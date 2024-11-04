This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Diablo 4 Patch 2.0.4 HOTFIX 3 - Scroll of Escape Health Bug Fixed
Diablo IV
Posted
50 minutes ago
by
Jezartroz
Blizzard has released a hotfix for Diablo 4, fixing a bug with player health dropping dangerously low after using a Scroll of Escape.
HOTFIX 1 - November 4, 2024 - 2.0.4
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where
Obducite
could drop outside of a Nightmare Dungeon after a Sigil was activated.
Fixed an issue where player health would be set to 1 and healing would not function after using a
Scroll of Escape
after a Impending Doom occurred in the Dark Citadel.
Various server performance and stability improvements.
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Recent News