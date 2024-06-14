This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Diablo 4 Patch 1.4.3 Druid Class Changes - Dolmen Stone Boulder Fix, Pulverize and Spirit Boon Buffs
Diablo IV
Posted
3 hr 48 min ago
by
silec
Patch 1.4.3 comes with various buffs for Druids, including skills such as
Pulverize
and
Rabies
, passives, Spirit Boons, and Legendary Aspects. Patch 1.4.3 will go live on June 17 on all platforms.
Diablo 4 Patch Notes: Patch 1.4.3 Druid Class Overview
Blizzard
Balance Updates
General
Healing Potions
Initial healing increased by 50%.
Light Healing Potion
, and s
Initial healing increased by 100%.
Strong Healing Potion
,
Greater Healing Potion
,
Major Healing Potion
, and s
Initial healing increased by 200%.
Legendary Aspects
Barrier Cooldown reduced from 30 to 20 seconds.
Mythic Unique Items
Poison nova now spawns on the enemy instead of the player.
Poison nova damage increased by 50%.
Shadow explosion damage increased by 100%.
Maximum stacks of Resource Cost Reduction and bonus Damage increased from 4 to 5.
This increases the maximum amount of Resource Cost Reduction and bonus Damage from 40% to 50%.
Divine barrage damage increased by 100%.
Paragon
Stat requirements for non-main stats reduced from 90 to 60 per Paragon Board.
Developer's Note:
A classes main stat is the one that increases the damage of all of their skills. For example, Sorcerers main stat is Intelligence, so this change affects their Rare Paragon Nodes that have threshold bonuses for Dexterity and Willpower. The stat requirements to activate any Rare Node increases for each additional Paragon Board you progress through. Some of these nodes that require non-main stats were harder to activate than intended. This change makes it easier to activate these nodes, especially on later Paragon Boards.
Druid
Spirit Boons
Gift of the Stag
Maximum Spirit Increased from 20 to 40.
Prickleskin
Thorns amount increased by 100%.
Advantageous Beast
Previous - Reduce the duration of Control Impairing Effects by 15%.
Now - Gain 15% Movement Speed and 15% Impairment Reduction.
Scythe Talons
Critical Strike Chance increased from 5% to 10%.
Iron Feather
Maximum Life increased from 14% to 20%.
Swooping Attacks
Attack Speed increased from 10% to 15%.
Energize
Spirit restored increased from 20 to 30.
Bolster
Fortify amount increased from 15% to 25% of your Maximum Life.
Obsidian Slam
Kills required for guaranteed Overpower reduced from 20 to 10.
Skills
Poisoning damage increased by 25%.
Damage increased by 76%.
Previous - Enemies Overpowered by are Stunned for 3 seconds.
Now -
Pulverize
deals 30% increased Overpower Damage. Enemies Overpowered by
Pulverize
are Stunned for 3 seconds.
Passives
Chance to trigger a free Skill of the opposite category increased from 30% to 35%.
Damage bonus increased from 20% to 30%.
Damage to Distant Enemies increased from 3/6/9% to 5/10/15%.
Poisoning amount increased from 8/15/23% to 12/24/36% of the Skill's Base damage.
Maximum damage bonus increased from 6/12/18% to 8/16/24%.
Previous - Increases the amount of Fortify you gain from all sources by 5/10/15%.
Now - Increases the amount of Fortify you gain from all sources by 5/10/15% and you gain 3/6/9% Damage Reduction while Fortified.
Previous - While in Werebear form, you receive 6/12/18% additional Healing from all sources.
Now - While in Werebear form, you receive 6/12/18% additional Healing from all sources and gain 4/8/12% increased Maximum Life.
Time in Werebear form required for Overpower reduced from 24/20/16 to 20/16/12 seconds.
Legendary Aspects
damage increased from 50-80% to 70-100% of normal damage.
Damage bonus increased from 10-25% to 15-30%.
Werewolf Companion damage increased from 85-115% to 100-130%.
damage when cast above 50 Spirit increased from 10-25% to 20-35%.
Paragon
Legendary Node
Damage increased from 120% to 150%.
Glyph
Damage bonus after an Overpower increased from 12% to 15%.
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where casting s with would cause it to not cast at all. s now have a limit of 10 but their damage is increased by 10% for each boulder.
Fixed an issue where Pets were being counted as minions in various cases.
