Diablo 4 Patch 1.3.3 Now Available to Download - 2.5GB
Diablo IV
Posted
4 hr 7 min ago
by
Jezartroz
Diablo 4 Patch 1.3.3 is now available to download! This patch introduces the much-anticipated Leaderboards and Gauntlet into Diablo 4.
Everything We Know about the Gauntlet in Diablo 4 Diablo 4 Patch 1.3.3 Patch Notes
How are you enjoying Diablo 4 Season 3 so far? Are you excited to test your mettle in the new Gauntlet? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!
Gauntlet Build Tier List Gauntlet and Leaderboards Guide for Diablo 4
