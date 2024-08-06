This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Diablo 4 Patch 1.5.0 Season 5 Datamined Changes - PTR Adjustments, Unique Overhaul
Diablo IV
Posted
3 hr 57 min ago
by
Wowhead
We've been hard at work datamining all the final changes for Diablo 4's Patch 1.5.0! Take a look at the raw data we've gathered below.
This datamined information comes directly from the Diablo 4 client. While some of it may differ from what was described in patch notes or experienced on the PTR, this is the current information live in Patch 1.5.0.
These changes may have already entered the game due to the nature of Blizzard's release process - while the items aren't necessarily new to this specific patch release, they are new to the latest comparison of patch changes.
Wowhead is also happy to announce that our Build Planner tool and Database are officially updated for Patch 1.5.0 - check out the datamined changes here, then work on your build with our comprehensive tool!
Wowhead's Diablo 4 Build Planner Tool
Here are the datamined changes for build 1.5.0.56339, compared to 1.4.4.55523.
Bash the enemy with your weapon, dealing 33% damage. After bashing enemies 4 times, your next Bash will Stun clobber, Stunning enemies for 1.25 seconds, this increases to 2 seconds if 1.5 seconds. Clobber twice as often while using a Two-Handed weapon.
Lucky Hit: Skills using Bludgeoning weapons have up to a 10% chance to Stun enemies for 3 2 seconds, or up to a 15% chance when using a Two-Handed Bludgeoning weapon.
Basic Skills generate 10% 12%\ more Fury when using Two-Handed weapons. Fury.
When causing an enemy to Bleed, you have a chance equal to your Critical Strike Chance to increase the Bleed amount by 140% 70%\, and also increased by 100%\ of your Critical Strike Damage bonus.
Overpowering a Bleeding enemy creates an explosion that inflicts 85% 120% Bleeding damage over 5 seconds.
Slam your hammer down with the fury of the Ancients, dealing 50% 55% damage to a concentrated area.
Gain 6% 5%\ additional Maximum Life.
Charge Cooldown: 13 9 seconds
Cleave enemies in front of you, dealing 12% damage and inflicting 96% 105% Bleeding damage over 5 seconds.
Each time you take direct damage gain 0.4% 0.6% Maximum Life (1) as Fortify.
Core Skills deal 100% 45%\ increased damage, but cost 100%\ more Fury.
Increase Berserking's maximum duration by 5 seconds and increase its damage bonus to 100% 60%\.
Tear into the ground with your weapon and fling debris forward, dealing 77% 88% damage.
Dealing direct damage with a Two-Handed Bludgeoning, Two-Handed Slashing, or Dual Wielded weapons grants 12% 8%\ increased damage for 10 seconds.
While all three damage bonuses are active, you gain an additional 20% 10%\ increased damage and attack speed. Attack Speed.
Defensive Shapeshifting Werewolf Shout
Unearth a large rolling boulder that repeatedly Knocks Back enemies, dealing 46% 70% damage with each hit.
Shapeshifting Wrath Companion
Passive: Powerful winds surround you, granting 10.0% 15.0% Non-Physical Damage Reduction.
Shapeshift into a Werebear and bellow a mighty roar, reducing Nearby enemies' damage dealt by 70% 40% for 4 seconds.
Rocks surround you for 3 seconds, granting a Barrier that absorbs 45% of your Base Maximum Life (746) (0.45) in damage.
Lucky Hit: Damaging enemies with Earth Skills has up to a 5% 10% chance to:
Shapeshift into a Dire Werebear for 10 seconds gaining 20% 30%\ bonus damage and 20% Damage Reduction. Damage bonus is increased by 3% each second while in this form. form, up to a maximum of 75%.
Kills extend the duration by 1 second up to 5 additional second, but the duration cannot go above 10 seconds.
When Shapeshifting into an animal form, Werebear grants 2% 3% Damage Reduction and Werewolf grants 2%\ Movement Speed, each for 6 seconds. Bonuses are doubled while both are active.
Form a hurricane around you that deals 187% 346% damage to surrounding enemies over 8 seconds.
You gain 3% 4% Damage Reduction while in Werebear form.
Crush enemies between 2 4 pillars of earth, dealing up to 75% 140% damage.
Conjure a growing lightning storm that deals 40% 74% damage per strike. The number of strikes increase the longer the storm is channeled up to a maximum of 5 at once.
Every 6th 3rd Werewolf Skill hit Critically Strikes and deals 70% 70.0%\ increased damage, increased doubled to 140% 140.0%\ against Injured enemies.
Storm Skills that you cast grant 1 Spirit and deal 30% 40%\ increased damage when damaging a Vulnerable, Immobilized or Slowed enemy.
Shapeshift into a Werebear and slam the ground, dealing 88% 92% damage to surrounding enemies.
1st Attack: Dash towards the target and deal 28% 52% damage.
2nd Attack: Deal 39% 72% damage.
3rd Attack: Perform a larger finishing move dealing 77% 143% damage.
Conjure a swirling tornado that deals 35% 65% damage.
Gain 20% 20.0%\ additional Maximum Life while in Werebear form and for 3 seconds after leaving Werebear form.
While Healthy, deal 30% 30.0%\ increased damage, and 30% 30.0%\ increased Overpower damage.
You gain 5% 7% Damage Reduction for 6 seconds after using a Defensive Skill.
Unleash concentrated blight that deals 40% damage and leaves behind a defiled area, dealing 105% 135% damage over 6 seconds.
Lucky Hit Chance: 33% 50%
Lucky Hit Chance: 12% 20%
Lucky Hit Chance: 20% 50%
Conjure a tidal wave of blood that deals 150% 450% damage and Knocks Back enemies.
Lucky Hit Chance: 17% 30%
Lucky Hit Chance: 20% 30%
Your While you control at least 7 Minions, your Minions deal 15% 10%\ increased damage while you are Close to them. damage.
Lucky Hit Chance: 35% 50%
Curse the target area. Enemies afflicted by Iron Maiden take 30% damage every 2 seconds and each time they deal direct damage. Lasts 10 seconds.
Lucky Hit Chance: 17% 30%
Lucky Hit Chance: 20% 40%
A specter of you charges forward and attacks with its scythe for 80% 110% damage then returns to you and attacks again for 30% 45% damage.
Shadow damage infects enemies with Shadowblight for 2 seconds. Every 10th 8th time an enemy receives Shadow damage from you or your Minions while they are affected by Shadowblight, they take an additional 22% 44% Shadow damage.
While an Ultimate is on your Action Bar, you Heal 0.5% Maximum Life every second. After using an Ultimate Skill, Ultimate, restore 30 25 Energy.
You gain 1%\ increased Dealing Poison damage increases your Attack Speed and Lucky Hit Chance by 1%\ for each enemy you've Poisoned, 8 seconds, up to 15% 5%\. .
Quickly stab your victim for 20% 30% damage and shift, allowing making you to move freely through enemies Unhindered for 4 seconds.
Leap backwards and throw caltrops on the ground, dealing 40% 45% damage and Slowing enemies by 50%. Lasts 7 seconds.
Concussive
After Knocking Back or Knocking Down an enemy, you gain 4%\ increased Critical Strike Chance Unstable Elixirs
Using a Healing Potion Stuns surrounding enemies for 4 2 seconds and increases your damage by 6%\ for 10 seconds.
You may now drink your Healing Potion while at full Life.
Dash forward and slash enemies for 36% 40% damage. Any enemies hit are Slowed by 30% for 3 seconds.
Lucky Hit Chance: 10% 20%
Unleash a flurry of stabs and slashes, striking enemies in front of you 4 times and dealing a total of 94% 130% damage to each.
After moving 12 15 meters, your next Non-Basic attack Core or Ultimate Skill deals 7% 8%\ increased damage.
While this damage bonus is ready, your Agility and Subterfuge Skills deal 5%\ increased damage.
Melee attack an enemy, dealing 25% 30% damage and increasing Energy Regeneration by 20%\ for 3 seconds.
You deal 3%\ increased damage to Vulnerable enemies and 3%\ increased damage to Knocked Down enemies. These bonuses can apply simultaneously.
Casting a Cutthroat Skills grant Skill grants a stack of Momentum for 8 seconds if they either:
Hit Momentum. Casting a Stunned, Dazed, or Frozen enemy
Hit any enemy from behind
While at 3 stacks Non-Cutthroat Skill removes a stack of Momentum Momentum.
For each stack of Momentum, you gain:
20% increased 3% Damage Reduction
30% 3% Maximum Energy
3%\ increased Energy Regeneration
15%\ 3%\+] increased Movement Speed
5%\ Increased Damage
Maximum of 10 Stacks.
Fire an arrow that pierces through all enemies in a line, dealing 70% damage. damage, increased by 10%\ per enemy it pierces.
Imbue your weapons with lethal poison. Your next 2 Imbueable Skills deal Poison damage and apply 100% of their Base damage as additional Poisoning damage over 5 6 seconds.
Place a trap that arms after 1.25 seconds. It activates when an enemy moves within range, applying 396% 540% Poisoning damage over 9 seconds to enemies in the area.
Cooldown: 55 50 seconds
Lucky Hit Chance: 2% 4%
Evading through an enemy Dazes them for 2 seconds. Your Evade Cooldown is reduced by 0.5 0.25 seconds when you Daze an enemy.
Every 100 Energy you spend grants you 5%\ increased Lucky Hit Chance 15% of your Maximum Life (249) as a Barrier for 5 3 seconds.
Become Unstoppable and quickly move through the shadows to stab your victim from behind for 72% 80% damage. Gain 50% increased Movement Speed for 2 seconds afterwards.
Lucky Hit Chance: 25%
Throw a smoky concoction at enemies that deals 45% damage and Dazes them for 4 seconds.
Physical Damage
When you Critically Dazing or Stunning an enemy increases your Critical Strike a Dazed enemy they are Knocked Down Chance by 2%\ and Critical Strike Damage by 2%\ for 0.5 seconds. 5 seconds, both up to 12%.
Lucky Hit: Dealing direct damage to a Vulnerable enemy has up to a 50% chance to cause an explosion, dealing 29% 62% of the original damage to them and surrounding enemies.
Daggers: 5% 7%\ increased damage to Healthy and Injured enemies.
You gain 3% Damage Reduction against Elites for each second you haven't taken damage from one, up to 40%. 60%. This bonus persists for 3 seconds after taking damage.
Discharge a ball of lightning that slowly moves forward, continually zapping enemies for 19% 23% damage.
Summon a frigid blizzard that deals 130% 210% damage and continually Chills enemies for 18% over 8 seconds.
Unleash a stream of lightning that deals 36% 43% damage and chains between Nearby enemies and you up to 5 times, prioritizing enemies.
Release 5 bolts of lightning that course along the ground in an erratic pattern, dealing 30% 45% damage each.
Your Burning effects deal 20% 60%\ increased damage, and an additional 4%\ per unique source of Burning you have applied to the enemy.
Lucky Hit: Shock Skills have up to a 5% 7% chance to Stun enemies for 3 seconds.
Lucky Hit: Your Pyromancy Skills have up to a 5% 7% chance to Immobilize enemies for 2 seconds. This chance is doubled while you are Healthy.
Hurl an exploding ball of fire, dealing 60% 66% damage to surrounding enemies.
Create a wall of flames that Burns enemies for 160% 229% damage over 8 seconds.
Unleash an orb that Chills for 34% and expels piercing shards, dealing a total of 43% 52% damage. Upon expiration, Frozen Orb explodes, dealing 41% 50% damage and Chilling enemies for 8.7%.
Summon a 3-headed hydra for 10.0 seconds. Each head spits fire at enemies, dealing 14% 18% damage.
A Barrier of ice forms around you for 6 seconds, absorbing 25.0% 56% of your Maximum Life (0.25) (0.56) in damage. While Ice Armor is active, 5% of your damage dealt is added to its Barrier.
Launch 5 shards that deal 32% 36% damage each. Deals 25%\ increased damage to Frozen enemies.
