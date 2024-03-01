This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Diablo 4 Patch 1.3.3 Patch Notes Now Available - The Gauntlet, Class Changes, Vampiric Powers
Diablo IV
Posted
1 hr 35 min ago
by
silec
Blizzard has just released the patch notes for Diablo 4 Patch 1.3.3 which includes The Gauntlet, leaderboards, class changes, Vampiric Powers returning, and more! The patch will be released on March 5.
The Gauntlet and Leaderboards Guide Vampiric Powers Returning
Blizzard
1.3.3 Build #50570 (All Platforms)
- March 5, 2024
Gameplay Updates
Vampiric Powers
Developer's Note:
Select Vampiric Powers from Season of Blood have returned with some tweaks to make their power level fit into Season of the Construct. These powers will be available as Legendary Aspects in all World Tiers and in both the Eternal and Seasonal Realms.
Of Accursed Touch
Lucky Hit: Up to a 20-35% chance to inflict Vampiric Curse on enemies. Enemies afflicted by Vampiric Curse are also Vulnerable.
Vampiric Curse's stored souls deal 20%-50% increased damage.
Of Metamorphosis
When you Evade you turn into a cloud of bats, becoming Unstoppable for 2.5 seconds. Enemies along your path take Physical Damage and are inflicted with Vampiric Curse.
Evade's cooldown is increased by 5-10 seconds.
Blood Boiling
When your Core skills Overpower an enemy, you spawn 3 Volatile Blood Drops. Collecting a Volatile Blood Drop causes it to explode, dealing Physical Damage around you.
Every 20 seconds, your next Skill is guaranteed to Overpower.
Hectic
For every 5 Basic Skills you cast, one of your active Cooldowns is reduced by 2-4 seconds.
Undying
Casting Skills heals you for .5-2% life. This heals for an additional 1% life while you are below 50% Life.
Of the Moonrise
Damaging an enemy with a Basic skill grants you 4% Attack Speed for 10 seconds, stacking up to 5 times. Upon reaching maximum stacks, you enter a Vampiric Bloodrage, gaining 40-80% Basic Skill damage and 15% Movement Speed for 10 seconds.
Balance Updates
General
Unique Items
Now shows a buff on the bar while active.
Damage to Chilled enemies increased from 7-10% to 12-15%.
Maximum Resistance increased from 6-10% to 8-12%.
Resource refund increased from 20-40% to 30-50%.
Legendary Aspects
Damage maximum increased from 30% to 40%.
Stun chance increased from 8% to 10%.
Damage to Stunned enemies increased from 10-20% to 15-25%.
Amount of Life Healed needed for Resource gain changed from 25% to 20%.
Barbarian
Skills
Damage increased by 10%.
Fury gain increased from 13 to 15.
Additional Fury increased from 3 to 5.
Additional Fury with 2-handed weapons increased from 4 to 10.
Damage increased by 10%.
Damage increased by 10%.
Fury gain increased from 13 to 15.
Vulnerable duration increased from 2 to 3 seconds.
Ultimate Cooldown Reduction increased from 1 to 2 seconds.
Fortify amount increased from 15% to 20%.
Bonus damage increased from 10% to 20%.
Passives
Fury gain increased from 7/14/21% to 10/20/30%.
Paragon
Glyph
Previous: While wielding a Polearm, you deal 10% damage to Healthy or Injured Enemies.
New: While wielding a Polearm, you deal 10% increased damage.
Legendary Aspects
Damage reduction increased from 18-28% to 25-35%.
Unique Items
Ranks of increased from 2-3 to 3-4.
Damage increased from 16-26% to 25-35%.
Druid
Skills
Spirit Generation increased from 13 to 16.
Damage increased by 10%.
Chance to Stun increased from 10% to 15%.
Fortify amount increased from 8% to 12% maximum Life.
Spirit Generation increased from 14 to 16.
Damage increased by 10%.
Additional Spirit per enemy hit increased from 3 to 4.
Spirit Generation increased from 12 to 15.
Damage increased by 15%.
Damage increased by 30%.
Spirit Generation increased from 17 to 20.
Damage increased by 10%.
Fortify amount increased from 3% to 5% max Life.
Knockdown duration increased from 1.5 to 2 seconds.
Passive damage increased by 30%.
Active damage increased by 45%.
s
Passive damage increased by 30%.
Active damage increased by 40%.
Passive damage increased by 30%.
Active damage increased by 20%.
Passives
Damage bonus increased from 5/10/15% to 7/14/21%.
Damage bonus while in Werebear form increased from 30% to 50%.
Damage and Overpower damage bonuses increased from 25% to 30%.
Damage bonus increased from 15% to 20%.
