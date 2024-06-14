This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Diablo 4 Patch 1.4.3 Rogue Class Changes - Scoundrel's Kiss Rapid Fire Fix, Twisting Blades and Grenade Buffs
Diablo IV
Posted
6 seconds ago
by
silec
Rogues are seeing some buffs with Patch 1.4.3 for Diablo 4, including buffs to
Twisting Blades
and Grenades, as well as a fix for
Rapid Fire
with
Scoundrel's Kiss
equipped. Patch 1.4.3 will go live on June 17 on all platforms.
Diablo 4 Patch Notes: Patch 1.4.3 Rogue Class Overview
Blizzard
Balance Updates
General
Healing Potions
Initial healing increased by 50%.
Light Healing Potion
, and s
Initial healing increased by 100%.
Strong Healing Potion
,
Greater Healing Potion
,
Major Healing Potion
, and s
Initial healing increased by 200%.
Legendary Aspects
Barrier Cooldown reduced from 30 to 20 seconds.
Mythic Unique Items
Poison nova now spawns on the enemy instead of the player.
Poison nova damage increased by 50%.
Shadow explosion damage increased by 100%.
Maximum stacks of Resource Cost Reduction and bonus Damage increased from 4 to 5.
This increases the maximum amount of Resource Cost Reduction and bonus Damage from 40% to 50%.
Divine barrage damage increased by 100%.
Paragon
Stat requirements for non-main stats reduced from 90 to 60 per Paragon Board.
Developer's Note:
A classes main stat is the one that increases the damage of all of their skills. For example, Sorcerers main stat is Intelligence, so this change affects their Rare Paragon Nodes that have threshold bonuses for Dexterity and Willpower. The stat requirements to activate any Rare Node increases for each additional Paragon Board you progress through. Some of these nodes that require non-main stats were harder to activate than intended. This change makes it easier to activate these nodes, especially on later Paragon Boards.
Rogue
Skills
Initial damage increased by 20%.
Return damage increased by 20%.
Damage increased by ~25%.
Passives
Lucky Hit no longer requires direct damage to proc, and will now also work on Damage Over Time effects.
Damage Reduction increased from 4/8/12% to 6/12/18%.
Previous - While Stealthed, you Heal for 4/8/12% Maximum Life per second.
Now - When entering Sealth and every second while Stealthed, you Heal for 5/10/15% of your Maximum Life.
Paragon
Glyph
Non-Basic and Non-Core skill damage increased from 15% to 25%.
Glyph
Previous - When you cast an Agility Skill, you gain 9% increased Energy Regeneration for 6 seconds.
Now - When you cast an Agility Skill, you deal 10% increased damage and gain 15% increased Energy Regeneration for 6 seconds.
Glyph
Damage Reduction increased from 10% to 15%.
Glyph
Damage Reduction increased from 10% to 15%.
Legendary Aspects
Damage increased from 30-60% to 50-80%.
Energy required to drop Grenades reduced from 100 to 75.
Grenade damage increased by 50%.
Grenade damage increased by 200%.
When using , Grenades now drop at the location the player teleports to instead of where they teleported from.
Developer's Note:
This only changes where the Grenades drop when using , and not Evade.
Grenade damage increased by 50%.
Time required for a reduced from 3 to 2 seconds.
Previous - Lucky Hit: Critical Strikes with Marksman Skills have up to 45-60% chance to grant a free shadow.
Now - Lucky Hit: Critical Strikes have up to 45-60% chance to grant a free shadow.
damage increased by 30%.
Bonus damage dealt by all Arrow Storms increased from 25-35% to 30-40%.
damage increased by 30%.
Unique Items
Previous - deals 50-70% increased damage. Unless it hits a Boss of Player, Death Trap will continue to re-arm itself until it kills an enemy.
Now - deals 50-90% increased damage and will re-arm itself a second time.
Grenade damage increased by 50%.
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue with equipped couldn't properly hit close targets and could sometimes fire projectiles behind the player. This also increases the radius of the explosions by 25%.
