This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Diablo 4 Patch 2.0.4 Datamined Changes - Seething Opal & Bartering Tooltip Adjustments
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 1 min ago
by
Wowhead
We've been hard at work datamining all the new changes for Diablo 4 Patch 2.0.4! Take a look at the raw data we've gathered below.
This datamined information comes directly from the Diablo 4 client. While some of it may differ from what was described in patch notes, this is the current information in Patch 2.0.4.
These changes may have already entered the game due to the nature of Blizzard's release process - while the items aren't necessarily new to this specific patch release, they are new to the latest comparison of patch changes.
Here are the datamined changes for build 2.0.4.59118, compared to 2.0.3.59036.
Channel to launch knives at surrounding enemies, consuming one Charge per second and each knife dealing \% damage. Attack Speed increases damage done rather than number of knives thrown.
Mercenary Core Iconic
Lucky Hit: Up to a 40% Chance to Deal +\ \ Cold Damage
Lucky Hit: Up to a 40% Chance to Deal +\ \ Cold Damage
Lucky Hit: Up to a 40% Chance to Deal +\ \ Fire Damage
Lucky Hit: Up to a 40% Chance to Deal +\ \ Fire Damage
Lucky Hit: Up to a 40% Chance to Deal +\ \ Lightning Damage
Lucky Hit: Up to a 40% Chance to Deal +\ \ Lightning Damage
Lucky Hit: Up to a 40% Chance to Deal +\ \ Physical Damage
Lucky Hit: Up to a 40% Chance to Deal +\ \ Physical Damage
Lucky Hit: Up to a 40% Chance to Deal +\ \ Poison Damage
Lucky Hit: Up to a 40% Chance to Deal +\ \ Poison Damage
Lucky Hit: Up to a 40% Chance to Deal +\ \ Shadow Damage
Lucky Hit: Up to a 40% Chance to Deal +\ \ Shadow Damage
Only usable in Torment Difficulties.
Offer to the Undercity's Undercity Spirit Brazier to enhance its rewards:
Completing the dungeon with Earn Uniques at least Attunement Rank 1 will reward several Uniques, 1, with an increased chance chances of a Mythic Unique.
Only usable in Torment Difficulties.
Only usable in Torment Difficulties.
Offer to the Undercity's Undercity Spirit Brazier to enhance its rewards:
Completing the dungeon with Earn Uniques at least Attunement Rank 1 will reward several Uniques, 1, with an increased chance chances of a Mythic Unique.
Only usable in Torment Difficulties.
\ Snake Glaive
+12.5% Critical Strike 14.0% Damage to Close Enemies
Barbarian, Druid, Necromancer Necromancer, Sorcerer
Barbarian, Druid, Necromancer Necromancer, Sorcerer
+35.0% Critical Strike Damage
64 Armor
64 Armor
Common Helm
Unlocks new look on salvage
REMOVED Varshan's Prayer Necklace
REMOVED Writhing Shard
Bartering becomes available upon reaching Character level 15 and Rank 5 Rapport with any Mercenary.
Bartering: This upgrade will go into effect on the next new stock delivery. The more difficult an item is to obtain, the less likely it will be offered.
Bartering becomes available upon reaching Character level 15 and Rank 5 Rapport with any Mercenary.
Bartering: This upgrade will go into effect on the next new stock delivery. The more difficult an item is to obtain, the less likely it will be offered.
Bartering becomes available upon reaching Character level 15 and Rank 5 Rapport with any Mercenary.
Bartering: This upgrade will go into effect on the next new stock delivery. The more difficult an item is to obtain, the less likely it will be offered.
Bartering becomes available upon reaching Character level 15 and Rank 5 Rapport with any Mercenary.
Bartering: This upgrade will go into effect on the next new stock delivery. The more difficult an item is to obtain, the less likely it will be offered.
Bartering becomes available upon reaching Character level 15 and Rank 5 Rapport with any Mercenary.
Bartering: This upgrade will go into effect on the next new stock delivery. The more difficult an item is to obtain, the less likely it will be offered.
Bartering becomes available upon reaching Character level 15 and Rank 5 Rapport with any Mercenary.
Bartering: This upgrade will go into effect on the next new stock delivery. The more difficult an item is to obtain, the less likely it will be offered.
Bartering becomes available upon reaching Character level 15 and Rank 5 Rapport with any Mercenary.
Bartering: This upgrade will go into effect on the next new stock delivery. The more difficult an item is to obtain, the less likely it will be offered.
Bartering becomes available upon reaching Character level 15 and Rank 5 Rapport with any Mercenary.
Bartering: This upgrade will go into effect on the next new stock delivery. The more difficult an item is to obtain, the less likely it will be offered.
Bartering becomes available upon reaching Character level 15 and Rank 5 Rapport with any Mercenary.