Channel a beam of fire, Burning enemies for 84% 101% damage per second. Damage per second increases over 2 seconds, up to 113%. 136%.
Summon a fiery serpent that continually constricts the target area, Burning enemies for 292 352 damage over 8 seconds.
Every time you spend 100 Mana, you gain 8% 10% Damage Reduction for 5 seconds.
Summon a meteor that strikes the target location, dealing 80% 96% damage and Burning the ground for 35% damage over 3 seconds.
After Freeze expires, enemies explode for 30% 45% of the damage you dealt to them while Frozen.
Every time you Stun an enemy, you deal 40% 50% Lightning damage to them.
Lucky Hit: Frost Skills have up to a 5% 7% chance to instantly Freeze.
Launch a bolt of lightning that shocks an enemy 4 times, dealing 10% 12% damage each hit.
Lucky Hit: Critical Strikes with Shock Skills have up to a 5% 6% chance to form a Crackling Energy.
Cooldown: 11 14 seconds
Transform into lightning, becoming Unstoppable and surging to the target location, dealing 25% 35% damage around you upon arrival.
Close enemies take 20%\ increased damage from your When you Critically Strike an enemy with a Shock Skills Skill you become Charged and deal 20% take 25%\ less damage to you. for 5 seconds.
While Charged:
Critical Strikes increase these bonuses have a 10% chance to 25%\ cause the damage to arc as Lightning damage to another nearby enemy, or if there are no other targets you hit the target again for 3 seconds. 250% of the damage.
Every 1 second, you Heal for 0.5% 1.0% of your Maximum Life (8.3) (16.6) for each Nearby Burning enemy. Healing increased to 2.0% 4.0% from Bosses.
Damaging a Stunned Clobbering an enemy with Bash generates an additional 5 Fury, or 10 Fury if using a Two-Handed weapon. Fury.
Critical Strikes with Lunging Strike grant you Berserking for 1.5 3.0 seconds.
Damaging a Stunned Clobbering an enemy with Bash grants you 20% Maximum Life (1) as Fortify. Double this amount when using a Two-Handed weapon.
Iron Skin's Barrier absorbs 20% 25% more of your Maximum Life.
Upheaval has a 20% 35% chance to Stun all enemies it damages for 2.5 3.0 seconds.
Hammer of the Ancients gains 2.0%\ Critical Strike Chance for every 10 Fury you had when using it. cast. Its Critical Strikes Knock Down enemies for 2 seconds.
Direct damage with Rend grants 4 5 Fury per enemy hit, up to a maximum of 20 25 Fury.
While Challenging Shout is active, you gain 3 6 Fury each time you take damage.
Ground Stomp generates 40 60 Fury.
After Overpowering with Hammer of the Ancients, you deal 30% 40%\ more damage for 5 seconds.
Rend deals 25% 30%\ increased damage to Vulnerable enemies.
If Upheaval damages at least 2 enemies or a Boss, you gain Berserking for 2 3 seconds, increased to 3 5 seconds if it damages at least 4 enemies.
Poison Creeper's Immobilize duration is and Poison durations are increased by 1 second.
Rabies spreads 50% faster. spread distance is increased by 70%.
When you Immobilize or Stun an enemy, you gain a Terramote. Each enemy hit by Landslide consumes a Terramote causing a guaranteed Critical Strike with 40%\ increased Critical Strike Damage. Bosses always have up to a 10% chance to grant a Terramote when hit.
Shred's third combo attack is larger and applies an additional 77% 143% Poisoning damage over 5 seconds.
Evading through an enemy will cause your next Successive casts of Flurry to deal 30%\ increased increase its damage by 10%\ and Stun enemies for 2.5 seconds. reduce its Energy cost by 10%, up to 3 times.
While you have at least 2 1 active shadows shadow from Dark Shroud, gain 8%\ 10%\+] Critical Strike Chance.
Poison Trap has a 30% 40% chance to reset your Imbuement Skill Cooldowns when activated.
Lucky Hit: Dealing direct damage to enemies affected by Hitting an Elite or Boss with your Smoke Grenade has up to a 25% chance to reduce reduces its Cooldown by 1 second, or by 3 seconds instead if the enemy is Vulnerable. 5 seconds.
You have 5%\ 10%\+] Critical Strike Chance against enemies inside your Caltrops. Double this amount against Vulnerable enemies.
At the end of Dash Slows , Knock Down surrounding enemies it hits by 30% for 3 seconds. Any enemy already Slowed will be Dazed for 2 seconds instead. and deal 350%\ of its damage to them.
Shadow Step's Cooldown is reduced by 3 seconds when it damages Damaging an enemy you have not hit with Shadow Step in the last 4 Stuns them for 2 seconds and reduces its Cooldown by 3 seconds.
Each active Dark Shroud's shadows have Shroud shadow grants you 5%\ Movement Speed and also has a 14% 15% chance to not be consumed.
Enemies damaged by Casting Dash take 15%\ increased increases your Critical Strike Damage from you Chance by 10%\ for 5 seconds.
Each time Flurry damages hits an enemy, it deals 1%\ increased damage for 8 seconds, up to 25%\, and has a Crowd Controlled or 10% chance to apply Vulnerable enemy, you are Healed for 1% of your Maximum Life (17), up to 12% Maximum Life (199) per cast. 3 seconds
Casting Penetrating Shot deals 10%\ increased damage per enemy and hitting a Boss or Elite with it pierces. has a 25% chance to fire it an additional time for free.
Casting Poison Imbuement’s Poisoning Duration is Imbuement generates 30 Energy, increased by 1 second. 2 for each Nearby Poisoned enemy.
Each subsequent arrow from Rapid Fire has 5%\ increased Critical Strike Chance, up to 25%\ for on the 5th arrow arrow.
Damaging an enemy with Shadow Step increases your Critical Strike Chance against Dazes and applies Vulnerable to them by 8%\ for 3 seconds.
Enemies affected hit by Smoke Grenade take 25%\ increased damage from you. you for 5 seconds.
Twisting Blades deals 30% 35%\ increased damage when returning.
Moving through enemies while Blade Shift is active refreshes its duration. After moving through enemies 5 3 times, your next Blade Shift will Daze enemies for 2 seconds.
Flurry deals 20%\ increased damage to Vulnerable enemies. If Casting Flurry hits any Vulnerable enemy it will make all enemies hit by that cast Vulnerable for 3 seconds. dashes you to the target and Heals 10% of your Maximum Life.
Dealing damage to Crowd Controlled enemies with Mobility
Dash reduces has 1 additional Charge and its Charge Cooldown is reduced by 0.5 seconds, up to 4 seconds per cast. 3 seconds.
Enemies damaged by After Shadow Step are Stunned Stepping, you gain 20% Damage Reduction for 2 3 seconds.
While Blade Shift is active you gain 15%\ Resistance to All Elements and reduce the duration of incoming Control Impairing Effects by 20% 30% .
Each active shadow from You Heal for 10% of your Maximum Life when a Dark Shroud grants you 4%\ increased Movement Speed. shadow is removed.
You deal 10% 15%\ increased Poison damage to enemies standing inside your Poison Trap.
If an enemy is Vulnerable, Slowed, or Chilled then Smoke Grenade will Daze them for 20%\ longer. now deals Poison damage and applies another 45% Poisoning damage over 5 seconds.
Blizzard deals 25% 40%\ increased damage to Frozen enemies.
The 3rd time an enemy is hit by a single cast of Charged Bolts, that bolt surges upon impact, dealing 44% 78% in an area.
After Critically Striking, Casting Lightning Spear gains a 5%\ increased stacking spawns an additional Lightning Spear and increases their Critical Strike Chance for its duration. by 15%\.
Each time Spark hits its primary target, it has a 40% chance to hit up to 3 additional enemies, dealing 6% 9% damage. If there are no other enemies to hit, Spark instead deals 20%\ increased damage to its primary target.
Gain 6%\ Movement Speed for Arc Lash grants 5 seconds per enemy Mana if your swipe hits at least one enemy. When you hit with Arc Lash, up to 18%\. 3 or more enemies or a Boss, your next swipe also deals 50%\ more damage.
Spark grants 2%\ increased Critical Strike Chance per cast for 5 seconds, up to 8%\. At max stacks, your Spark hits grant 1 Mana.
Each time Chain Lightning bounces, it deals 5% 10%\ increased damage for its duration. duration, up to 30%\.
Frost Nova grants 3%\ Dodge Chance per enemy hit , for 8 seconds, up to 15%\. Dodging while this effect is active restores 20 Mana.
Hitting a Boss gives with Frost Nova grants the maximum amount. For stacks of the next 8 seconds, you keep this effect and successful Dodges generate 20 Mana. Dodge Chance bonus.
While Ice Armor is active, you reduce its Cooldown by 1 second seconds for every 50 Mana you spend.
Hydra also Burns enemies for an additional 60% 100% of its Base damage dealt over 6 seconds.
While you have an active Blizzard, your Core Skills cost 20% less you gain 1 Mana Regeneration for every 20 Maximum Mana.
Current Bonus: 5
Lucky Hit: Damaging enemies with Leap, Upheaval, or Whirlwind have up to a \% chance to summon an Ancient to perform the same Skill. Can only occur once every 5 seconds.
Hammer of the Ancients quakes outward and its damage is for \%\ increased by \%\. damage. This bonus is doubled against Bosses.
Each point of Fury you generate while at Maximum Fury grants your next Core Skill within 5 seconds \ \]%\ increased damage, stacking up to \%\. 15 times.
Every 25 20 seconds, your next Upheaval cast is guaranteed to Overpower and deals \ \]%\ increased damage. This timer is reduced by 4 seconds when Upheaval Overpowers a Boss or an Elite enemy. Critical Strikes against Elites reduce this timer by 1 second.
Lucky Hit: Up to a 35% chance to gain Gain \ Fortify whenever you deal direct damage while Berserking.
Your Rupture does not remove the Bleeding damage from enemies. This can Can only occur once every \ \ seconds.
Your Core Skills deal up to \ \]%\ increased damage based on your amount of Fortify.
While dashing, Shred seeks out Nearby Poisoned and deals \ \]%\ increased damage to them.
You deal \%\ increased damage while hitting a Poisoned enemy as a Werebear or a Crowd Controlled enemy as a Werewolf.
Increases your Maximum Spirit by \ and Spirit Generation by 20% 50%\ while Grizzly Rage is active.
Blood Howl is now a Shout Skill and increases Critical Strike Chance by \ \]%\. In addition, Blood Howl also affects Nearby Players for 3 seconds.
Critical Strikes with Storm Skills that you cast charge the air around you for 2 3 seconds causing a Lightning Bolt to periodically hit an enemy in the area for \ \ Lightning damage. This duration can be extended by additional Critical Strikes.
Your Lightning Bolts deal \%\ increased damage.
Earth Spike deals \%\ increased damage, damage and launches spikes in a line, and has a \ second Cooldown. line.
Core and Wrath Companion Skills deal an additional \%\ damage per Companion you have.
When you use a Shapeshifting Skill that changes your form, gain \ Heal for \% of your Maximum Life. If you are at full Life, gain the same amount as Fortify.
Critical Strikes with Shred deal \ \]% of the damage dealt as Lightning damage to the target and surrounding enemies.
When a segment of Bone Prison is destroyed or expires, it deals \ \ damage in an area around itself.
Damaging enemies with Sever has a \ \]% chance to spawn a pool of Blight under the target that deals \ \]%\ bonus damage. This effect can only happen once every 3 seconds.
Each time one of your Summoning Minions damages an enemy, they gain \%\ Attack Speed for 3 seconds, up to \%\.
Gain \ \]%\ increased Critical Strike Chance for 6 seconds when you cast Corpse Tendrils. You deal \ \]%\ bonus Critical Strike Damage to enemies for 6 seconds after they are damaged by Corpse Tendrils.
Each cast of Blood Lance will launch an additional Blood Lance at a Nearby enemy when it first hits an enemy that is already lanced, dealing \ \]% of normal damage.
