Diablo 4 Patch 1.3.1 HOTFIX - Lunar Awakening Fixes
Diablo IV
Posted
55 minutes ago
by
Jezartroz
Blizzard has released a hotfix addressing several Lunar Awakening bugs, as well as the "Lootmaster" Season Journey objective. This hotfix should, among other things, make farming Lunar Awakening shrines a bit smoother, allowing all players to have waves of monsters spawned on shrine activation.
HOTFIX 1 - February 7, 2024 - 1.3.1
Game Updates
Updated the Lunar Awakening pool of the reputation reward caches with appropriate world tier qualities.
BUG FIXES
Fixed an issue where monster waves are only spawning for first player that clicks shrine in the subzone
Fixed an issue where players were still affected by damage over time after effects even after they interact with a Lunar Awakening Protection Shrine
Fixed an issue where the Lunar Awakening event quest line is unavailable for some characters in Eternal Realm
Fixed an issue where the “Lootmaster” Season Journey objective progress was interrupted for some players.
General performance improvements