Legendary Aspects
Previous: launches spikes in a line and has a 2-1 second cooldown.
New: gains 35-50% bonus damage, launches spikes in a line, and has a 2–1 second Cooldown.
Unique Items
Ranks of increased from 2–3 to 3–4.
Storm Howl damage increased by 180%.
Necromancer
Book of the Dead
Skeleton Warrior
Damage increased by 30%.
Life increased by 10%.
Skeleton Reaper
Damage increased by 20%.
Life increased by 10%.
Skeleton Frost Mage
Damage increased by 20%.
Life increased by 10%.
Skeleton Shadow Mage
Damage increased by 20%.
Life increased by 10%.
Skeleton Sacrifice Mage
Damage increased by 20%.
Life increased by 10%.
Golem
Basic Attack Damage increased by 30%.
Life increased by 20%.
Skills
Damage bonus per enemy drained reduced from x10% to x5%.
Nova damage increased by 40%.
Developer's Note:
The goals of this change are to reduce the opportunity cost of using against fewer numbers of enemies as well as increasing its overall power, even in scenarios of hitting multiple enemies.
Damage bonus increased from 20% to 30%.
Outgoing Damage increased by 6.5%.
Returning damage increased by 20%.
Damage increased from 40% to 75% of 's initial damage.
Vulnerable duration increased from 2 to 3 seconds.
Impact damage increased by 33.3%.
Damage over time increased by 10.5%.
Immobilize duration increased from 1.5 to 2.5 seconds.
Damage bonus increased from 15% to 20%.
Damage increased by 21.5%.
Damage bonus increased from 8% to 10%.
Previous: Enemies inside are Vulnerable.
New: Enemies inside of when cast are made Vulnerable for 8 seconds.
Damage increased by 25%.
Passives
Death's Approach (name changed from )
Previous: You deal 4% increased damage to Distance enemies.
New: Gain 4/8/12% Movement Speed.
Previous: Gain .1/.2/.3 Thorns.
New: Gain 0.1/0.2/0.3 Thorns and 5/10/15% additional Armor.
Damage Reduction from Close enemies increased from 3/6/9% to 4/8/12%.
Damage bonus increased from x10/20/30% to /15/30/45%.
Previous: Lucky Hit: Darkness Skills have up to a 15% chance to Stun for 1 Second.
New: Lucky Hit: Darkness Skills have up to a 15% chance to Stun enemies for 1/2/3 seconds and deal .2 Shadow damage to them.
Paragon
Legendary Node
Bonus Minion damage per 20% Attack Speed increased from 10% to 15%.
Glyph
Previous Additional Bonus: You and your minions deal 10% increased Physical damage.
New: You and your Minions deal 10% increased Physical damage and you gain 1% Movement Speed for each active Minion.
Legendary Aspects
Damage reduction also applies to the player in addition to their Minions.
Damage of echoes changed from 60-50% less damage to 10-30% less damage.
Sorcerer
Skills
Damage increased by 40%.
Damage of Burn radius increased from 25% to 50%.
Enemy damage reduced amount increased from 25% to 30%.
Immobilize duration increased from 1 to 1.5 seconds.
Damage increased by 15%.
Damage increased by 10%.
Passives
Barrier duration increased from 5% to 8%.
Lucky Hit chance increased from 3% to 5%.
Previous: After Standing still for 1.5 Seconds, your Pyromancy Skills cost 5/10/15% less mana.
New: Your Pyromancy Skills cost 4% less Mana and deal 2% increased damage. Double these bonuses after standing still for 2 seconds.
Damage increased from 40% to 45%.
Damage increased by 33%.
Paragon
Glyph
Damage Reduction increased from 13% to 15%.
Glyph
Damage Reduction stacks increased from 12% to 15%.
Glyph
Critical Strike Chance increased from 10% to 20%.
Glyph
Damage per 5 Intelligence purchased in range increased from +1.3% to +2%, maxing out at +10%.
Glyph
Damage per 5 Intelligence purchased in range increased from +2.6% to +3%, maxing out at +15%.
Glyph
Damage and Mana Regeneration increased from 6.7% to 7%.
Legendary Aspects
Mana cost reduced from 100-200 to 75-125.
Chance increased from 10-20% to 15-30%.
Rogue
Skills
Attack Speed increased by 20%.
Dev Note: Lower the Power interrupt frames from 20 to 16.
Attack Speed increased by 20%.
Dev Note: Lower the Power interrupt frames from 20 to 16.
Damage increased by 10%.
Previous: If hits any Vulnerable enemy, it will make all enemies hit by that cast Vulnerable for 3 seconds.
New: deals x20% increased damage to Vulnerable enemies. If hits any Vulnerable enemy it will make all enemies hit by that cast Vulnerable for 3 seconds.
