduce this timer by 1 second.
Gain \%\ increased damage and Berserking for \ 4 seconds after swapping weapons 8 times.
Casting a Storm Skill grants your Earth Skills \ \]%\ Critical Strike Damage for 4 seconds.
Casting a Earth Skill increases the Critical Strike Chance of Storm Skills by \ \]%\ for 4 seconds.
While Grizzly Rage is active, Skills that Critically Strike apply Rabies and your Poison damage is increased by \ \]%.
Hurricane damage is increased by \ \]%\ each second while active.
Trample now summons 6 Landslide pillars of earth during its duration that deal \ \]% normal damage. Trample is now also a Nature Magic and Earth Skill.
Pulverize is now also an Earth Skill. After casting Pulverize, tectonic spikes continue to deal \ \ damage over 2 seconds.
Tornado will seek up to \ targets. targets and deals \%\ increased damage.
Critical Strikes with Shred deal \ \]% of the damage dealt as Lightning damage to the target and surrounding enemies.
Damaging enemies with Sever has a \% chance to spawn a pool of Blight under the target that deals \ \]%\ bonus damage. This effect can only happen once every 3 seconds.
Sever no longer returns and instead splits into 3 specters that expand out from its apex. Sever deals \ \]% of normal damage.
Twisting Blades orbit for a short time after they return to you, dealing \ \]% of Twisting Blades' return damage per hit.
After Charged Bolts hits enemies 50 times, your next 3 casts of Charged Bolts becomes become waves that pierce and deal \ Critical Shock Damage. critically surge upon impact.
After channeling Incinerate for 3 2 seconds it deals \ Critical Fire \%\ increased damage per second for 5 seconds. Casting Incinerate refreshes and maintains this bonus.
Ice Shards pierce \ 10 times, dealing \% less \% more damage per subsequent enemy hit.
Sorcerer Sorcerer, Necromancer
When cast used below 50% Maximum Resource, Basic Skills generate 3 of your Primary Resource, once per cast. Skill.
When cast used at or above 50% Maximum Resource, Basic Skills deal \%\ increased damage.
Whenever you cast a Shout Skill, its active Cooldown is reduced by \% per Nearby enemy, up to a maximum of 50.0%. 70.0%.
Every \ seconds, Distant enemies are Pulled In to you and take 10%\ increased damage for 3 seconds. Will not pull target Bosses or while you are in Stealth.
Whenever an enemy hits you, your Dodge Chance against that enemy increases by \ \]%\. Successfully Dodging resets this bonus.
While active, Counterattack reflects incoming Razor Wings back out again. Other Small Missiles are also deflected back at enemies and deal \ \]% of Counterattack's Base damage on impact.
Losing a stack of Resolve has a 10% 25% chance to Heal you for \% of your Maximum Life.
Casting a Centipede Skill in Mystic Circles empowers them to periodically apply \ \ Poisoning damage over 6 seconds to enemies within while extending any Crowd Controls affecting them.
Gain 1.0%\ 2%\+] increased Armor and \ Thorns per 1% missing Maximum Life.
Ravager no longer has a duration and instead drains \ \ Vigor every second until depleted. Effects which extend Ravager instead generate Vigor.
Every 20 seconds, your next Upheaval cast is guaranteed to Overpower and deals \ \]%\ increased damage. Upheaval Critical Strikes against Elites reduce this timer by 1 second.
Gain \%\ increased damage and Berserking for \ 4 seconds after swapping weapons 8 times.
When activating or refreshing the full Walking Arsenal Key Passive effect, you automatically cast Ground Stomp and gain \ Fury. Can only occur once every 10 5 seconds.
After casting Double Swing 4 times, your next Double Swing will hit 2 additional times, each dealing \ \]%\ increased damage.
When you gain Berserking while already Berserk, you have a \% chance to become more enraged granting 15% 25%\ increased damage, 2 Fury per second, and 10% Cooldown Reduction.
After spending 100 Fury within 3 seconds, your next cast of Hammer of the Ancients, Upheaval, or Death Blow within 5 seconds is a guaranteed Critical Strike and deals \ \]%\ bonus Critical Strike Damage.
