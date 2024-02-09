This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Diablo 4 Patch 1.3.1 HOTFIX 3 - Living Steel Chest Fix, Living Steel Guardian Removed
Diablo IV
Posted
2 hr 6 min ago
by
Jezartroz
Blizzard has released a new hotfix that addresses Living Steel chest spawns, as well as removing the Living Steel Guardian.
HOTFIX 3 - February 9, 2024 - 1.3.1
BUG FIXES
Fixed an issue with Living Steel chests not spawning within Helltides.
The Living Steel guardian has been removed
1
Comment by
Nnyco
on 2024-02-09T17:23:22-06:00
deja vu
1
