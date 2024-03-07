This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Diablo 4 Patch 1.3.3a Now Live - PlayStation Tutorial and Leaderboard Filtering Fixed
Diablo IV
Posted
2 hr 17 min ago
by
silec
Blizzard has released Patch 1.3.3a for Diablo 4 which contains various bug fixes, including a fix for the PlayStation first-time player experience appearing on every startup and multiple leaderboard filtering fixes.
Blizzard
1.3.3a Build #50936 (All Platforms)
- March 7, 2024
Bug Fixes
Gameplay
Fixed an issue on PlayStation™ where first-time player experiences triggered whenever a player visited the Diablo IV title screen.
Gauntlet
Fixed an issue where filtering the Solo Leaderboard by Friends could accidentally provide no results.
Fixed an issue where filtering the leaderboard by Friends or Clans could lead to only one entry.
Fixed an issue where players could not scroll through all pages of the Leaderboard.
Stability
Fixed various crashes that occurred when players inspected another player’s profile on the Gauntlet Leaderboard.
