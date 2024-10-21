This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Diablo 4 Patch 2.0.3 HOTFIX 3 - Rawhide and Iron Chunk Drops Buffed, Seething Opals Buffed
Diablo IV
Posted
2 hr 38 min ago
by
Jezartroz
Blizzard has released a hotfix for Diablo 4 that buffs Seething Opal rewards, as well as drop rates for Rawhide and Iron Chunks!
Both Seething Opal rewards and crafting material drop rates have been a hot topic among players, with many calling for buffs across the board. Blizzard had
previously announced a stealth buff
to Seething Opals, so tuning is still clearly underway to find the sweet spot.
HOTFIX 3 - October 21, 2024 - 2.0.3
Game Updates
Acquisition rates for Rawhide and Iron Chunks has been increased.
Increased material gains from Seething Opal rewards.
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where Pit Experience could be gained by completing Cellars while one player was in an active Pit run.