You may now drink your Healing Potion while at full Life.
You deal \ \]%\ increased damage for 6 seconds after the Shadowblight Key Passive damages enemies 10 times.
Consuming a Corpse increases the damage of your next Core Skill Skills by \ \]%\, for 5 seconds, up to \ \]%\.
Iron Maiden is now also a Darkness Skill and deals Shadow damage. Enemies afflicted by your Iron Maiden have a \% chance to be Stunned for 1 second when they deal direct damage. take damage from Iron Maiden.
Aspect Repeating Aspect
Lucky Hit: Your Marksman and Cutthroat Skills have up to a 25% chance to create an Arrow Storm at the enemy's location, dealing \ \ Physical damage over 3 seconds.
Your Arrow Storms deal \ \]% increased damage.
Your Grenade Skills Stun Grenades deal \% increased damage.
Lucky Hit: Poison Imbued Skills have up to a 15% chance to create a toxic pool that deals \ \ Poisoning damage over 3 seconds to enemies within. While standing in the pool, your Poison Imbuement Skill has no Cooldown and no Charge limit.
Flurry damages enemies in a circle around you and deals \ \]%\ increased damage.
Chilled enemies Poisoned by Poison Imbuement will be further Chilled for 20% per second. You deal \ \]%\ additional Poison damage to Frozen enemies.
Each stack While at maximum stacks of the Momentum Key Passive Heals Passive, your Cutthroat Skills deal \% increased damage and you become Unstoppable for \ Life per second and grants you 5% Damage Reduction. 3 seconds every 8 seconds.
Helm
Chest Armor
Pants
1H Weapon
2H Weapon (Power increased by 100%)
Gloves
Ring
Your Grenade Skills Stun Grenades deal \% increased damage.
When a Dark Shroud shadow is removed you trigger an explosion that deals \ \ Shadow damage and applies Shadow Imbuement to each enemy it hits.
Gain Using a Healing Potion makes a free Dark Shroud shadow every 2 seconds when standing still. shadow. Each Dark Shroud shadow grants \% increased Damage Reduction.
You may now drink your Healing Potion while at full Life.
Upon taking damage from surrounding enemies, you drop a Smoke Grenade and Dodge the next \ attacks within 10 seconds. This effect can Can only occur once every 20 seconds.
Enemies hit by your Grenade Skills Stun Grenades have a chance equal to your Critical Strike Chance to be Frozen for 2 seconds.
Your Grenade Skills Stun Grenades deal \% increased damage.
Shadow Step has an additional Charge. Killing an enemy with Shadow Step refunds a Charge and increases the damage of Shadow Step by \ \]%\ for 2 seconds, up to \ \]%\.
Caltrops also and Smoke Grenade receive your Stun Grenade benefits and throw a cluster of exploding Stun Grenades that deal \ total Physical damage and Stun enemies for 1.00 1 second.
Your Grenade Skills Stun Grenades deal \% increased damage.
Your Arrow Storms deal \ \]% increased damage.
Crackling Energy has a \% chance to deal 40%\ increased damage and chain to an additional enemy.
Flame Shield lets grants you move unhindered through enemies. Unhindered for its duration. Enemies you move through while Flame Shield is active are Immobilized for \ seconds.
Enemies damaged by Incinerate explode, Burning all surrounding enemies for \ over 6 seconds. This effect occurs Can only occur once per every 3 seconds.
Casting a Basic Skill reduces the Mana cost of your next Core or Mastery Skill by \ \]%.
You deal \ \]%\ increased Burning damage to enemies below 50% Life. Additionally, you deal \%\ increased Burning damage to enemies while they are affected by more Damage Over Time than their total Life.
Casting Critical Hits with Lightning Spear always spawns an additional Lightning Spear and increases your cause lightning to arc from it dealing \ damage with Shock Skills to its target and up to 5 other enemies. This damage is increased by \%\ for 3 seconds your Critical Strike Damage Bonus.
While Deep Freeze is active, exploding Ice Spikes form in the area, dealing \ \ Cold damage. Your Ice Spikes have a 50% increased explosion radius.
While Ice Armor is active, you leave behind exploding Ice Spikes that deal \ \ damage. Your Ice Spikes Chill enemies for 15%. deal 15%\ increased damage to Frozen enemies.
Collecting Crackling Energy increases your Movement Speed by \ \]%\ for 8 seconds.
When you cast Blizzard it will periodically spawn exploding Ice Spikes that deal \ damage. Your Ice Spikes deal 15%\ increased damage to Frozen enemies. Chill enemies for 15%.
Casting Ice Armor makes you Unstoppable and grants 30%\ increased Armor 25% Damage Reduction for \ seconds.
When there are at least 5 Close enemies, Stun them for \ seconds. This can Can only occur once every 20 seconds.
Pants
You have \%\x] +] increased Critical Strike Chance against Injured enemies. While you are Healthy, you gain \%\x] +] increased Crowd Control Duration.
Skills using this weapon deal \ \]%\ increased damage per point of Fury you have, but you lose 2 10 Fury every second.
Increase Frenzy's maximum stacks by 2. 2. While you have at maximum Frenzy, stacks, you deal \%\ increased damage and your other Skills gain \ \]%\ increased Attack Speed.
Lucky Hit: Damaging enemies with Leap, Upheaval, or Whirlwind have up to a \% chance to summon an Ancient to perform the same Skill. Can only occur once every 5 seconds.
Hammer of the Ancients quakes outward and its damage is for \%\ increased by \%\. damage. This bonus is doubled against Bosses.
Each point of Fury you generate while at Maximum Fury grants your next Core Skill within 5 seconds \ \]%\ increased damage, stacking up to \%\. 15 times.
Every 25 20 seconds, your next Upheaval cast is guaranteed to Overpower and deals \ \]%\ increased damage. This timer is reduced by 4 seconds when Upheaval Overpowers a Boss or an Elite enemy. Critical Strikes against Elites reduce this timer by 1 second.
After gaining When activating or refreshing the final damage bonus from the full Walking Arsenal Key Passive, Passive effect, you automatically cast Ground Stomp and gain \ \ Fury. This cannot happen more than Can only occur once every 15 10 seconds.
Lucky Hit: Inflicting Bleeding on an enemy has up to a \ \]% chance to reduce the Cooldowns of your Skills by 1.0 second.
After casting Double Swing 4 times, your next Double Swing will hit 2 additional times, each dealing \ \]%\ increased damage.
Korlic creates an Earthquake that deals \ \ Physical damage over 4 seconds when he leaps.
Talic leaves behind Dust Devils that deal \ \ damage while he whirlwinds.
Mawdac ignites the ground Burning enemies for an additional \ \ damage over 4 seconds when he upheaves the ground.
After spending 100 Fury within 3 seconds, your next cast of Hammer of the Ancients, Upheaval, or Death Blow within 5 seconds is a guaranteed Critical Strike and deals \ \]%\ bonus Critical Strike Damage.
Rend's duration is increased by \ \ seconds.
Damaging enemies with your Brawling Skills applies 2 stacks of Rend's Bleed. This can only affect each enemy once every 4 seconds. 1 second.
Lucky Hit: Up to a 35% chance to gain Gain \ Fortify whenever you deal direct damage while Berserking.
1H Weapon
2H Weapon Helm
Chest Armor
Boots
Gloves
Amulet (Power increased by 100%) 50%)
Shield
Pants
1H Weapon
2H Weapon Helm
Chest Armor
Boots
Gloves
Amulet (Power increased by 100%) 50%)
Shield
Pants
1H Weapon
2H Weapon Helm
Chest Armor
Boots
Gloves
Amulet (Power increased by 100%) 50%)
Shield
Pants
1H Weapon
2H Weapon Helm
Chest Armor
Boots
Gloves
Amulet (Power increased by 100%) 50%)
Shield
Pants
1H Weapon
2H Weapon Helm
Chest Armor
Boots
Gloves
Amulet (Power increased by 100%) 50%)
Shield
Pants
1H Weapon
2H Weapon Helm
Chest Armor
Boots
Gloves
Amulet (Power increased by 100%) 50%)
Shield
Pants
1H Weapon
2H Weapon Helm
Chest Armor
Boots
Gloves
Amulet (Power increased by 100%) 50%)
Shield
Pants
1H Weapon
2H Weapon Helm
Chest Armor
Boots
Gloves
Amulet (Power increased by 100%) 50%)
Shield
Pants
1H Weapon
2H Weapon Helm
Chest Armor
Boots
Gloves
Amulet (Power increased by 100%) 50%)
Shield
Pants
+\% Enhanced Rupture Explosion Size
+\% Enhanced Rupture Explosion Size
+\% Enhanced Rupture Explosion Size
Bash Cleaves for +\ \]% Damage
Bash Cleaves for +\ \]% Damage
Bash Cleaves for +\ \]% Damage
Your Rupture does not remove the Bleeding damage from enemies. This can Can only occur once every \ \ seconds.
Barbarian
Barbarian
Barbarian
Barbarian
Barbarian
Barbarian
Barbarian
Barbarian
Rogue
Rogue
Rogue
Lucky Hit: When you Critically Strike Striking an enemy you have has up to a 100% chance to Fear and Slow them by \ \]% for 4 seconds.
Lucky Hit: Your Skills have up Up to a 20% chance to Freeze enemies for 3 seconds and deal \ \ Cold damage to them.
Barbarian, Rogue, Necromancer
Lucky Hit: Up to a 25% chance to deal 900 Shadow damage to surrounding enemies and reduce their damage done dealt by 20% for 5 seconds.
The first direct damage you deal to an enemy is a guaranteed Critical Strike. When you consume stacks of Precision casting a Skill, that Skill gains \ \]%\ increased Critical Strike Damage and you gain \ \ Energy.
Lucky Hit: Hits with this weapon of Barrage have up to a \ \]% chance to deal double damage and Knock Back the target. Down enemies.
Upheaval ignites the ground Burning enemies for an additional \ \ damage over 4 seconds. seconds increased by 10%\ for every 100 Strength you have.
Current Bonus: 0%\
Death Blow creates a shockwave, dealing \ \]% of its Base damage to enemies. Enemies who die to this effect also reset Death Blow’s Cooldown.
Every 3rd cast of Fireball launches 2 additional projectiles and deals \ \]%\ increased damage.
While using this weapon, damaging at least one enemy with Rupture creates a blood pool that inflicts \ \ Bleeding damage over 6 seconds. Enemies standing in the pool take 30%\ increased damage.
Upon collecting Crackling Energy, there's a 15% chance to release a lightning nova, dealing \ \ Lightning damage, increased by 60%\ for every 100 Intelligence you have.
When there are at least 5 Close enemies, Stun them for \ seconds. This can Can only occur once every 20 seconds.
Pants
You leave behind a trail of frost that Chills enemies. You deal \ \]%\ more damage to Chilled enemies.
Casting a Skill has a \% chance to cast a Non-Mobility, Non-Ultimate Skill that is currently on Cooldown. This effect can Can only occur once every 8 seconds.
CD_Reduction_UBERUNIQUE CooldownReductionCDR_UBERUNIQUE
Werebear form is now your true form, and you gain +3 \ Ranks to all Werebear Skills.
Thorns has a 10% chance to deal \ \]%\ increased damage.
Your Healing Potion no longer Heals instantly, heals instantly and instead it grants a Barrier for 200% of the original healing for 4 seconds. While
You gain \% Damage Reduction while you have a Barrier, you gain \% Damage Reduction. Barrier and may drink your Healing Potion while at full Life.
While Unstoppable and for 4 seconds after, you gain \%\ increased Movement Speed and can move freely through enemies. are Unhindered.
Whirlwind explodes every 2 seconds and after it ends, dealing \ \]% of the Base damage dealt to surrounding enemies as Fire damage.
Lucky Hit: Up to a \ \]% chance to Freeze enemies for 2 3 seconds.
Fireball now bounces as it travels, exploding each time it hits the ground, but its explosion deals \ \]% less damage.
