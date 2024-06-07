This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Diablo 4 Patch 1.4.1 HOTFIX 2 - March of the Goblins Event Improvements, Helltide Threat Bug Fix
Diablo IV
Posted
42 minutes ago
by
silec
Blizzard has rolled out a hotfix to all players that improves the loot from the March of the Goblins event and fixes a bug that locked Helltide Threat at the maximum for players logging out while Hellmarked.
Blizzard
HOTFIX 2 - JUNE 7, 2024 - 1.4.1
March of the Goblins
General
The spawn rate of Goblins during the Event has been increased.
Legendary Treasure Bags
The chance for Treasure bags to drop has been increased.
Overall Loot quality has been improved
Players will now receive more Legendary Items, Uniques, a and even a chance for bonus s.
Treasure goblins that are level 80 and above will now always drop iPower 925 items.
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where Treasure Goblins over level 100 did not drop loot of the intended quality.
Fixed an issue where Helltide Threat could be locked at max if the player logged out while Hellmarked.