Casting Boulder while Hurricane is active causes the Boulder to rotate around you instead. Boulder's damage is increased by \ \]%\ for each one currently rotating.
Casting a Storm Skill grants your Earth Skills \ \]%\ Critical Strike Damage for 4 seconds.
Casting a Earth Skill increases the Critical Strike Chance of Storm Skills by \ \]%\ for 4 seconds.
While Grizzly Rage is active, Skills that Critically Strike apply Rabies and your Poison damage is increased by \ \]%.
Hurricane damage is increased by \ \]%\ each second while active.
Trample now summons 6 Landslide pillars of earth during its duration that deal \ \]% normal damage. Trample is now also a Nature Magic and Earth Skill.
Pulverize is now also an Earth Skill. After casting Pulverize, tectonic spikes continue to deal \ \ damage over 2 seconds.
When you first hit an a Healthy enemy with an Earth Skill, Petrify them for 3 seconds. Against Bosses, this can occur once every 5 seconds instead.
Petrifying an enemy additionally deals \ \ Physical damage.
When casting an Ultimate Skill and again 5 seconds after, you Pull in Distant enemies and deal \ Physical damage to them. This damage is increased by 2.00% 10.00%\ per 1 point of Willpower you have.
Tornado will seek up to \ targets. targets and deals \%\ increased damage.
Critical Strikes with Shred deal \ \]% of the damage dealt as Lightning damage to the target and surrounding enemies.
+\% Chance for Shred to Hit Twice Deal Double Damage
+\% Chance for Shred to Hit Twice Deal Double Damage
+\% Chance for Shred to Hit Twice Deal Double Damage
Stone Burst's final explosion deals \ \]%\ increased damage, further increased by \ \]%\ for each size increase.
Damaging enemies with Sever has a \% chance to spawn a pool of Blight under the target that deals \ \]%\ bonus damage. This effect can only happen once every 3 seconds.
Instead of detonating immediately, Corpse Explosion summons a Volatile Skeleton that charges at a random enemy and explodes. Corpse Explosion's damage is increased by \ \]%\.
Bone Spear leaves behind echoes that explode for \ Physical damage, increased by 5%\ for every 30% 20% Critical Strike Damage you have.
Sever no longer returns and instead splits into 3 specters that expand out from its apex. Sever deals \ \]% of normal damage.
When consuming a Corpse, there is a \ \]% chance to also create a decaying Skeletal Simulacrum that seeks enemies but cannot attack. When it dies, it explodes for 450 Shadow damage.
Your Core Skills deal \ \]%\ increased damage when spending 3 Combo Points. Your Basic Skills using this weapon have a 50% chance to generate 3 Combo Points.
Hits with this weapon increase your Attack Speed by \ \]%\ for 4 seconds, up to \ \]%\.
Twisting Blades orbit for a short time after they return to you, dealing \ \]% of Twisting Blades' return damage per hit.
Rapid Fire now lobs exploding arrows that deal \ \]%\ increased damage.
Casting Smoke Grenade increases your Critical Strike Damage by 33% 45%\ for \ seconds and leaves behind a cloud of shadows. While within the cloud, you gain Stealth once per second.
After Charged Bolts hits enemies 50 times, your next 3 casts of Charged Bolts becomes become waves that pierce and deal \ Critical Shock Damage. critically surge upon impact.
After channeling Incinerate for 3 2 seconds it deals \ Critical Fire \%\ increased damage per second for 5 seconds. Casting Incinerate refreshes and maintains this bonus.
Ice Shards pierce \ 10 times, dealing \% less \% more damage per subsequent enemy hit.
Meteor's Mana cost is replaced with a \ \ second Cooldown and 2 3 total Charges.
Sorcerer Sorcerer, Necromancer
Hits of Barrage have a \% chance to deal double triple damage and Knock Down enemies.
Death Blow creates a shockwave, dealing \ \]% of its Base damage to enemies. Enemies who die to this effect also reset Death Blow’s Cooldown.
While using this weapon, damaging at least one enemy with Rupture creates a blood pool that inflicts \ Bleeding damage over 6 seconds. Enemies standing in the pool take 30% 50%\ increased damage.