When you Stun, Freeze, or Immobilize an Elite enemy, or damage a Boss, it Pulls Elite, you Pull In all Nearby enemies. You enemies and deal \%\ increased damage to them for 3 seconds. This effect can Can only occur once every 12 seconds.
Against Bosses, this effect triggers when dealing damage instead.
INHERENT_Evade_MovementSpeed_Longer_UNIQUE UNIQUE_INHERENT_Evade_MovementSpeed_VeryLonger
Evade Grants +125% Movement Speed for 3 3.0 Seconds
Ignores Ignore Durability Loss
REMOVED
Legendary_1_All_Skills
NEW
Effects that Heal you beyond 100% Life grant you a Barrier up to \ \]% of your Maximum Life that lasts for 8 seconds. Potions can be used
You may now drink your Healing Potion while at full Life.
When you take damage from a Non-Physical damage type, you gain \ \]%\ Maximum Resistance to that damage type for 6 seconds. This effect can only apply to one damage type at a time.
If a Core Skill hits 4 or more enemies, \ \]% of the Resource cost is refunded.
Lucky Hit: Your damage over time effects have up to a 50% 75% chance to erupt, dealing \ \ damage of the same type to surrounding enemies.
You have \%\x] +] increased Critical Strike Chance against Injured enemies. While you are Healthy, you gain \%\x] +] increased Crowd Control Duration.
Sorcerer, Rogue
Sorcerer, Rogue
Sorcerer, Rogue
+\ \]% Damage to Close Enemies
+\ \]% Damage to Close Enemies
+\ \]% Damage to Close Enemies
Tempered_Generic_LuckyHit_FlatDamage_Cold_Tier1 Tempered_Generic_LuckyHit_FlatDamage_ElementalSurge_Cold_Tier1
Tempered_Generic_LuckyHit_FlatDamage_Cold_Tier2 Tempered_Generic_LuckyHit_FlatDamage_ElementalSurge_Cold_Tier2
Tempered_Generic_LuckyHit_FlatDamage_Cold_Tier3 Tempered_Generic_LuckyHit_FlatDamage_ElementalSurge_Cold_Tier3
Tempered_Generic_LuckyHit_FlatDamage_Fire_Tier1 Tempered_Generic_LuckyHit_FlatDamage_ElementalSurge_Fire_Tier1
Tempered_Generic_LuckyHit_FlatDamage_Fire_Tier2 Tempered_Generic_LuckyHit_FlatDamage_ElementalSurge_Fire_Tier2
Tempered_Generic_LuckyHit_FlatDamage_Fire_Tier3 Tempered_Generic_LuckyHit_FlatDamage_ElementalSurge_Fire_Tier3
Tempered_Generic_LuckyHit_FlatDamage_Lightning_Tier1 Tempered_Generic_LuckyHit_FlatDamage_ElementalSurge_Lightning_Tier1
Tempered_Generic_LuckyHit_FlatDamage_Lightning_Tier2 Tempered_Generic_LuckyHit_FlatDamage_ElementalSurge_Lightning_Tier2
Tempered_Generic_LuckyHit_FlatDamage_Lightning_Tier3 Tempered_Generic_LuckyHit_FlatDamage_ElementalSurge_Lightning_Tier3
Tempered_Generic_LuckyHit_FlatDamage_Physical_Tier1 Tempered_Generic_LuckyHit_FlatDamage_ElementalSurge_Physical_Tier1
Tempered_Generic_LuckyHit_FlatDamage_Physical_Tier2 Tempered_Generic_LuckyHit_FlatDamage_ElementalSurge_Physical_Tier2
Tempered_Generic_LuckyHit_FlatDamage_Physical_Tier3 Tempered_Generic_LuckyHit_FlatDamage_ElementalSurge_Physical_Tier3
Tempered_Generic_LuckyHit_FlatDamage_Poison_Tier1 Tempered_Generic_LuckyHit_FlatDamage_ElementalSurge_Poison_Tier1
Tempered_Generic_LuckyHit_FlatDamage_Poison_Tier2 Tempered_Generic_LuckyHit_FlatDamage_ElementalSurge_Poison_Tier2
Tempered_Generic_LuckyHit_FlatDamage_Poison_Tier3 Tempered_Generic_LuckyHit_FlatDamage_ElementalSurge_Poison_Tier3
Tempered_Generic_LuckyHit_FlatDamage_Shadow_Tier1 Tempered_Generic_LuckyHit_FlatDamage_ElementalSurge_Shadow_Tier1
Tempered_Generic_LuckyHit_FlatDamage_Shadow_Tier2 Tempered_Generic_LuckyHit_FlatDamage_ElementalSurge_Shadow_Tier2
Tempered_Generic_LuckyHit_FlatDamage_Shadow_Tier3 Tempered_Generic_LuckyHit_FlatDamage_ElementalSurge_Shadow_Tier3
Gain Killing an enemy with Shred grants Stealth for 2 seconds when killing enemies with Shred. seconds. Breaking Stealth with an attack grants Ambush which guarantees guaranteed Critical Strikes for \ \ seconds.
Casting a Defensive Skill deals \ \ damage to Nearby Poisoned enemies, increased by 15%\ for every 100 Willpower you have.
Claw is now a Storm Skill and also casts Storm Strike at \ \]% normal damage.
Casting Boulder while Hurricane is active will cause your boulders causes the Boulder to rotate around you, up to a maximum of 10 boulders. Each rotating boulder increases their you instead. Boulder's damage is increased by 0% \%\. for each one currently rotating.
You may have up to 10 Boulders active at a time.
Your Core Skills deal up to \ \]%\ increased damage based on your amount of Fortify.
While dashing, Shred seeks out Nearby Poisoned and deals \ \]%\ increased damage to them.
You deal \%\ increased damage while hitting a Poisoned enemy as a Werebear or a Crowd Controlled enemy as a Werewolf.
Increases your Maximum Spirit by \ and Spirit Generation by 20% 50%\ while Grizzly Rage is active.
When you Shapeshift into a Werewolf or a Werebear, you gain Wildheart for 5 seconds. Wildheart grants you \ \]%\ increased stacking damage every 0.0 seconds, stacking 20 times. up to \%\.
Werewolf form is now your true form, and you gain +3 \ Ranks to all Werewolf Skills.
Lightning Storm Critical Strikes cause lightning to strike twice, dealing \ \]%\ increased damage.
Lucky Hit: Storm Skills have up to a \ \]% chance to grant 4 Spirit.
Your base Storm Skills are now also Werewolf Skills Skills.
Your Earth Skills are now also Werebear Skills and Fortify you for \. \% of your Maximum Health.
Blood Howl is now a Shout Skill and increases Critical Strike Chance by \ \]%\. In addition, Blood Howl also affects Nearby Players for 3 seconds.
Werebear: Your next Werewolf Skill will Heal you for \ \ when damage is first dealt.
When casting an Ultimate Skill and again 5 seconds after, you Pull in Distant enemies and deal \ \ Physical damage to them. This damage is increased by 1.0%\ per 1 point of Willpower you have.
Casting Casts of Landslide causes tectonic spikes to continue to leave behind Tectonic Spikes that deal \ \ Physical damage over 2 seconds.
Summoning Spawning a Landslide pillars in tectonic spikes pillar within Tectonic Spikes has a \% chance to causes extra Landslide pillars to spawn in the spikes. two instead.
Critical Strikes with Storm Skills that you cast charge the air around you for 2 3 seconds causing a Lightning Bolt to periodically hit an enemy in the area for \ \ Lightning damage. This duration can be extended by additional Critical Strikes.
Your Lightning Bolts deal \%\ increased damage.
Earth Spike deals \%\ increased damage, damage and launches spikes in a line, and has a \ second Cooldown. line.
Core and Wrath Companion Skills deal an additional \%\ damage per Companion you have.
When you use a Shapeshifting Skill that changes your form, gain \ Heal for \% of your Maximum Life. If you are at full Life, gain the same amount as Fortify.
Critical Strikes with Shred deal \ \]% of the damage dealt as Lightning damage to the target and surrounding enemies.
1H Weapon
2H Weapon Helm
Chest Armor
Boots
Gloves
Amulet (Power increased by 100%) 50%)
Shield
Pants
Helm
Chest Armor
Boots
Gloves
Amulet (Power increased by 50%)
Shield
Pants
Helm
Chest Armor
Boots
Gloves
Amulet (Power increased by 50%)
Shield
Pants
1H Weapon
2H Weapon Helm
Chest Armor
Boots
Gloves
Amulet (Power increased by 100%) 50%)
Shield
Pants
1H Weapon
2H Weapon Helm
Chest Armor
Boots
Gloves
Amulet (Power increased by 100%) 50%)
Shield
Pants
1H Weapon
2H Weapon Helm
Chest Armor
Boots
Gloves
Amulet (Power increased by 100%) 50%)
Shield
Pants
Pants Boots
Gloves
Pants
Pants Boots
Gloves
Pants
Pants Boots
Gloves
Pants
1H Weapon
2H Weapon Helm
Chest Armor
Boots
Gloves
Amulet (Power increased by 100%) 50%)
Shield
Pants
Helm
Chest Armor
Boots
Gloves
Amulet (Power increased by 50%)
Shield
Pants
Helm
Chest Armor
Boots
Gloves
Amulet (Power increased by 50%)
Shield
Pants
of the Moonrage Aspect
Kills have a 10% 5% chance to summon a Wolf Companion to your side for \ \ seconds. This effect is a Lucky Hit against bosses. Maximum 3 additional wolves.
Malignant Cage 1H Weapon
2H Weapon (Power increased by 100%)
Gloves
Amulet (Power increased by 50%)
Ring
Corpse Explosion consumes up to 4 additional Corpses around the initial Corpse, dealing \ gaining \]%\ increased damage and with a \% larger radius \% Size per additional Corpse. Corpse consumed.
Lucky Hit: While you have an active Bone Storm, hitting an enemy outside of a Bone Storm has up to a \ \]% chance to spawn an additional Bone Storm at their location.
Each of your active Sacrifice bonuses increase the increases this chance by 25% and the total additional maximum possible Bone Storms you can have by +1.
Your Darkness Skills Chill enemies for up to 100% and deal \ \]%\ increased damage to Frozen enemies.
Lucky Hit: Your Darkness Skills have up to a 100% chance to generate \ \ additional Essence against Frozen targets.
Blood Surge casts a mini nova on your Minions, dealing \ \ damage. Damage is increased by 10% per target drained by the initial cast, up to 50%.
Blight also shoots 4 smaller projectiles that pierce enemies and deal \ \ Shadow damage over 3 seconds.
When a segment of Bone Prison is destroyed or expires, it deals \ \ damage in an area around itself.
Damaging enemies with Sever has a \ \]% chance to spawn a pool of Blight under the target that deals \ \]%\ bonus damage. This effect can only happen once every 3 seconds.
Each time one of your Summoning Minions damages an enemy, they gain \%\ Attack Speed for 3 seconds, up to \%\.
Gain \ \]%\ increased Critical Strike Chance for 6 seconds when you cast Corpse Tendrils. You deal \ \]%\ bonus Critical Strike Damage to enemies for 6 seconds after they are damaged by Corpse Tendrils.
Each cast of Blood Lance will launch an additional Blood Lance at a Nearby enemy when it first hits an enemy that is already lanced, dealing \ \]% of normal damage.
You may now drink your Healing Potion while at full Life.
You deal \ \]%\ increased damage for 6 seconds after the Shadowblight Key Passive damages enemies 10 times.
Create Sever leaves behind Desecrated Ground beneath your Sever spectres as they travel, damaging enemies for \ that deals \ Shadow damage over 2 seconds.
Consuming a Corpse increases the damage of your next Core Skill Skills by \ \]%\, for 5 seconds, up to \ \]%\.
You are Blood Lanced, and when Blood Lance would deal damage to you, it instead Fortifies you for \ \]% of your Maximum Life and has a 5% 10% chance to form a Blood Orb.
