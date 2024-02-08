This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Diablo 4 Patch 1.3.1 HOTFIX 2 - Increased Lunar Shrine XP, Increased Glyph XP Bonus
Blizzard has released a second Lunar Awakening hotfix, this time increasing the bonus XP for Lunar Shrines and Ancestors Favor sigils. Keep in mind, the text on the Sigils will still read 10% - but the amount will be correct!
HOTFIX 2 - February 8, 2024 - 1.3.1
GAME UPDATES
Lunar Shrine XP Boost
Increased XP Bonus per Monster Kill to 100% (from 50%)
Ancestors Favor Sigil
Increased Glyph XP Bonus to 20% XP (from 10%)
Note: In-Game text will still reference 10% until a future patch.
Developer’s Note:
These increased bonuses aim to ensure Lunar Shrines and the Ancestor’s Favor Sigil Affix are universally exciting and valuable to the Lunar Awakening experience for players across all World Tiers - well beyond the completion of earning all the cosmetic rewards Ying-Yue has to offer!
Comment by
TOMRUS
on 2024-02-08T14:29:01-06:00
Imagine having no PTR and then needing to buff things by 100% to make them worth anything...
