Diablo 4 Patch 2.0.4 & Meat or Treat Event Now Live!
Diablo IV
Posted
2 hr 26 min ago
by
PopularTopular
Diablo 4
Patch 2.0.4
is now live! This patch increases the
gem fragment cap
, adjusts the damage required for players to be dismounted, and fixes many bugs. In addition to this patch, the new holiday event
Meat or Treat
is also live!
Diablo 4 Patch 2.0.4 Patch Notes Diablo 4 Meat or Treat Event