Blood Lance deals \ \]%\ increased damage.
When you pick up \ \ Blood Orbs, a free Bone Spirit is spawned, dealing bonus damage based on your current Life percent.
Instead of detonating immediately, Corpse Explosion summons a Volatile Skeleton that charges at a random enemy and explodes. Corpse Explosion's damage is increased by \ \]%\.
Casting Blood Surge consumes nearby Corpses to cause mini novas, dealing \ \ damage. Damage This damage is increased by 10%\ per target for each enemy drained by the your initial cast, up to 50%\. Damage is also increased , as well as by 20%\ for each Corpse consumed.
Bone Spear leaves behind echoes as it travels that explode, dealing \ explode for \ Physical damage, increased by 5%\ for every 30% of your Critical Strike Damage Bonus. you have.
Your Minions Minions' attacks have a \ \]% chance to curse enemies.
Enemies affected by at least 1 of your curses take 70% randomly inflict Decrepify or Iron Maiden.
You deal \%\ increased Overpower damage from you. to enemies affected by your Curses.
Every 6th attack from each Minion is empowered, exploding for \ \ Physical damage.
Corpse Tendrils every \ \ seconds.
+\ \]% Damage while Fortified
+\ \]% Damage while Fortified
+\ \]% Damage while Fortified
+\ \]% Shadow Damage Over Time
+\ \]% Shadow Damage Over Time
+\ \]% Shadow Damage Over Time
+\ \]% Blood Damage
+\ \]% Blood Damage
+\ \]% Blood Damage
+\ \]% Darkness Damage
+\ \]% Darkness Damage
+\ \]% Darkness Damage
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
NEW
Your Core Skills deal \%\ increased damage when spending 3 Combo Points. Your Basic Skills using this weapon have a 30% 50% chance to generate 3 Combo Points.
Hits with this weapon increase your Attack Speed by \ \]%\ for 4 seconds, up to \ \]%\.
Penetrating Shot makes enemies hit Vulnerable for 3 seconds.
Every 4 casts 4th cast of Penetrating Shot will fire an arrow that bounces off walls and scenery and deals \ \]%\ more damage.
Your Rain of Arrows is always Imbued with all Imbuements at once. and receives your Arrow Storm benefits.
Aspect Repeating Aspect
Lucky Hit: Your Marksman and Cutthroat Skills have up to a 25% chance to create an Arrow Storm at the enemy's location, dealing \ \ Physical damage over 3 seconds.
Your Arrow Storms deal \ \]% increased damage.
Your Grenade Skills Stun Grenades deal \% increased damage.
Lucky Hit: Poison Imbued Skills have up to a 15% chance to create a toxic pool that deals \ \ Poisoning damage over 3 seconds to enemies within. While standing in the pool, your Poison Imbuement Skill has no Cooldown and no Charge limit.
Flurry damages enemies in a circle around you and deals \ \]%\ increased damage.
Chilled enemies Poisoned by Poison Imbuement will be further Chilled for 20% per second. You deal \ \]%\ additional Poison damage to Frozen enemies.
Each stack While at maximum stacks of the Momentum Key Passive Heals Passive, your Cutthroat Skills deal \% increased damage and you become Unstoppable for \ Life per second and grants you 5% Damage Reduction. 3 seconds every 8 seconds.
Helm
Chest Armor
Pants
1H Weapon
2H Weapon (Power increased by 100%)
Gloves
Ring
Your Grenade Skills Stun Grenades deal \% increased damage.
When a Dark Shroud shadow is removed you trigger an explosion that deals \ \ Shadow damage and applies Shadow Imbuement to each enemy it hits.
Using a Cooldown restores 15 25 Energy.
Gain Using a Healing Potion makes a free Dark Shroud shadow every 2 seconds when standing still. shadow. Each Dark Shroud shadow grants \% increased Damage Reduction.
You may now drink your Healing Potion while at full Life.
Upon taking damage from surrounding enemies, you drop a Smoke Grenade and Dodge the next \ attacks within 10 seconds. This effect can Can only occur once every 20 seconds.
Enemies hit by your Grenade Skills Stun Grenades have a chance equal to your Critical Strike Chance to be Frozen for 2 seconds.
Lucky Hit: Damaging a Vulnerable an enemy with a Marksman or Cutthroat Skill has up to a \ \]% chance to summon a Shadow Clone that mimics your attack. that Skill.
You gain \ \]%\ increased Lucky Hit Chance against Crowd Controlled enemies.
Your Grenade Skills Stun Grenades deal \% increased damage.
Death Trap deals \ \]%\ increased damage and will re-arm rearm itself a second time. once after activating.
+\ to Concussive Unstable Elixirs
Shadow Step has an additional Charge. Killing an enemy with Shadow Step refunds a Charge and increases the damage of Shadow Step by \ \]%\ for 2 seconds, up to \ \]%\.
Casting a Subterfuge Skill leaves behind a Decoy Trap that continuously Taunts and lures enemies. The Decoy Trap explodes after 3 seconds After 2 seconds, it explodes, dealing \ \ Shadow damage. Can occur
This effect is treated as a Trap Skill and can only spawn one Decoy Trap every 6 seconds.
Rapid Fire now lobs exploding arrows that deal \ \]%\ increased damage.
Casting Flurry a Core Skill has a \ \]% chance to release throw Stun Grenades that deal \ \ Physical damage and Stun enemies for 1.00 1 second.
Your Grenade Skills have a 2% Stun Grenades gain 5% Lucky Hit Chance.
1H Weapon
2H Weapon Helm
Chest Armor
Boots
Gloves
Amulet (Power increased by 100%) 50%)
Shield
Pants
1H Weapon
2H Weapon Helm
Chest Armor
Boots
Gloves
Amulet (Power increased by 100%) 50%)
Shield
Pants
1H Weapon
2H Weapon Helm
Chest Armor
Boots
Gloves
Amulet (Power increased by 100%) 50%)
Shield
Pants
1H Weapon
2H Weapon Helm
Chest Armor
Boots
Gloves
Amulet (Power increased by 100%) 50%)
Shield
Pants
1H Weapon
2H Weapon Helm
Chest Armor
Boots
Gloves
Amulet (Power increased by 100%) 50%)
Shield
Pants
1H Weapon
2H Weapon Helm
Chest Armor
Boots
Gloves
Amulet (Power increased by 100%) 50%)
Shield
Pants
1H Weapon
2H Weapon Helm
Chest Armor
Boots
Gloves
Amulet (Power increased by 100%) 50%)
Shield
Pants
1H Weapon
2H Weapon Helm
Chest Armor
Boots
Gloves
Amulet (Power increased by 100%) 50%)
Shield
Pants
1H Weapon
2H Weapon Helm
Chest Armor
Boots
Gloves
Amulet (Power increased by 100%) 50%)
Shield
Pants
1H Weapon
2H Weapon Helm
Chest Armor
Boots
Gloves
Amulet (Power increased by 100%) 50%)
Shield
Pants
1H Weapon
2H Weapon Helm
Chest Armor
Boots
Gloves
Amulet (Power increased by 100%) 50%)
Shield
Pants
1H Weapon
2H Weapon Helm
Chest Armor
Boots
Gloves
Amulet (Power increased by 100%) 50%)
Shield
Pants
Caltrops also and Smoke Grenade receive your Stun Grenade benefits and throw a cluster of exploding Stun Grenades that deal \ total Physical damage and Stun enemies for 1.00 1 second.
Your Grenade Skills Stun Grenades deal \% increased damage.
+\ to Concussive Unstable Elixirs
While Channeling Incinerate, you periodically shoot embers that are attracted to enemies, each dealing \ \ Fire damage.
Your casts of Charged Bolts have a \ \]% chance to be attracted to enemies and last 300% longer.
Casting Frozen Orb has a \ \]% chance to spawn a random Conjuration when it explodes.
Lucky Hit: Your Conjurations have up to a \ \]% chance to launch a Frozen Orb at Nearby enemies.
Crackling Energy has a \% chance to deal 40%\ increased damage and chain to an additional enemy.
Flame Shield lets grants you move unhindered through enemies. Unhindered for its duration. Enemies you move through while Flame Shield is active are Immobilized for \ seconds.
Enemies damaged by Incinerate explode, Burning all surrounding enemies for \ over 6 seconds. This effect occurs Can only occur once per every 3 seconds.
Casting a Basic Skill reduces the Mana cost of your next Core or Mastery Skill by \ \]%.
You deal \ \]%\ increased Burning damage to enemies below 50% Life. Additionally, you deal \%\ increased Burning damage to enemies while they are affected by more Damage Over Time than their total Life.
Casting Critical Hits with Lightning Spear always spawns an additional Lightning Spear and increases your cause lightning to arc from it dealing \ damage with Shock Skills to its target and up to 5 other enemies. This damage is increased by \%\ for 3 seconds your Critical Strike Damage Bonus.
While Deep Freeze is active, exploding Ice Spikes form in the area, dealing \ \ Cold damage. Your Ice Spikes have a 50% increased explosion radius.
While Ice Armor is active, you leave behind exploding Ice Spikes that deal \ \ damage. Your Ice Spikes Chill enemies for 15%. deal 15%\ increased damage to Frozen enemies.
Your Critical Strike Chance is increased by \ \]% of your Movement Speed bonus.
Current Bonus: -\20.0 - 30.0 20.0 - 40.0]%
Collecting Crackling Energy increases your Movement Speed by \ \]%\ for 8 seconds.
When you cast Blizzard it will periodically spawn exploding Ice Spikes that deal \ damage. Your Ice Spikes deal 15%\ increased damage to Frozen enemies. Chill enemies for 15%.
Casting Fire Bolt through your Firewall causes it to split into 3 bolts, each dealing \ \]%\ more increased damage.
Meteor now has 1 additional charge Meteor's Mana cost is replaced with a \ \ second Charge Cooldown instead of a Mana cost, and 2 total Charges.
Casting Meteor drops 3 additional meteors Meteors around the target.
Meteor's Its Enchantment Effect and Enhanced Meteor Enhancement drop 1 additional meteor. Meteor instead.
Enemies that die while Frozen have a \ \]% chance to unleash a Frost Nova.
Lucky Hit: Damaging an enemy has up Up to a 30% chance to form an exploding Ice Spike, dealing \ \ Cold damage. Triple this chance if the enemy is Frozen.
For each type of Elemental damage you deal, gain \ \]%\ increased damage for 4 seconds, up to \ \]%\ . Dealing Elemental damage refreshes all bonuses.
Casting Ice Armor makes you Unstoppable and grants 30%\ increased Armor 25% Damage Reduction for \ seconds.
Core Skills that launch a projectile consume extra Mana. For every \ 20 extra Mana consumed, you launch an additional projectile and the damage is increased by \ \]%\.
Malignant Cage Helm
Chest Armor
Pants
Blood Orbs grant 5% 10%\ increased damage, up to 30% 50%\, for 5 seconds.
Deal 35% 70%\ increased Overpower damage.
Your Burning damage is increased by 10%\ of your Critical Strike Damage Bonus, plus 1%\ for every 25 20 Intelligence you have. have, up to 80%\.
Crackling Energy has a 25% chance to not consume a Charge when triggered. Crackling Energy's damage is increased by 3% 2%\ per 20 total Intelligence you have. have, up to 120%\.
You deal 5%\ increased damage for each Nearby enemy that is Crowd Controlled, up to 25%\. A Nearby Staggered Boss provides the maximum bonus.
Your Earth Skills deal 10%\ increased Critical Strike Damage, increased by 20%\ of your Damage vs Crowd Controlled bonus, up to 40% 60%\.
Your Conjuration Skills have a 10%\ reduced Cooldown or Mana cost. They also deal bonus damage equal to 5% 10%\ of the total amount of your Bonus Damage with Fire, Lightning, and Cold. Cold, up to 60%\.
Whenever you deal damage to Lucky Hit: Hitting a Vulnerable enemy, they take 1%\ increased enemy has up to a 60% chance to increase your damage from you by 1%\ for 6 25 seconds, up to 25%\. At 25 stacks, this bonus remains for 6 seconds before expiring.