You may only have one Seething Opal active at a time. Drops improve with current Difficulty Level and cannot appear from enemies Level.
During activities that do not normally drop items. items, rewards will appear on completion.
You may only have one Seething Opal active at a time. Drops improve with current Difficulty Level and cannot appear from enemies Level.
During activities that do not normally drop items. items, rewards will appear on completion.
You may only have one Seething Opal active at a time. Drops improve with current Difficulty Level and cannot appear from enemies Level.
During activities that do not normally drop items. items, rewards will appear on completion.
You may only have one Seething Opal active at a time. Drops improve with current Difficulty Level and cannot appear from enemies Level.
During activities that do not normally drop items. items, rewards will appear on completion.
You may only have one Seething Opal active at a time. Drops improve with current Difficulty Level and cannot appear from enemies Level.
During activities that do not normally drop items. items, rewards will appear on completion.
Usable in all Difficulty Levels.
Offer to the Undercity's Undercity Spirit Brazier to enhance its rewards:
Completing the dungeon with Earn Experience at least Attunement Rank 1 will reward additional Experience. 1.
Usable in all Difficulty Levels.
Only usable in Torment Difficulties.
Offer to the Undercity's Undercity Spirit Brazier to enhance its rewards:
Completing the dungeon with Earn Runes at least Attunement Rank 1 will reward guaranteed Runes. 1.
Only usable in Torment Difficulties.
Usable in all Difficulty Levels.
Offer to the Undercity's Undercity Spirit Brazier to enhance its rewards:
Completing the dungeon with Earn Magic Runes at least Attunement Rank 1 will reward Magic Runes. 1.
Usable in all Difficulty Levels.
Usable in all Difficulty Levels.
Offer to the Undercity's Undercity Spirit Brazier to enhance its rewards:
Completing the dungeon with Earn Legendaries at least Attunement Rank 1 will reward guaranteed Legendaries. 1.
Usable in all Difficulty Levels.
Only usable in Torment Difficulties.
Offer to the Undercity's Undercity Spirit Brazier to enhance its rewards:
Completing the dungeon with Earn Ancestral Legendaries at least Attunement Rank 1 will reward Ancestral Legendaries. 1.
Only usable in Torment Difficulties.
Only usable in Torment Difficulties.
Offer to the Undercity's Undercity Spirit Brazier to enhance its rewards:
Completing the dungeon with Earn Ancestral Legendaries at least Attunement Rank 1 will reward Ancestral Legendaries. 1.
Only usable in Torment Difficulties.
Only usable in Torment Difficulties.
Offer to the Undercity's Undercity Spirit Brazier to enhance its rewards:
Completing the dungeon with Earn Obducite at least Attunement Rank 1 will reward Masterworking Materials. 1.
Only usable in Torment Difficulties.
Only usable in Torment Difficulties.
Offer to the Undercity's Undercity Spirit Brazier to enhance its rewards:
Completing the dungeon with Earn Boss Summoning Items at least Attunement Rank 1 will reward random Boss Summoning Items. 1.
Only usable in Torment Difficulties.
Found from defeating summoned Lair Bosses. Bosses and randomly in Sanctuary.
REMOVED
Bag of Cages
REMOVED
Crusader Missives
REMOVED
Paladin Prayer Book
NEW
REMOVED
Tithe Ledger
REMOVED Cage-Torn Bag
Barbarian, Druid, Necromancer, Rogue, Sorcerer
REMOVED Seneschal Stone Cache
REMOVED Swamp-Stained Satchel
REMOVED Varshan's Modest Effects
REMOVED Velvet Reliquary Cover
REMOVED
Binding Band
Champions who earn the favor of Ormus are rewarded with only the most impressive of items, the Garb of Baleful Intent. Revel in your triumph!
REMOVED
Spring Band
REMOVED The Price of Purity
Lucky Hit: Up to a 40% Chance to Deal +\ \ Physical Damage
Lucky Hit: Up to a 40% Chance to Deal +\ \ Fire Damage
Lucky Hit: Up to a 40% Chance to Deal +\ \ Lightning Damage
Lucky Hit: Up to a 40% Chance to Deal +\ \ Physical Damage
Lucky Hit: Up to a 40% Chance to Deal +\ \ Fire Damage
Lucky Hit: Up to a 40% Chance to Deal +\ \ Lightning Damage
Lucky Hit: Up to a 40% Chance to Deal +\ \ Cold Damage
Lucky Hit: Up to a 40% Chance to Deal +\ \ Poison Damage
Lucky Hit: Up to a 40% Chance to Deal +\ \ Shadow Damage
Lucky Hit: Up to a 40% Chance to Deal +\ \ Cold Damage
Lucky Hit: Up to a 40% Chance to Deal +\ \ Poison Damage
Lucky Hit: Up to a 40% Chance to Deal +\ \ Shadow Damage
NEW
NEW
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Recent News