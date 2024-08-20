This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Live
Beta
Diablo 4 Patch 1.5.1 Now Live!
Diablo IV
Posted
12 minutes ago
by
PopularTopular
Diablo 4 Patch 1.5.1 is now live! This patch buffs the Infernal Hordes game mode, grants players a
free Legendary Cache of Greater Affix Items
, and fixes several bugs.
Diablo 4 Patch 1.5.1 Patch Notes
Did you catch
Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred at Gamescom
? What content, features, or quality-of-life improvements are you most looking forward to in Diablo 4? Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below!
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post