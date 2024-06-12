This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Diablo 4 Patch 1.4.2a Patch Notes - Missing Mounts Bug Fixed
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 23 min ago
by
silec
Blizzard has just released Patch 1.4.2a for Diablo 4 which fixes a bug where some mounts were missing from the stable master's interface.
Blizzard
1.4.2a Build #54753 (All Platforms)
- June 12, 2024
Bug Fixes
Fixed a bug where some mounts went missing from the stable master's interface.
Stability and performance improvements.
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post