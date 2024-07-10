This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Diablo 4 Patch 1.4.4 Now Live - 900MB Download Size
Diablo IV
Posted
52 minutes ago
by
silec
Diablo 4 Patch 1.4.4 is now available to download, including improved Tempering manual drop rate, categorized Tempered affix icons, bug fixes, and more!
Diablo 4 Patch 1.4.4 Patch Notes
Tempered affixes now show an icon of their affix category rather than having the same symbol.
Patch 1.4.4 is mostly containing bug fixes and QoL changes. Here are some of the highlights of the patch:
Blizzard
Tempering manual drop rates have been improved to be more consistent.
Fixed an issue where the Tortured Gift of Amulets in Helltide didn't grant as many items as intended.
Fixed an issue where Stormbane's Wrath could teleport to the player during its cast in a Nightmare Dungeon, instantly killing the player.
Fixed an issue where the following Aspects were not dealing as much damage as intended:
Dust Devil's Aspect
Aspect of Surprise
Trickster's Aspect
Aspect of Artful Initiative
Vengeful Aspect
Aspect of Arrow Storms
What do you think of Patch 1.4.4? Share your thoughts with us below.
Diablo 4 Season 4 Overview Diablo 4 Season 4 Tier Lists Diablo 4 Pit of Artificers Guide