You deal bonus damage to Vulnerable enemies equal to 10% 20%\ of the total amount of your Bonus Damage with Cold, up to a maximum of 30% 60%\.
Your Bleeding damage is increased by 15%\ of your Vulnerable Damage Bonus. Bonus, up to a maximum of 45%\.
Your Frost Skills deal 15% 25%\ increased damage to Vulnerable enemies. This bonus is doubled if the enemy is also Frozen.
When Inner Sight's gauge becomes full, you gain 100%\ Dodge Chance for 2 seconds. Your Core Skills deal increased damage equal to 25%\ of your Core Skill Damage Bonus while Inner Sight's gauge remains full. full, up to 35.0%\.
Your Ultimate Skills gain an additional 10%\ damage from your Damage with Ultimate bonus, bonus and grant this bonus to all Skills for 8 10 seconds when cast.
Maximum Bonus: 45%\
Pyromancy Skills have a 12%\ increased Critical Strike Chance and deal increased Direct damage equal to 10% 20% of your Damage with Fire bonus, up to 30% 60%\.
While in Werebear form, you deal 1%\ increased damage, up to 50% 60%\, for every 1% difference in current Life percent between you and the enemy.
Storm Skills deal increased damage equal to 20%\ of your Damage vs Close and Damage vs Distant bonuses. bonuses, up to 60%\.
Your Marksman Skills grant your next Cutthroat Skill Skills 25%\ increased damage. damage for 8 seconds. Your Cutthroat Skills grant your next Marksman Skill Skills 25%\ increased damage. damage for 8 seconds.
Swapping weapons grants you 4% 8% of your Maximum Fury.
Your Shadow damage over time effects have a 5%\ chance to deal 50%\ bonus damage each time they deal damage. This chance is increased by 1%\ and bonus damage is increased by 4%\ for each 60 Intelligence you have. have, up to 1,200 Intelligence.
Lucky Hit: Up to a +10.0% Chance to Execute Injured Non-Elites
+35.0% Ultimate Damage
Bonus: Another Lucky Hit: Up to a +10.0% Chance to Execute Injured Non-Elites +35.0% Ultimate Damage if requirements met:
+25.0% 35.0% Ultimate Damage to Healthy Enemies
Bonus: Another +25.0% 35.0% Ultimate Damage to Healthy Enemies if requirements met:
You have 5% 10% increased Critical Strike Chance against Bleeding enemies.
Every 30 20 seconds, your next attack will Overpower.
While wielding a Polearm, you deal 10% 15%\ increased damage.
For every 5 Willpower purchased within range, you deal +1.3% 2.0% increased damage while in Human form.
You gain 10% 15% Damage Reduction while in Human form.
You deal 10%\ increased damage to Bosses and Crowd Controlled enemies for each active Earthquake. Earthquake, up to 30%\.
You deal 2.5%\ increased damage per Nearby Burning enemy, up to 13% 12.5%\.
After spending 50 Mana, you deal 7% 8%\ increased damage and gain 7% 25% increased Mana Regeneration for 3 seconds.
For every 5 Willpower purchased within range, you deal +1.3% 2.0% increased damage while in Werebear form.
You gain 10% 15% Damage Reduction while in Werebear form.
You gain 10% 15% Damage Reduction while in Werewolf form.
Mythic Unique Staff
+35.0% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies
+16.0% 159.5% Critical Strike Chance
+20.0% Attack Strike, Vulnerable, and Overpower Damage
+18.0% All Stats
+33.0% Movement Speed
+35.0% Damage 66.0% Resistance to All Elements
Lucky Hit: Up to a +28.0% 5% Chance to Stun for 2 Seconds Restore +66.0% Primary Resource
Mythic Unique Helm
+18 All Stats
+10.0% 666.0% Poison Resistance
+30.0% Attack Speed
+2.0% 77 All Stats
+437 Life Steal
+60.0% On Hit
+10% Maximum Poison Resistance
Mythic Unique Sword
+17.5% Critical Strike 100.0% Damage
+19.5% Core 114 All Stats
10.0% Damage
+17.5% Damage Reduction
Lucky Hit: Up to a 5% Chance to Heal +1,058 2,687 Life
26.0% 35.0% Maximum Life
Lucky Hit: Up to a 25% chance to deal 900 Shadow damage to surrounding enemies and reduce their damage done dealt by 20% for 5 seconds.
Barbarian, Necromancer, Rogue
Mythic Unique Helm
+1,528 Maximum Life
7.0%
20.0% Cooldown Reduction
12.0%
+1,850 Maximum Life
+18 Maximum Resource Generation
+28 All Stats
+2,500 Armor
Mythic Unique Amulet
+25.0% 3.0% Maximum Resistance to All Elements
+36 30.0% Resistance to All Stats
+17.5% Elements
15.0% Damage Reduction while Healthy
+15.0% Lucky Hit Chance
+25.0% Movement Speed
+70.5% Damage while Healthy
12.0%
15.0% Resource Generation
Mythic Unique Crafting Material
Salvaged from mythic Mythic Unique equipment. Transmute it at the Alchemist to create new mythic Mythic Unique equipment.
Mythic Unique Ring
+6.0% Lucky Hit Chance
+5.0% 17.5% Attack Speed
+12.5% Critical Strike Chance
+17.5% Critical Strike Damage
+19.5% 12.5% Lucky Hit Chance
+2 to Core Damage Skills
Mythic Unique Two-Handed Sword
+35.0% Critical Strike 150.0% Damage
+56.0% Damage
+3,056 Maximum Life
+72 All Stats
Ignores
Ignore Durability Loss
+150 All Stats
+300.0% Damage
+3,359 Maximum Life
+20 Maximum Resource
Mythic Unique Chest Armor
+11.2%
Ignore Durability Loss
20.0% Damage Reduction
+16.5% Movement Speed
+60.0% Resistance to All Elements
+5.0% 7.5% Maximum Resistance to All Elements
+18 All Stats
10.0% Damage Reduction
+3 Maximum
Evade Charges
+\ Dexterity
+\% Damage when Swapping Weapons
+\ Grants +10% Attack Speed for 3 Seconds
+\]% Movement Speed
+\ \% Movement Speed per Walking Arsenal Bonus
+\% Damage to Stunned Enemies
+\% Ground Stomp
After gaining Size
When activating or refreshing the final damage bonus from the full Walking Arsenal Key Passive, Passive effect, you automatically cast Ground Stomp and gain \ \ Fury. This cannot happen more than Can only occur once every 15 10 seconds.
+\ \% Willpower
+\]% Damage to Close Enemies
+\% Willpower
+\ \]% Lucky Hit Chance
\ \]% Ultimate Cooldown Reduction
When casting an Ultimate Skill and again 5 seconds after, you Pull in Distant enemies and deal \ \ Physical damage to them. This damage is increased by 1.0%\ per 1 point of Willpower you have.
+56.0% 130.0% Vulnerable Damage to Healthy Enemies
+\
+\]% Damage to Close Enemies
+\% Vulnerable Damage
+\% Damage while Berserking
\% Cooldown Reduction
+\ Strength
+\ Maximum Life
\ \]% Ultimate Damage
\% Call of the Ancients Cooldown Reduction
+\ Strength
\% Damage Reduction \ Maximum Life
+\% Resistance to All Elements
Korlic creates an Earthquake that deals \ \ Physical damage over 4 seconds when he leaps.
Talic leaves behind Dust Devils that deal \ \ damage while he whirlwinds.
Mawdac ignites the ground Burning enemies for an additional \ \ damage over 4 seconds when he upheaves the ground.
+20.0% Damage to Close Enemies
+\% Basic 50.0% Damage
+\% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies
+\% Movement Speed for 4 Seconds After Killing an Elite
+\ \% Critical Strike Chance
+\]% Lucky Hit Chance
+\ Maximum Life
+\ to Weapon Mastery
Hits with this weapon increase your Attack Speed by \ \]%\ for 4 seconds, up to \ \]%\.
+17.5% Critical Strike 85.0% Cold Damage
Lucky Hit: Up to a 40% Chance to Deal +\ Cold Damage
+\ \ All Stats
+\]% Attack Speed
+\% Core Damage
+\% Non-Physical Damage
+\% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies \% Cold Resistance
Lucky Hit: Your Skills have up Up to a 20% chance to Freeze enemies for 3 seconds and deal \ \ Cold damage to them.
Barbarian, Necromancer, Rogue
\% Resource Generation
+\ \% Maximum Life
+\]% Overpower Damage
+\% Critical Strike Chance
+1 \% Attack Speed
+\ to Core Skills
\% Cooldown Reduction
\
+\% Critical Strike Chance
\]% Damage Reduction from Close Enemies
+\ Maximum Fury
+\ to Duelist
+\ to Frenzy
Increase Frenzy's maximum stacks by 2. 2. While you have at maximum Frenzy, stacks, you deal \%\ increased damage and your other Skills gain \ \]%\ increased Attack Speed.
+\ to Agile
+\ Maximum Energy
\% Damage Reduction
\% Resource
\% Ultimate Cooldown Reduction
Using a Cooldown restores 15 25 Energy.
" Genai "Genai grew proud and fond of boasting of her hunting prowess. She claimed she was fast enough to catch even the spirit Leraye, who cursed her for such an insult."
+114 Life On Kill
+\ 10.0% Attack Speed
+\ Intelligence
+\ to Hewed Flesh
+1 \ to Hewed Flesh
+\ to Fueled by Death
Corpse Explosion consumes up to 4 additional Corpses around the initial Corpse, dealing \ gaining \]%\ increased damage and with a \% larger radius \% Size per additional Corpse. Corpse consumed.
+\
Blood Orbs Restore +\ Essence
+\]% Damage for 4 Seconds After Picking Up a Blood Orb
+\% Blood Orb Healing
+\ \ Maximum Life
When you pick up \ \ Blood Orbs, a free Bone Spirit is spawned, dealing bonus damage based on your current Life percent.
\%
+\% Overpower Damage Reduction from Enemies Affected by
+\% Curse Skills
+\ Duration
+\ Maximum Life
+1 to Amplify Damage
+\ \ to Curse Skills
Your Minions Minions' attacks have a \ \]% chance to curse enemies.
Enemies affected by at least 1 of your curses take 70% randomly inflict Decrepify or Iron Maiden.
You deal \%\ increased Overpower damage from you. to enemies affected by your Curses.
+228 Life On Kill
+\% Darkness 170.0% Non-Physical Damage
+\% Damage to Chilled Enemies
+\ \% Lucky Hit Chance
+\ Intelligence
+\% Cold Resistance \ to Darkness Skills
+\% Freeze Duration
Your Darkness Skills Chill enemies for up to 100% and deal \ \]%\ increased damage to Frozen enemies.
Lucky Hit: Your Darkness Skills have up to a 100% chance to generate \ \ additional Essence against Frozen targets.
+\% Lucky Hit Chance
+\ \]% Ice Spike Damage
+\ \% Cold Damage
+\]% Critical Strike Damage
\% Mana Cost Reduction Chance
+\% Chance for Ice Spikes to Explode Twice
Lucky Hit: Damaging an enemy has up Up to a 30% chance to form an exploding Ice Spike, dealing \ \ Cold damage. Triple this chance if the enemy is Frozen.
Druid, Necromancer, Rogue, Sorcerer
+20.0% 50.0% Damage to Close Enemies
+\
+\]% Basic Attack Speed
+\% Critical Strike Damage
+\
Lucky Hit: Up to a +\% Chance to Make Enemies Vulnerable for 2 Seconds
+\]% Damage with Dual-Wielded Weapons
+\% Core Damage per Combo Point Spent
+\ Dexterity
Your Core Skills deal \%\ increased damage when spending 3 Combo Points. Your Basic Skills using this weapon have a 30% 50% chance to generate 3 Combo Points.
