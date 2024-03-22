Diablo 4 Patch 1.3.5 Coming on March 26 - Ray Tracing, Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where the Portal entrance to the Gauntlet didn't apply Portal cosmetics.

Fixed an issue where the ability to interact with certain things would not function if Corpse Tendrils was equipped to the same key binding as ‘Interact’.

Fixed an issue where some elites could not properly spawn in the second half of the Path of the Blind dungeon.

Fixed an issue where some headstone cosmetics would not appear in the Wardrobe.