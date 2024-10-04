This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Diablo 4 Patch 2.0.2 Notes Updated - Additional Tempering Changes
Diablo IV
Posted
2 hours ago
by
silec
Blizzard has updated their Patch 2.0.1/2.0.2 notes for Diablo 4, adding additional Tempering changes for Barbarian, Necromancer, Rogue, and Sorcerer!
During the latest Developer Livestream, Blizzard
recently released patch notes
for Patch 2.0.1 and 2.0.2 for the upcoming Vessel of Hatred expansion. These notes were quietly updated tonight with more information, particularly targeting Tempers that had the chance to hit twice. Instead, many of these Tempers were changed to deal Double Damage instead - take a look at the changes below.
Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred Expansion Review Wowhead Build Planner Updated
Barbarian
Weapon Augments
- New Weapon Recipe
+X% Chance for
Mighty Throw
to
Hit Twice
Deal Double Damage
+X% Chance for
Steel Grasp
to Deal Double Damage
+X% Chance for
Death Blow
to Deal Double Damage
+X% Chance for
Iron Maelstrom
to Hit Twice
Demolition Finesse
- Offensive Recipe
+X% Brawling Skill Damage
+X% Weapon Mastery Damage
+X% Damage
While Iron Maelstrom is Active
When Swapping Weapons
Necromancer
Shadow Augments — Execution
- Weapon Recipe
+X% Chance for
Sever
Projectiles to
Cast Twice
Deal Double Damage
+X% Chance for
Reap
to Hit Twice
+X% Chance for
Corpse Explosion
to Deal Double Damage
Rogue
Agile Augments
- New Weapon Recipe
+X% Chance for
Flurry
to
Hit Twice
Deal Double Damage
+X% Chance for
Dance of Knives
Projectiles
to
Cast Twice
Deal Double Damage
+X% Chance for
Dash
to Deal Double Damage
Assassin Augments
- New Weapon Recipe
Shadow Step
Cleaves for +X% Damage
+X% Chance for
Rain of Arrows
Waves
to
Cast Twice
Deal Double Damage
+X% Chance for
Smoke Grenade
to Deal Double Damage
Sorcerer
Pyromancy Augments — Fiery
- New Weapon Recipe
+X% Chance for
Incinerate
to Deal Double Damage
+X% Chance for
Firewall
to Deal Double Damage
+X% Chance for Meteorites to Deal Double Damage
+X% Chance for
Inferno
to Deal Double Damage
