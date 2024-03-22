This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Diablo 4 Patch 1.3.5 Coming on March 26 - Ray Tracing, Bug Fixes
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 35 min ago
by
Jezartroz
Blizzard has released patch notes for Patch 1.3.5, launching March 26, which will address several bug fixes and introduce Ray Tracing to the game.
1.3.5 Build #51319 (All Platforms)
- March 26, 2024
Game Updates
Patch 1.3.5. introduces Raytracing to all supported platforms and updates to Ambient Occlusion and Contact Shadows. For more details, please visit
this article
.
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where the Portal entrance to the Gauntlet didn't apply Portal cosmetics.
Fixed an issue where the ability to interact with certain things would not function if Corpse Tendrils was equipped to the same key binding as ‘Interact’.
Fixed an issue where some elites could not properly spawn in the second half of the Path of the Blind dungeon.
Fixed an issue where some headstone cosmetics would not appear in the Wardrobe.
Various performance, stability, and visual improvements.
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post