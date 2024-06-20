This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Diablo 4 Patch 1.4.3 Hotfix 1 - Andariel's Visage Fixed, Tal Rasha's Ring Stacks Properly, Elixir of Holy Bolt Reenabled
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 51 min ago
by
Jezartroz
Blizzard has released the first hotfix for the Season 4 Midseason Patch in Diablo 4, including fixes to items such as , , and .
HOTFIX 1 - June 20 - 1.4.3
BUG FIXES
Fixed an issue where the Poison Nova from was dealing damage around the player, even though the visual effect was around enemies.
Fixed an issue where the Poison Nova from was dealing less damage than intended.
Fixed an issue where salvaging an item that had been Masterworked only once would not refund masterworking materials.
Fixed an issue where did not always fire the right amount of projectiles when both and the
Aspect Repeating
were equipped.
Fixed an issue where was not granting the correct damage bonus at full stacks as intended.
Fixed an issue where were leading to backend server crashes. These have been re-enabled after this hotfix.
