Diablo 4 Patch 1.4.3 Necromancer Class Changes - Pet Bug Fixed, Minionless Necromancer Buffs

Blizzard
Balance Updates
General Healing Potions
Light Healing Potion
-
Initial healing increased by 50%.
Strong Healing Potion
- Initial healing increased by 100%.
, Greater Healing Potion
, Major Healing Potion
Legendary Aspects
- Initial healing increased by 200%.
Mythic Unique Items
-
Barrier Cooldown reduced from 30 to 20 seconds.
-
Poison nova now spawns on the enemy instead of the player.
- Poison nova damage increased by 50%.
- Shadow explosion damage increased by 100%.
- Maximum stacks of Resource Cost Reduction and bonus Damage increased from 4 to 5.
- This increases the maximum amount of Resource Cost Reduction and bonus Damage from 40% to 50%.
Paragon
- Divine barrage damage increased by 100%.
Developer's Note: A classes main stat is the one that increases the damage of all of their skills. For example, Sorcerers main stat is Intelligence, so this change affects their Rare Paragon Nodes that have threshold bonuses for Dexterity and Willpower. The stat requirements to activate any Rare Node increases for each additional Paragon Board you progress through. Some of these nodes that require non-main stats were harder to activate than intended. This change makes it easier to activate these nodes, especially on later Paragon Boards.
- Stat requirements for non-main stats reduced from 90 to 60 per Paragon Board.
Necromancer Book of the Dead
- Skirmishers Sacrifice Upgrade
Critical Strike Chance bonus increased from 5% to 10%.
Defenders Sacrifice Upgrade
- Resistance to All Elements increased from 20% to 25%.
Reapers Sacrifice Upgrade
- Shadow Damage increased from 15% to 20%.
Shadow Mages Sacrifice Upgrade
- Maximum Essence increased from 15 to 20.
- Now also increases Essence Generation by 20%.
Cold Mages Sacrifice Upgrade
- Damage to Vulnerable enemies increased from 15% to 20%.
Bone Mages Sacrifice Upgrade
- Overpower Damage increased from 25% to 30%.
Bone Golem Sacrifice Upgrade
- Attack Speed bonus increased from 10% to 15%.
Blood Golem Sacrifice Upgrade
- Maximum Life bonus increased from 10% to 15%.
Iron Golem Sacrifice Upgrade
Paragon
- Critical Strike Damage bonus increased from 30% to 35%.
- Legendary Node
Maximum damage increased from 15% to 30%.
Glyph
- Fortify bonus increased from 7% to 10% of your Maximum Life.
Glyph
- Shadow damage bonus increased from 15% to 20%.
Glyph
Legendary Aspects
- Damage bonus increased from 2% to 3%, up to a maximum from 12% to 18% for every Close Corpse.
-
Sacrifice bonus increased from 10-25% to 35-50%.
- Previous - Each time that damages an enemy, gain a Barrier equal to 1-6% of your Base Life for 10 seconds.
- Now - Each time that damages an enemy, gain a Barrier equal to 1-6% of your Maximum Life for 10 seconds.
Bug Fixes
Developer's Note: Elixir of Holy Bolts now deals a percentage of your weapon damage rather than percentage of the enemy's health. This change is intended to reduce its effectiveness against the toughest enemies in higher tiers of the Pit, but will still be really valuable for players throughout the whole game. We made this change alongside a reduction to the health of enemies in the Pit so players who are delving deep into the Pit aren't heavily affected.
- Fixed an issue where Elixir of Holy Bolts's damage was scaling unintentionally high when it was triggered from pets such as Necromancer's Minions.
- Fixed an issue where Pets were being counted as minions in various cases.