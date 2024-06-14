This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Diablo 4 Patch 1.4.3 Sorcerer Class Changes - Damage Reduction Buffs
Diablo IV
Posted
2 hr 15 min ago
by
silec
Sorcerers are receiving major damage reduction buffs with Patch 1.4.3 among other changes such as buffs to
Fireball
and
Meteor
builds. Patch 1.4.3 will go live on June 17 on all platforms.
Diablo 4 Patch Notes: Patch 1.4.3 Sorcerer Class Overview
Blizzard
Balance Updates
General
Healing Potions
Initial healing increased by 50%.
Light Healing Potion
, and s
Initial healing increased by 100%.
Strong Healing Potion
,
Greater Healing Potion
,
Major Healing Potion
, and s
Initial healing increased by 200%.
Legendary Aspects
Barrier Cooldown reduced from 30 to 20 seconds.
Mythic Unique Items
Poison nova now spawns on the enemy instead of the player.
Poison nova damage increased by 50%.
Shadow explosion damage increased by 100%.
Maximum stacks of Resource Cost Reduction and bonus Damage increased from 4 to 5.
This increases the maximum amount of Resource Cost Reduction and bonus Damage from 40% to 50%.
Divine barrage damage increased by 100%.
Paragon
Stat requirements for non-main stats reduced from 90 to 60 per Paragon Board.
Developer's Note:
A classes main stat is the one that increases the damage of all of their skills. For example, Sorcerers main stat is Intelligence, so this change affects their Rare Paragon Nodes that have threshold bonuses for Dexterity and Willpower. The stat requirements to activate any Rare Node increases for each additional Paragon Board you progress through. Some of these nodes that require non-main stats were harder to activate than intended. This change makes it easier to activate these nodes, especially on later Paragon Boards.
Sorcerer
Skills
Barrier amount increased from 30% of Base Life to 25% of Maximum Life.
Duration increased from 3 to 4 seconds.
Damage Reduction increased from 15% to 20%.
Passives
Maximum Resistance increased from 1/2/3% to 2/4/6%.
Adjusted functionality: No longer excludes Basic Skill casts.
Additional damage taken reduced from 3/6/9% to 2/4/6%.
Persistence duration increased from 2 to 3 seconds.
Movement Speed increased from 3/6/9% to 4/8/12%.
Duration increased from 3 to 4 seconds.
Reduced enemy damage dealt increased from 5/10/15% to 6/12/18%.
Healing per Nearby Burning enemy increased from .3/.6/.9% to .5/1/1.5%.
Healing per Nearby Burning Boss enemy increased from .6/1.2/1.8% to 2/4/6%.
Bonus damage while Healthy increased from 3/6/9% to 4/8/12%.
Cooldown Reduction for hitting Elite enemies increased from .25 to .35 seconds.
Bonus damage increased from 45% to 60%.
Bonus damage per unique source of Burning increased from 2% to 4%.
Critical Strike Chance increased from 5% to 10%.
Bonus damage increased from 25% to 30%.
Bonus damage increased from 15% to 20%.
Bonus damage after a Critical Strike increased from 20% to 25%.
Legendary Aspects
Damage Reduction increased from 10-20% to 15-25%.
Additional chains increased from 4 to 5.
Chance to cast an additional Shock Skill increased from 15-30% to 25%-40%.
Previous - grants 6-9% Damage Reduction for each Close enemy, up to 18-27%.
Now - grants 6-9% Damage Reduction, tripled while fighting a Close enemy.
Meteorites damage increased from 20-35% to 30-45%.
Additional casts increased from 1 to 2.
Maximum stacks increased from 3 to 5.
Unique Items
Embers damage increased by ~35%.
Damage increased for every 100 Intelligence increased from 50% to 60%.
Bonus damage increased from 40-60% to 50-70%.
Damage penalty reduced from 35-25% to 30-20%.
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Recent News