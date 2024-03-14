This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Diablo 4 Patch 1.3.4a Now Available - Leaderboard Data Updates and Corrections
Diablo IV
Posted
53 minutes ago
by
PopularTopular
Blizzard has released a
small patch
that fixes issues related to leaderboard data displaying improperly. This patch is now available to download and is only around ~650MB.
Blizzard
1.3.4a Build #51196 (All Platforms)
- March 14, 2024
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where leaderboard data wouldn't update properly.
Fixed an issue where incorrect data could show when looking at leaderboard entry for player on the friend list.
Fixed an issue where the Gauntlet could be teleported out of via the map.
Various performance and stability improvements.
While Season of the Construct is confirmed to end on April 16th, we're eager to learn more about Diablo 4's fourth Season. Make sure to tune in to our live coverage when the next Campfire Chat begins on March 20, at 11 a.m. PDT!