When cast used below 50% Maximum Resource, Basic Skills generate 3 of your Primary Resource, once per cast. Skill.
When cast used at or above 50% Maximum Resource, Basic Skills deal \%\ increased damage.
Whenever you cast a Shout Skill, its active Cooldown is reduced by \% per Nearby enemy, up to a maximum of 50.0%. 70.0%.
Whirlwind explodes every 2 seconds and after it ends, dealing \ \]% of the Base damage dealt to surrounding enemies as Fire damage.
Lucky Hit: Up to a 20% chance to trigger a poison nova that applies 4,500 6,000 Poisoning damage over 5 seconds to enemies in the area.
NEW
Every \ seconds, Distant enemies are Pulled In to you and take 10%\ increased damage for 3 seconds. Will not pull target Bosses or while you are in Stealth.
When you would be damaged for at least 40% of your Maximum Life at once, it is instead distributed over the next 2 3 seconds and reduced by \%.
Whenever an enemy hits you, your Dodge Chance against that enemy increases by \ \]%\. Successfully Dodging resets this bonus.
While active, Counterattack reflects incoming Razor Wings back out again. Other Small Missiles are also deflected back at enemies and deal \ \]% of Counterattack's Base damage on impact.
Losing a stack of Resolve has a 10% 25% chance to Heal you for \% of your Maximum Life.
Casting a Centipede Skill in Mystic Circles empowers them to periodically apply \ \ Poisoning damage over 6 seconds to enemies within while extending any Crowd Controls affecting them.
Gain 1.0%\ 2%\+] increased Armor and \ Thorns per 1% missing Maximum Life.
Every 5 2 seconds, you randomly mark a Nearby enemy. Marked enemies are Vulnerable, and your attacks against them are guaranteed to Critically Strike and Overpower.
Ravager no longer has a duration and instead drains \ \ Vigor every second until depleted. Effects which extend Ravager instead generate Vigor.
Killing a Bleeding enemy has 10% chance to grant Berserking for 5 seconds. Your damage is increased by 10%\ of your Damage while Berserking bonus, up to a maximum of 30% 45%\.
Lucky Hit: Nature Magic Skills have up to a 15% 40% chance to entangle the enemy with vines, Immobilizing them for 2 seconds and Poisoning them for 150% 300%\ of the Base damage dealt over 4 seconds.
Each time you make an enemy Vulnerable, your damage is increased by 10% 20%\ for 5 seconds. Overpowering a Vulnerable enemy grants an additional 10% 20%\ bonus for 5 seconds.
When Inner Sight's gauge becomes full, you gain 100%\ Dodge Chance for 2 seconds. Your Core Skills deal increased damage equal to 25%\ of your Core Skill Damage Bonus while Inner Sight's gauge remains full, up to 35.0% 60%\.
Every Pyromancy Skill you cast or every second you channel Incinerate increases your Fire damage by 2% 3%\ for 6 seconds, up to 10% 18%\.
You deal 2.5%\ increased damage per Nearby Burning enemy, up to 12.5% 25.0%\.
Lucky Hit: Up to a 20% chance to trigger a poison nova that applies 4,500 6,000 Poisoning damage over 5 seconds to enemies in the area.
NEW
Every 5 2 seconds, you randomly mark a Nearby enemy. Marked enemies are Vulnerable, and your attacks against them are guaranteed to Critically Strike and Overpower.
+400.0% 44% Damage to Healthy Enemies Over Time Duration.
When activating or refreshing the full Walking Arsenal Key Passive effect, you automatically cast Ground Stomp and gain \ Fury. Can only occur once every 10 5 seconds.
When casting an Ultimate Skill and again 5 seconds after, you Pull in Distant enemies and deal \ Physical damage to them. This damage is increased by 2.00% 10.00%\ per 1 point of Willpower you have.
Hits with this weapon increase your Attack Speed by \ \]%\ for 4 seconds, up to \ \]%\.
Your Core Skills deal \ \]%\ increased damage when spending 3 Combo Points. Your Basic Skills using this weapon have a 50% chance to generate 3 Combo Points.