Previous: Evading through an enemy will cause your next to Stun enemies for 2.5 seconds.
New: Evading through an enemy will cause your next to deal x30% increased damage and Stun enemies for 2.5 seconds.
Damage increased by 10%.
Damage increased by 10%.
Passives
Stacks required for bonuses reduced from 6 to 4.
Paragon
Glyph
Cooldown reduction increased from .5 seconds to 1 second.
Legendary Aspects
Damage bonus increased from 8-15% to 15-22%.
Previous: 's Arrows have 15-25% chance to split into two arrows whenever they ricochet.
New: Increase the damage of arrows that Ricochet from from 40% to 60-80%. In addition, 's arrows have a 40-60% chance to split into 2 arrows whenever they ricochet.
Damage increased from 80-100% base damage to 200-300%.
Unique Items
Damage bonus increased from 20-40% to 40-60%.
bonus damage increased from 30-50% to 50-70%.
Cooldown to summon a Shadow Decoy reduced from 12 to 10 seconds.
Shadow Decoy damage increased by 20%.
The Seneschal
Developer's Note:
We want the Seneschal to feel strong, but there are certain powers that are overperforming. Additionally, there are a couple of unintended interactions that are being addressed.
Poison Support no longer reapplies the Construct's damage bonuses when it spreads, matching the functionality of the other damage over time Tuning Stones.
Bonus Bleeding damage from 20% to 10%.
Bonus Critical Strike damage from 20% to 10%.
Bonus Critical Strike damage per Skill Rank from 2% to 1%.
Tempest no longer gains bonus damage and duration when its reapplied or when it spreads.
User Interface and User Experience
Player Profile Updates
Players' equipped skills are now displayed in their profile.
Equipped Emblems are now displayed in the header of player Profiles.
The applied cosmetic name and where it was earned from are displayed in the tooltips of items that have been transmogged.
From Edit profile, Players can select seals from those they earned during the current week to display on their profile header and social card.
The current character's time played is displayed at the bottom of the profile.
Miscellaneous
The cost to craft Uber Unique items has been reduced from 5 s to 4.
Bug Fixes
Gameplay
Fixed an issue where the Seneschal gained double the benefit from skills that benefit allies, such as Barbarian's or Druid's .
Fixed an issue where an attack that swaps from melee to Crossbow would double the bonuses from the and Rogue passives.
Fixed an issue where some interactable objects associated with various quests, such as Lyndon's Stash during the Discretionary Spending quest, could not be interacted with while mounted.
Fixed an issue where the camera would not reset if the player died during the Echo of Lilith encounter while the camera was zoomed out.
Fixed an issue where the didn't apply armor while the player was mounted.
Fixed an issue where the Guaranteed Overpower granted by the Druid's did not apply immediately after acquiring 12 stacks.
Fixed an issue where the Necromancer's Skeleton Reapers' chance to create a corpse was based on Lucky Hit instead of a flat percentage.
Fixed an issue where cast from the didn't receive the Vulnerable effect granted by .
Fixed an issue where Thorns was not consistent when applying Lucky Hit. (Ex: Thorns could trigger but not ).
Fixed an issue where the Legendary Paragon Node didn't properly give bonus damage based on bonus minion Attack Speed.
Fixed an issue where the wouldn't spawn additional corpses.
Fixed an issue where Sorcerer's and Legendary Paragon effects did not work properly with the .
Fixed an issue where the Passive was not granting as much mana regeneration as it should.
Fixed an issue where bonus damage from could apply more often than intended when stacking multiple casts of on the same enemy.
Fixed an issue where was dealing less damage than expected to bosses.
Developer's Note:
Some items, Legendary Aspects, Passives, Paragon bonuses, and Skills displayed bugs that allowed players to gain more power than intended when you equipped and then unequipped them. We believe these interactions lead to a worse experience for all players, as it creates a stigma that these bugs must be exploited to reach new levels of power. The bug fixes below address all known instances of this issue.
Fixed an issue with multiple Legendary Aspects where equipping duplicate Aspects would always apply the effect of the first equipped Aspect, ignoring the rule of applying only the strongest equipped Aspect.
Fixed an issue where unlearning with the equipped would cause the effect of to remain active.
Fixed an issue where a power that grants a bonus Stat based on another Stat would not re-adjust after the temporary bonus wore off.
User Interface and User Experience
Fixed an issue where editing your profile could also trigger the prompt for adding a friend.
Fixed an issue where the description for was missing the damage cap.
Miscellaneous
Fixed an issue where Heddam, the quest giver NPC for Guardians of the Pit, would disappear while Helltide was active in the area.
Various performance, UI, visual, and stability improvements.
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post