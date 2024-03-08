This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Diablo 4 Patch 1.3.4 Patch Notes Released - Bug Fixes, User Interface Tweaks
Diablo IV
Posted
4 hr 42 min ago
by
Jezartroz
Blizzard has released patch notes for Diablo 4 Patch 1.3.4, releasing on March 12, which include many bug fixes and small user interface tweaks.
1.3.4 Build #50942 (All Platforms)
- March 12, 2024
Bug Fixes
Accessibility
Fixed an issue where the Screen Reader did not read out the View button when opening the Trials menu.
Fixed an issue where the Screen Reader did not announce all the information in the Trials menu unless the player was in World Tier IV.
Fixed an issue where the Screen Reader did not announce the Party Entry Trials and Weekly Result menus.
Fixed an issue where the Screen Reader did not read options in drop-down menus in various instances.
Fixed an issue where the Screen Reader did not announce available points in the Skill Tree.
Season of the Construct
Fixed an issue where the Seneschal was considered a minion, which made the Glyph unusable.
Fixed an issue where the Next Rank description for the Seneschal ability was inaccurate.
Fixed an issue where the barrier granted by the Seneschal ability did not trigger the damage bonus from the .
Fixed an issue where Malphas' Meteor could still deal damage players after his defeat.
Fixed an issue where the Lapidarist Proficient objective could not be completed. The objective can now also gain progress from acquiring s in addition to Uncertain Stone Caches.
Fixed an issue s couldn't be crafted when only the stone was left to get to max level.
Gameplay
Fixed an issue where equipping multiple instances of the would only use the first instance equipped, instead of using the strongest version equipped.
Fixed an issue where the Gauntlet Play Again button did not take the player to a new instance of the same Dungeon.
Fixed an issue where a Nightmare Dungeon could be reset by using a Nightmare Sigil while inside the Dungeon. Nightmare Sigils can no longer be used while inside an active Nightmare Dungeon.
Fixed an issue where Tortured Gifts in Helltide could not drop at least one Equipment.
Dungeons
Fixed an issue where the Tomb Lord boss in the Carrion Fields would not re-appear if the player left the boss arena immediately after placing the last statue.
Fixed an issue where Spider Caller monsters could sometimes not spawn in the Sirocco Caverns, which would block progression.
Fixed an issue where an insufficient amount of Animus Carriers could fail to spawn in the Dark Ravine, blocking progression.
Fixed an issue where the Gauntlet could be re-entered after leaving via a .
User Interface and User Experience
Fixed an issue where Season Journey objectives would not display as completed when applicable.
Fixed an issue where swapping between menus and the world map while in a Vault could cause the map to erroneously default to the Gatehall map.
Fixed an issue where Hall of Ancients records did not denote if a character is playing on Hardcore difficulty.
Fixed an issue where there was no Dungeon exit icon on the map or mini-map in Gauntlet dungeons.
Fixed an issue where the Butcher's barrier would not show as being depleted.
Fixed an issue where filtering the leaderboard to All Platforms did not include PC entries.
Fixed an issue where the map icon for Pillars of Glory would only be visible when in close proximity to it.
Miscellaneous
Fixed an issue where the Visual effect of did not match the damage radius of the ability.
Fixed an issue where the arrows fired from Rogue's Volley could appear invisible.
Various performance, visual, and stability improvements.