\% Damage Reduction from Close Enemies
\% Cooldown Reduction
+\
+\ to Unstable Elixirs
+\ to Trick Attacks
+\ to Rapid Gambits
+\]% Crowd Control Duration
+\ to Imbuement Skills
You gain \ \]%\ increased Lucky Hit Chance against Crowd Controlled enemies.
+\% Overpower Damage
+\% Core Damage
Lucky Hit: Up to a 5% Chance to Heal +\
\% Maximum Life
+\ to Tides of Blood
Blood Surge Drains +\ Times from Elites
+\ to Blood Surge
Casting Blood Surge consumes nearby Corpses to cause mini novas, dealing \ \ damage. Damage This damage is increased by 10%\ per target for each enemy drained by the your initial cast, up to 50%\. Damage is also increased , as well as by 20%\ for each Corpse consumed.
\% Damage Reduction
+\% Physical Damage
+\%
+\ to Bone Critical Strike Damage
+\ Spear
+\% Chance for Bone Spear Projectiles to Cast Twice
+\ Armor
+\ Maximum Essence Resource
Bone Spear leaves behind echoes as it travels that explode, dealing \ explode for \ Physical damage, increased by 5%\ for every 30% of your Critical Strike Damage Bonus. you have.
\% Essence Cost Reduction
+\% Summoning Damage
+\% Blood Damage
+\
+\ to Coalesced Blood
+\% Attack Speed
+\ to Blood Surge
+1 Essence per Enemy Drained by Blood Surge
Blood Surge casts a mini nova on your Minions, dealing \ \ damage. Damage is increased by 10% per target drained by the initial cast, up to 50%.
+\ \ to Wrath Skills
\ \]% Nature Magic Cooldown Reduction
\% Resource Generation
+\ Maximum Life
+\ to Crushing Earth
+\% Movement Speed while Hurricane is Active
Casting Boulder while Hurricane is active will cause your boulders causes the Boulder to rotate around you, up to a maximum of 10 boulders. Each rotating boulder increases their you instead. Boulder's damage is increased by 0% \%\. for each one currently rotating.
You may have up to 10 Boulders active at a time.
+40.0% Damage to Distant Enemies
+\% Critical Strike Chance
+\% Physical Damage
+\% 130.0% Vulnerable Damage
+\% Damage \% Chance for Penetrating Shot Projectiles to Elites Cast Twice
+\ to Penetrating Shot
+\ to Malice
+\% Attack Speed
Penetrating Shot makes enemies hit Vulnerable for 3 seconds.
Every 4 casts 4th cast of Penetrating Shot will fire an arrow that bounces off walls and scenery and deals \ \]%\ more damage.
\% Spirit Cost Reduction
+\% Willpower
+\%
+\% Chance for Landslide Projectiles to Cast Twice
+\% Earth Attack Speed
Lucky Hit: Up
+\ to a +\% Landslide
+\% Critical Strike Chance to Slow for 2 Seconds
Casting
Casts of Landslide causes tectonic spikes to continue to leave behind Tectonic Spikes that deal \ \ Physical damage over 2 seconds.
Summoning Spawning a Landslide pillars in tectonic spikes pillar within Tectonic Spikes has a \% chance to causes extra Landslide pillars to spawn in the spikes. two instead.
+\% Shadow Damage Over Time
\% Damage Reduction from Shadow Damage Over Time-Affected Enemies
\% Essence Cost Reduction
+\% Movement Speed \ to Blight
+\ to Gloom
+\ to Reaper's Pursuit
+\% Chance for Blight Projectiles to Cast Twice
Blight also shoots 4 smaller projectiles that pierce enemies and deal \ \ Shadow damage over 3 seconds.
\% Cooldown
+\% Intelligence
\% Damage Reduction
+\ per Crackling Energy Charge
+\% Movement Speed for 4 Seconds After Picking Up Crackling Energy
+\]% Crackling Energy Damage
+\ to Shocking Impact
+\% Movement Speed
Upon collecting Crackling Energy, there's a 15% chance to release a lightning nova, dealing \ \ Lightning damage, increased by 60%\ for every 100 Intelligence you have.
Evade Grants +125% Movement Speed for 3 3.0 Seconds
+\ \]% Movement Speed
+\ \% Critical Strike Damage
+\]% Movement Speed for 4 7 Seconds After Killing an Elite
\% Mana Cost Reduction
+\% Critical Strike Damage
+\% Resistance to All Elements
Your Critical Strike Chance is increased by \ \]% of your Movement Speed bonus.
Current Bonus: -\20.0 - 30.0 20.0 - 40.0]%
\ Traps Arm 1.0 Second Faster
+\% Ultimate Damage
+\ to Aftermath
+\ Maximum Life
\]% Damage Reduction
+\% Shadow Damage
+\ Maximum Life
+\% Damage to from Enemies Affected by Trap Skills
Death Trap deals \ \]%\ increased damage and will re-arm rearm itself a second time. once after activating.
+35.0% Critical Strike 130.0% Vulnerable Damage
+\ \]% Damage with Two-Handed Slashing Weapons
+\% Damage Over Time
+\% Critical Strike Damage
\ to Bleeding Enemies
+\% Enhanced Rupture Explosion Size
+\ Strength
\]% Rupture Cooldown Reduction
While using this weapon, damaging at least one enemy with Rupture creates a blood pool that inflicts \ \ Bleeding damage over 6 seconds. Enemies standing in the pool take 30%\ increased damage.
+\% Lucky Hit: Up to a 10% Hit Chance to Gain +\% Damage for 4 Seconds
Lucky Hit: Up to a 5%
+\% Critical Strike Chance to Restore +\% Primary Resource
+\% Attack Speed
Lucky Hit: Up to a +\ \]% Chance to Immobilize for 2 Seconds
Lucky Hit: Up to Apply a +\% Chance to Daze Random Crowd Control Effect for 2 Seconds
+10.0% 130 Life On Hit
Lucky Hit: Up to a 40% Chance to Deal +6,000 Fire Damage
+\ Intelligence
+\% Lucky Hit Chance
+\% Damage to Burning Enemies
\% Mana Cost Reduction
+\% Fire Lucky Hit Chance
+\ \% Incinerate Size
+\ to Incinerate
While Channeling Incinerate, you periodically shoot embers that are attracted to enemies, each dealing \ \ Fire damage.
+\ \ to Pyromancy Skills
+\% Chance for Fire Bolt Projectiles to Cast Twice
+\]% Attack Speed
+\% Damage to Burning Enemies
+\ to Fire Bolt
+\ to Devouring Blaze \% Firewall Size
Casting Fire Bolt through your Firewall causes it to split into 3 bolts, each dealing \ \]%\ more increased damage.
+52.5% Overpower Damage
+\% Damage while Shapeshifted
+\% 85.0% Damage to Poisoned Enemies
+\% Core Damage
+\ \ Willpower
+\ Maximum Life
\% Cooldown Reduction
+\ to Defensive Skills
Casting a Defensive Skill deals \ \ damage to Nearby Poisoned enemies, increased by 15%\ for every 100 Willpower you have.
Attacks Reduce Evade's Cooldown by 2.5 Seconds
Evade Grants +30% Movement Speed for 1.5 Seconds
+\ \]% Movement Speed
+\ All Stats
\ \% Lightning Resistance
\]% Damage Reduction from Close Enemies
+\ \]% Ultimate Damage
\% Cooldown Reduction
+\
+\% Chance for Frozen Orb Projectiles to Cast Twice
+\]% Non-Physical Damage
+\
Conjuration Cooldowns are Reduced by +\ Seconds when a Frozen Orb Explodes
+\ to Conjuration Mastery
+\% Vulnerable Damage
Casting Frozen Orb has a \ \]% chance to spawn a random Conjuration when it explodes.
Lucky Hit: Your Conjurations have up to a \ \]% chance to launch a Frozen Orb at Nearby enemies.
+\% Critical Strike 8.0% Lucky Hit Chance
+\% Attack Speed
+\% Freeze Duration
Lucky Hit: Up to a 5% 40% Chance to Restore +\% Primary Resource Deal +\ Fire Damage
Lucky Hit: Up to a \ 40% Chance to Deal +\ Cold Damage
+\% Fire and Cold Damage
+\% Attack Speed
Lucky Hit: Up to a \]% chance to Freeze enemies for 2 3 seconds.
+\ \]% Critical Strike Chance
+\ \]% Fireball Attack Speed
Lucky Hit: Up to
+\ Mana when a 5% Chance to Restore +\% Primary Resource Fireball Explodes
Fireball now bounces as it travels, exploding each time it hits the ground, but its explosion deals \ \]% less damage.
\
+\% Damage to Elites
\]% Cooldown Reduction
+\ \ Maximum Life
+\% Damage
+\% Crowd Control Duration \ All Stats
When you Stun, Freeze, or Immobilize an Elite enemy, or damage a Boss, it Pulls Elite, you Pull In all Nearby enemies. You enemies and deal \%\ increased damage to them for 3 seconds. This effect can Can only occur once every 12 seconds.
Against Bosses, this effect triggers when dealing damage instead.
+\ \]% Critical Strike Chance Against Close Enemies
+\% Lucky Hit Chance
+\% Damage
+\ \% Movement Speed
+\% Attack Speed
+\ to Whirlwind
Whirlwind explodes every 2 seconds and after it ends, dealing \ \]% of the Base damage dealt to surrounding enemies as Fire damage.
+\ \]% Attack Speed
+\ Dexterity
+\% Shadow Clone \% Lucky Hit Chance
+\% Ultimate Damage
+\ \ to Core Skills
Lucky Hit: Damaging a Vulnerable an enemy with a Marksman or Cutthroat Skill has up to a \ \]% chance to summon a Shadow Clone that mimics your attack. that Skill.
+35.0% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies
+\% 130.0% Damage to Close Enemies
+\ \]% Damage to Crowd Controlled Close Enemies
+\% Non-Physical
Storm Strike Chains to +2 Targets
+\% Critical Strike Damage
+\ \ to Claw Basic Skills
Claw is now a Storm Skill and also casts Storm Strike at \ \]% normal damage.
+3 4 Maximum Evade Charges
+\% Movement Speed
\% Essence Cost Reduction
+\% Shadow Lucky Hit
Evade Leaves Behind Desecrated Ground for 2 Seconds
+\ to Reaper's Pursuit
+\% Chance
\ for Sever Projectiles to Cast Twice
+\% Sever Size
\]% Damage Reduction from Shadow Damage Over Time-Affected Enemies
Create Sever leaves behind Desecrated Ground beneath your Sever spectres as they travel, damaging enemies for \ that deals \ Shadow damage over 2 seconds.
+105.0% Overpower Damage
+\% Damage with Two-Handed Bludgeoning Weapons
+\ to Upheaval
+\% 300.0% Damage to Burning Enemies
\% Damage Reduction from Burning Enemies
+\% Upheaval Size
+\ to Upheaval
+\ to Wallop
+\ Strength
Upheaval ignites the ground Burning enemies for an additional \ \ damage over 4 seconds. seconds increased by 10%\ for every 100 Strength you have.
Current Bonus: 0%\
+\% Lucky Hit Chance
+\
Corpse Explosion Fears and Slows for \ Seconds
+\ to Corpse Explosion
+\]% Corpse Attack Speed
+\% Lucky Hit: Up to a +\% Hit Chance to Stun for 2 Seconds
Lucky Hit: Up to a +\% Chance to Fear for 2 Seconds
Instead of detonating immediately, Corpse Explosion summons a Volatile Skeleton that charges at a random enemy and explodes. Corpse Explosion's damage is increased by \ \]%\.
+\% Damage while Shapeshifted
+\% Critical Strike Chance \ Willpower
+\ to Predatory Instinct
+\ \ to Quickshift
Werebear: Your next Werewolf Skill will Heal you for \ \ when damage is first dealt.
+\ \% Cold Resistance
+\ Maximum Life
+\% \% Frost Nova Size
+\% to Shatter's Damage to Frozen Enemies
\% Damage Reduction
+\% Freeze Duration Echo
Enemies that die while Frozen have a \ \]% chance to unleash a Frost Nova.