Bone Spear leaves behind echoes that explode for \ Physical damage, increased by 5%\ for every 30% 20% Critical Strike Damage you have.
Casting Boulder while Hurricane is active causes the Boulder to rotate around you instead. Boulder's damage is increased by \ \]%\ for each one currently rotating.
When you would be damaged for at least 40% of your Maximum Life at once, it is instead distributed over the next 2 3 seconds and reduced by \%.
While using this weapon, damaging at least one enemy with Rupture creates a blood pool that inflicts \ Bleeding damage over 6 seconds. Enemies standing in the pool take 30% 50%\ increased damage.
Whirlwind explodes every 2 seconds and after it ends, dealing \ \]% of the Base damage dealt to surrounding enemies as Fire damage.
NEW
Instead of detonating immediately, Corpse Explosion summons a Volatile Skeleton that charges at a random enemy and explodes. Corpse Explosion's damage is increased by \ \]%\.
Death Blow creates a shockwave, dealing \ \]% of its Base damage to enemies. Enemies who die to this effect also reset Death Blow’s Cooldown.
When activating or refreshing the full Walking Arsenal Key Passive effect, you automatically cast Ground Stomp and gain \ Fury. Can only occur once every 10 5 seconds.
Casting Smoke Grenade increases your Critical Strike Damage by 33% 45%\ for \ seconds and leaves behind a cloud of shadows. While within the cloud, you gain Stealth once per second.
After spending 100 Fury within 3 seconds, your next cast of Hammer of the Ancients, Upheaval, or Death Blow within 5 seconds is a guaranteed Critical Strike and deals \ \]%\ bonus Critical Strike Damage.
Rapid Fire now lobs exploding arrows that deal \ \]%\ increased damage.
Meteor's Mana cost is replaced with a \ \ second Cooldown and 2 3 total Charges.
Stone Burst's final explosion deals \ \]%\ increased damage, further increased by \ \]%\ for each size increase.
When you first hit an a Healthy enemy with an Earth Skill, Petrify them for 3 seconds. Against Bosses, this can occur once every 5 seconds instead.
Petrifying an enemy additionally deals \ \ Physical damage.
When consuming a Corpse, there is a \ \]% chance to also create a decaying Skeletal Simulacrum that seeks enemies but cannot attack. When it dies, it explodes for 450 Shadow damage.
NEW
When you gain Berserking while already Berserk, you have a \% chance to become more enraged granting 15% 25%\ increased damage, 2 Fury per second, and 10% Cooldown Reduction.
After casting Double Swing 4 times, your next Double Swing will hit 2 additional times, each dealing \ \]%\ increased damage.
Hits of Barrage have a \% chance to deal double triple damage and Knock Down enemies.
Instead of detonating immediately, Corpse Explosion summons a Volatile Skeleton that charges at a random enemy and explodes. Corpse Explosion's damage is increased by \ \]%\.
Whirlwind explodes every 2 seconds and after it ends, dealing \ \]% of the Base damage dealt to surrounding enemies as Fire damage.
Barbarian, Druid, Spiritborn
Barbarian, Druid, Spiritborn
Barbarian, Druid, Spiritborn
Barbarian, Druid, Spiritborn
Barbarian, Druid, Spiritborn
Barbarian, Druid, Spiritborn
Penitent Hammer ->
Magic Legendary Elixir
This elixir has no power left. Using it will For the next 30 minutes:
Enemies take 20% more damage from your attacks.
Enemies routinely drop herbs for crafting a new elixir. additional Herbs and Crafting Materials.
You gain 15% increased Experience.
During activities that do not normally drop items, rewards will appear on completion.
Requires Level 68 73
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
Restore 1 2.5 Primary Resource.
Requires: 400 300 Offering
Gain +3 to all Skills for 7 8 seconds.
Gain: 10 25 Offering
Gain: 25 35 Offering
Deal Avoid health damage after not taking any within while fighting for 2 seconds.
(Resets if Invulnerable.)
+\% Chance for Shred to Hit Twice Deal Double Damage
+\% Chance for Shred to Hit Twice Deal Double Damage
+\% Chance for Shred to Hit Twice Deal Double Damage
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post