+\% Physical Damage
+\%
\% Maximum Life
+\% to Ursine Strength's Bonuses
+\ to Iron Fur
+\% Werebear Overpower Damage
\% Damage Reduction while Fortified
+\% Total Armor while in Werebear Form
Werebear form is now your true form, and you gain +3 \ Ranks to all Werebear Skills.
+705 Thorns
+\ Maximum Life
+\% Attack Speed
Lucky Hit: Up 12.6% Total Armor
+\% Bone Storm Duration
+\ Armor
+\ to a 5% Chance to Restore +\% Primary Resource
+\ Maximum Essence Bone Skills
\% Cooldown Reduction
Lucky Hit: While you have an active Bone Storm, hitting an enemy outside of a Bone Storm has up to a \ \]% chance to spawn an additional Bone Storm at their location.
Each of your active Sacrifice bonuses increase the increases this chance by 25% and the total additional maximum possible Bone Storms you can have by +1.
+\% Damage
+\ \ Maximum Life
\%
+\% to Lupine Ferocity's Damage Reduction from Poisoned Enemies
+\% Movement Bonus
+\% Werewolf Attack Speed
+\ to Digitigrade Gait
Werewolf form is now your true form, and you gain +3 \ Ranks to all Werewolf Skills.
+\ All Stats
+\ \% Attack Speed
+\% Critical Strike Chance
+\]% Lucky Hit Chance
+\% Critical Strike Damage
+\ Maximum Life \ All Stats
If a Core Skill hits 4 or more enemies, \ \]% of the Resource cost is refunded.
+\ Willpower
+\% Total Armor
+\% Healing Received
+\
\% Damage Reduction from Enemies Affected by Blood Skills
\% Maximum Life
+\ to Blood Lance
+\% Blood Lance Duration
You are Blood Lanced, and when Blood Lance would deal damage to you, it instead Fortifies you for \ \]% of your Maximum Life and has a 5% 10% chance to form a Blood Orb.
Blood Lance deals \ \]%\ increased damage.
+105.0% Overpower Damage
+\% Physical Damage
+\% Overpower Damage
+\% 350.0% Damage to Injured Enemies
+\ \ Strength
+\% Physical Damage
+\% Vulnerable Damage
+\ to Death Blow
Death Blow creates a shockwave, dealing \ \]% of its Base damage to enemies. Enemies who die to this effect also reset Death Blow’s Cooldown.
+\% Basic Damage
+\ \]% Attack Speed
+\ All Stats
+\% Critical Strike \ to Basic Skills
\% Cooldown Reduction
Lucky Hit: Up to a +\% Chance to Stun for 2 Seconds
Evade Grants +125% Movement Speed for 1 Second
+\ 2.0 Seconds
Evade Grants Unhindered for 2.0 Seconds
+\]% Movement Speed
+\% Crowd Control Duration
\% \% Chill Slow Duration Reduction
+\ Potency
+\% Critical Strike Chance Against Chilled Enemies
+\]% Cold Resistance
You leave behind a trail of frost that Chills enemies. You deal \ \]%\ more damage to Chilled enemies.
+\% Physical Damage
+\% Physical Critical Strike Chance Against Elites
\ \ Maximum Life
\]% Damage Reduction from Bleeding Enemies
+\ Thorns \% Critical Strike Chance
+\% Damage Over Time
Lucky Hit: Inflicting Bleeding on an enemy has up to a \ \]% chance to reduce the Cooldowns of your Skills by 1.0 second.
+\ \ Intelligence
+\% Damage \ to Close Enemies
+\% Damage Elemental Attunement
+\ to Stunned Enemies
+1 Shocking Impact
+\ to Glass Cannon
+17.5% 50.0% Damage
+\% Critical Strike Damage
+\% Damage with Dual-Wielded Weapons
+\% Damage to Close Enemies \ Strength
+\ Maximum Fury
Lucky Hit: Up to a 5% Chance to Restore +\% Primary Resource
+\% Overpower Damage
Skills using this weapon deal \ \]%\ increased damage per point of Fury you have, but you lose 2 10 Fury every second.
Thorns has a 10% chance to deal \ \]%\ increased damage.
+\% Lucky Hit Chance
+\ \]% Minion Attack Speed
\% Maximum Minion Life
+\ Thorns
+1 to Skeletal Warrior Mastery, Skeletal Mage Mastery, and Golem Mastery
+\% Damage
+\ Intelligence
Every 6th attack from each Minion is empowered, exploding for \ \ Physical damage.
+\ \ Maximum Fury
\% Resource Generation
+\
+\]% Attack Speed
+\ Strength \% Critical Strike Damage
+\% Fire Resistance
After spending 100 Fury within 3 seconds, your next cast of Hammer of the Ancients, Upheaval, or Death Blow within 5 seconds is a guaranteed Critical Strike and deals \ \]%\ bonus Critical Strike Damage.
+10.0% Shadow Resistance
+10.0% Resistance to All Elements
+\ 10.0% Shadow Resistance
+\]% Critical Strike Chance
+\ \]% Vulnerable Damage
+\% Damage \ to Bleeding Enemies Rend
Rend's duration is increased by \ \ seconds.
Damaging enemies with your Brawling Skills applies 2 stacks of Rend's Bleed. This can only affect each enemy once every 4 seconds. 1 second.
+\ Maximum Life \ to Grim Harvest
+\ \]% Lucky Hit Chance
+\ Maximum Essence \% Movement Speed
Corpse Tendrils every \ \ seconds.
+\% \% Grenade Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies
+\% Critical Strike Chance
+\ Maximum Life
+\% Critical Strike Damage
+\% Stun Grenade Size
+1 Energy when a Stun Grenade Explodes
\% Cooldown Reduction
Casting Flurry a Core Skill has a \ \]% chance to release throw Stun Grenades that deal \ \ Physical damage and Stun enemies for 1.00 1 second.
Your Grenade Skills have a 2% Stun Grenades gain 5% Lucky Hit Chance.
+\ \]% Critical Strike Chance to each Enhanced Rapid Fire Bonus
\% Imbuement Cooldown Reduction
+\
+\% Chance for Rapid Fire Projectiles to Cast Twice
+\]% Attack Speed for 4 Seconds After Dodging an Attack
Rapid Fire now lobs exploding arrows that deal \ \]%\ increased damage.
+\% Damage to Enemies Affected by Trap Skills
\ \% Inner Sight Duration
+\% Movement Speed while the Inner Sight Gauge is Full
\]% Damage Reduction from Enemies Affected by Trap Skills
+\% Trap Damage
\% Dodge Chance \ Maximum Life
+35.0% 170.0% Critical Strike Damage
+\ Dexterity
+\% \% Chance for Marksman Damage
+\ Projectiles to Cast Twice
+\]% Critical Strike Damage
+\ to Exploit Stutter Step
+\% Attack Speed
The first direct damage you deal to an enemy is a guaranteed Critical Strike. When you consume stacks of Precision casting a Skill, that Skill gains \ \]%\ increased Critical Strike Damage and you gain \ \ Energy.
+\ \ Maximum Life
+\% Lucky Hit Chance
\% Damage Reduction while You Have a Barrier
+\ Healthy
+\]% Barrier Generation
\% Damage Reduction from Close Enemies
+\ Potion Capacity
Your Healing Potion no longer Heals instantly, heals instantly and instead it grants a Barrier for 200% of the original healing for 4 seconds. While
You gain \% Damage Reduction while you have a Barrier, you gain \% Damage Reduction. Barrier and may drink your Healing Potion while at full Life.
+35.0% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies
+\% Core Damage
+\% Damage to Close Enemies
+\% 170.0% Fire Damage
+\ \% Chance for Fireball Projectiles to Inner Flames Cast Twice
+\% Fireball Projectile Speed
+\ to Fireball
+\ Intelligence
Every 3rd cast of Fireball launches 2 additional projectiles and deals \ \]%\ increased damage.
+35.0% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies
+\% 170.0% Lightning Damage
+\% Chance for Charged Bolts Projectiles to Cast Twice
+\ Intelligence
+\% Critical Strike Damage
Lucky Hit: Up to a 5% Chance to Restore +\% Primary
\% Resource Cost Reduction
Your casts of Charged Bolts have a \ \]% chance to be attracted to enemies and last 300% longer.
+\ \ to Meteor
\ \]% Cooldown Reduction
+\% Lucky Hit Chance
+\ Maximum Life
\% Meteor now has 1 additional charge Size
+\ Intelligence
Meteor's Mana cost is replaced with a \ \ second Charge Cooldown instead of a Mana cost, and 2 total Charges.
Casting Meteor drops 3 additional meteors Meteors around the target.
Meteor's Its Enchantment Effect and Enhanced Meteor Enhancement drop 1 additional meteor. Meteor instead.
+\ Maximum Life
+\% Companion Movement Speed
\
\]% Damage Reduction from Close Enemies
+\% Lucky Hit Chance for the Pack Leader Spirit Boon
+\% Wolves Attack Speed
+\ \]% Non-Physical Damage
\% Resource Generation
+\% Lucky Hit Chance
\ \]% Cooldown Reduction
+\% Lucky Hit Chance
+\ to Potent Warding
For each type of Elemental damage you deal, gain \ \]%\ increased damage for 4 seconds, up to \ \]%\ . Dealing Elemental damage refreshes all bonuses.
+\ \]% Resistance to All Elements
+\ \% Maximum Life
+\ Resistance to All Elements
+\% Movement Speed
+\ All Stats
\% Impairment Reduction
When you take damage from a Non-Physical damage type, you gain \ \]%\ Maximum Resistance to that damage type for 6 seconds. This effect can only apply to one damage type at a time.
+\ Maximum Life
+\% Potion Drop Rate
Lucky Hit: Up to a 5% Chance to Heal +\ \ Life
+\ \]% Healing Received
\% Damage Reduction while Healthy
\% Maximum Life
Effects that Heal you beyond 100% Life grant you a Barrier up to \ \]% of your Maximum Life that lasts for 8 seconds. Potions can be used
You may now drink your Healing Potion while at full Life.
+\% Damage while Shapeshifted
+\% Critical Strike Damage
+\ Maximum Spirit
+\% Poison Resource
+\ Willpower
+\ to Wild Impulses
+\% Lightning Resistance
Lucky Hit: Storm Skills have up to a \ \]% chance to grant 4 Spirit.
Your base Storm Skills are now also Werewolf Skills Skills.
+28.0% 175.0% Damage to Healthy Injured Enemies
+\% Physical Damage
+\% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies
+\% Critical Strike Damage
+\ \]% Critical Strike Chance Against Injured Feared Enemies
+\% Movement Speed
+\% Attack Speed
+\% Physical Damage
Lucky Hit: When you Critically Strike Striking an enemy you have has up to a 100% chance to Fear and Slow them by \ \]% for 4 seconds.
Barbarian, Druid Druid, Necromancer
+10.0% Lucky Hit Chance
+2 3 Maximum Evade Charges
Attacks Reduce Evade's Cooldown by \ 1.5 Seconds
+\% \% Teleport Damage
+\ \% Teleport Nova Size
+\ Intelligence
+\ to Teleport
+\ Potion Capacity
\% Damage Reduction from Close Enemies
+\% Damage \ All Stats
+\ Maximum Life
\% Damage Reduction while Unstoppable
+\ \]% Damage while Berserking
+\ Maximum Fury
+\ \]% Attack Speed
+\ to Aggressive Resistance while Berserking
+\% Movement Speed while Berserking
+\ Maximum Life
+\ \]% Attack Speed
Lucky Hit: Up to a 5%
+\% Critical Strike Chance to Restore +\% Primary Resource
+\% Damage
+\ Strength
After casting Double Swing 4 times, your next Double Swing will hit 2 additional times, each dealing \ \]%\ increased damage.
+\% Lucky Hit Chance
+\ \ to Lightning Storm